Chicago Hope football vs. Newman Central Catholic Class 1A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Hope faces Newman in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 1A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hope vs. Newman kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sterling High School

Hope-Newman preview

About the Eagles: They went 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference and are on a four-game winning streak, including a 43-0 shutout of Christ the King to finish the regular season. Their best win was over Aurora Christian (5-4) 22-9. They went 11-2 last season, losing to Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

About the Comets: This is their 23rd straight playoff appearance and third under coach Mike LeMay. Winners of the Three Rivers Rock, they were riding a seven-game winning streak before falling 21-0 to Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) on Friday. Their only other loss was a 28-14 setback to Princeton (8-1) in Week 1. Their best wins are over Rockridge (7-2) 15-7, E-P (5-4) 41-13 and Kewanee (5-4) 34-14. They also have wins over two four-win teams in Mercer County and Riverdale, both by double digits. Newman entered Week 9 with four tailbacks with over 200 yards, led by Briar Ivey’s 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries (6.6 average).

FND pick: Newman Central Catholic

Live updates