St. Laurence football vs. Richmond-Burton Class 4A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Richmond Burton’s Oscar Bonilla, Jr. runs the ball in varsity football at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

St. Laurence faces Richmond-Burton in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 4A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

St. Laurence vs. Richmond-Burton kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Richmond-Burton High School

St. Laurence-Richmond-Burton preview

About the Vikings: St. Laurence has shown that last season’s trip to the Class 4A state championship game was no fluke. The Vikings have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017. That was also the last time the program won six or more games in back-to-back seasons. St. Laurence tied for No. 5 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. The Vikings’ losses have all come against playoff teams. They lost their first game of the season against No. 5 in 6A Fenwick, 37-15, in Week 6, to No. 8 in 7A Brother Rice, 35-6, in Week 8 and No. 3 in 3A Montini, 28-3, in Week 9. Senior starting QB and Illinois State commit Chase Kwiatkowski missed the second half of the season with an arm injury he suffered in Week 5 against Leo. Coach Adam Nissen is hopeful Kwiatkowski can return in time for the playoffs. Seniors Harley Rizzs and Cory Les lead a strong rushing attack for the Vikings.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton has reached the playoffs in 17 consecutive seasons and 18 of the past 19 overall. The Rockets dominated Plano 63-0 Friday night for their sixth win in a row after a 1-2 start, getting two TDs from Hunter Carley. The win clinched the outright Kishwaukee River Conference championship. … R-B lost its first-round playoff game last year to St. Viator 14-0.

Winner plays: No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1) or No. 13 Sandwich (5-4)

FND pick: St. Laurence

Live updates