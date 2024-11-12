Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2024 IHSA playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2024 playoffs is here.
After 2,482 people voted, tallying 4,392 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Talyn Taylor, Geneva, WR
Team of the Week: Playoffs, Round 2
Quarterback
Dom Pisciotti, Lyons
12-for-15 passing, 327 yards, 5 TDs in win over Downers Grove South
Bruno Massel, York
19 carries, 177 yards, 3 TDs in win against Oswego
Peyton Seaburg, Cary-Grove
4 TDs, 102 yards in 41-8 win over Antioch
Running Back
Landon Knigge, Dixon
15 carries, 149 yards, 4 TDs
Tyler Tulk, Lincoln-Way Central
17 carries, 250 yards, 5 TDs in 49-28 win over Hoffman Estates
Aiden Clark, Naperville Central
35 carries, 165 yards, TD
Receiver
Talyn Taylor, Geneva
6 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD and a kickoff return TD
Chase Markowitz, Lincoln-Way West
2 TD catches and an interception against Batavia
Caleb Yanos, Amboy
3 catches, 90 yards and 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Costa Kampas, York
Leader of a line that paved the way for 394 yards rushing and three 100-yard rushers
Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove
Center helped pave way for 391 rushing yards in 41-8 win over Antioch
Defensive Line
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy
Had a 4th down sack as defense posted second half shutout in 32-20 win over Martinsville. 54 yards rushing and a TD
Aiden Solecki, Downers Grove North
3 sacks in 13-10 win over Fenwick
Jake Wilkey, Dwight/GSW
Had two tackles for loss for Trojans defense that held Elmwood-Brimfield to 170 yards from scrimmage
Linebacker
Brayden Klein, Amboy
111 yards, 1 TD on 12 rushes and interception on defense
Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove
2 INTs in 41-8 win over Antioch
Jaxon Lane, Montini
14 tackles, including game-winning tackle on two-point.conversion in final seconds of 14-13 win
Arthur Burden, Princeton
Sack in win over King
Defensive Back
Eddie Jones, Amboy
90 yards passing and 2 TDs, 1 TD rushing. Fumble recovery on defense
Tyson Dambman, Dixon
Interception and a kickoff return for a TD
Travis Stamm, Lyons Township
8 catches, 159 yards, 3 TDs; 3 interceptions defensively including a pick-six
Brayden Simek, Seneca
11 solo tackles in loss to BHRA