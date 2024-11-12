Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2024 IHSA playoffs

Geneva's Talyn Taylor is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Round 2 of the 2024 IHSA football playoffs (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2024 playoffs is here.

After 2,482 people voted, tallying 4,392 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Talyn Taylor, Geneva, WR

Team of the Week: Playoffs, Round 2

Quarterback

Dom Pisciotti, Lyons

12-for-15 passing, 327 yards, 5 TDs in win over Downers Grove South

Bruno Massel, York

19 carries, 177 yards, 3 TDs in win against Oswego

Peyton Seaburg, Cary-Grove

4 TDs, 102 yards in 41-8 win over Antioch

Running Back

Landon Knigge, Dixon

15 carries, 149 yards, 4 TDs

Tyler Tulk, Lincoln-Way Central

17 carries, 250 yards, 5 TDs in 49-28 win over Hoffman Estates

Aiden Clark, Naperville Central

35 carries, 165 yards, TD

Receiver

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

6 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD and a kickoff return TD

Chase Markowitz, Lincoln-Way West

2 TD catches and an interception against Batavia

Caleb Yanos, Amboy

3 catches, 90 yards and 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Costa Kampas, York

Leader of a line that paved the way for 394 yards rushing and three 100-yard rushers

Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove

Center helped pave way for 391 rushing yards in 41-8 win over Antioch

Defensive Line

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy

Had a 4th down sack as defense posted second half shutout in 32-20 win over Martinsville. 54 yards rushing and a TD

Aiden Solecki, Downers Grove North

3 sacks in 13-10 win over Fenwick

Jake Wilkey, Dwight/GSW

Had two tackles for loss for Trojans defense that held Elmwood-Brimfield to 170 yards from scrimmage

Linebacker

Brayden Klein, Amboy

111 yards, 1 TD on 12 rushes and interception on defense

Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove

2 INTs in 41-8 win over Antioch

Jaxon Lane, Montini

14 tackles, including game-winning tackle on two-point.conversion in final seconds of 14-13 win

Arthur Burden, Princeton

Sack in win over King

Defensive Back

Eddie Jones, Amboy

90 yards passing and 2 TDs, 1 TD rushing. Fumble recovery on defense

Tyson Dambman, Dixon

Interception and a kickoff return for a TD

Travis Stamm, Lyons Township

8 catches, 159 yards, 3 TDs; 3 interceptions defensively including a pick-six

Brayden Simek, Seneca

11 solo tackles in loss to BHRA