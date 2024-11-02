November 02, 2024
Chicago Hope football vs. Newman Central Catholic Class 1A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Ty Reynolds
Newman’s Cody McBride looks to pick up yards against Monmouth-Roseville’s Nick Huston at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hope faces Newman in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 1A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hope vs. Newman kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sterling High School

Hope-Newman preview

About the Eagles: They went 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference and are on a four-game winning streak, including a 43-0 shutout of Christ the King to finish the regular season. Their best win was over Aurora Christian (5-4) 22-9. They went 11-2 last season, losing to Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

About the Comets: This is their 23rd straight playoff appearance and third under coach Mike LeMay. Winners of the Three Rivers Rock, they were riding a seven-game winning streak before falling 21-0 to Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) on Friday. Their only other loss was a 28-14 setback to Princeton (8-1) in Week 1. Their best wins are over Rockridge (7-2) 15-7, E-P (5-4) 41-13 and Kewanee (5-4) 34-14. They also have wins over two four-win teams in Mercer County and Riverdale, both by double digits. Newman entered Week 9 with four tailbacks with over 200 yards, led by Briar Ivey’s 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries (6.6 average).

FND pick: Newman Central Catholic

