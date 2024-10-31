Taking a look at the IHSA first-round football matchups in the Northwest Herald Area

CLASS 8A

No. 29 Huntley (5-4) at No. 4 West Aurora (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley had a chance to finish the regular season with a home win against a Burlington Central team it had not lost to since the Rockets joined the Fox Valley Conference in 2019. Instead, Huntley never got in a rhythm offensively against a tough Central defense and was held to a season-low point total in a 31-7 loss. Down 7-0 at halftome, the Raiders got the big play they needed on Central’s first series of the third quarter when Ari Fiebig forced a fumble after a short reception. Zach Urbaszewski recovered the ball and returned it five yards to the Central 13. Four plays later, QB Braylon Bower scored from the 1. But Huntley kept turning the ball over after its game-tying score. The Raiders committed four turnovers in the second half and also had a punt blocked. … Huntley ended the regular season losing two of its final three games. … The Raiders are in the playoffs for the third year in a row and 10th time since 2012.

About the Blackhawks: West Aurora won the Upstate Eight Conference West Division with a 6-0 record and dominated on both sides of the ball all season. The Blackhawks shut out five opponents and allowed only 40 points, half of them coming in a 45-20 win over Glenbard East (8-1 record) in Week 2. West Aurora showed off an explosive offense as well, scoring 477 points (53 a game). Only twice did the Blackhawks score fewer than 50 points in a game – against Glenbard East and in a 47-6 win over East Aurora. … West Aurora is one of 21 teams statewide that posted 9-0 records during the regular season. The Blackhawks, though, played just one team with a winning record in their first season since moving back to the Upstate Eight Conference from the Southwest Prairie. … West Aurora has only two playoff wins in its history (1994, 2018). … Under coach Nate Eimer, the Blackhawks are in the state playoffs for the second year in a row and sixth time since 2015. The player to watch is 6-foot-3 senior wide receiver Terrence Smith, an Iowa recruit and also a basketball standout.

Winner plays: No. 13 Naperville North (7-2) or No. 20 Maine South (6-3)

Jacobs' Connor Goehring breaks away from McHenry's Elijah Guardyak on Oct. 18 at McCracken Field in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CLASS 7A

No. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-2) at No. 16 Jacobs (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais ended the season with a 51-7 loss to Lincoln-Way West (6-3). It was the most points the Boilermakers allowed this season, coming off a 42-39 win over a one-win DeKalb team. Bradley finished second in the Southwest Valley Green to Lincoln-Way Central. The Boilermakers averaged 31.9 points a game and allowed 22.9. … Bradley-Bourbonnais is in the postseason for the third year in a row and 15th time since 2000. The Boilermakers advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals in 2015. Bradley reached the second round of the playoffs last year, beating St. Charles North before losing to Normal Community.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs is back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and will carry a five-game winning streak into the postseason. After a 2-2 start, the Eagles won their final five games by a combined score of 180-68. They beat Crystal Lake South 41-7 in Week 9 to finish in a three-way tie for second place in the FVC behind undefeated Cary-Grove. Jacobs lost its first-round game last season to Brother Rice 27-0. … Jacobs has been to the postseason 13 times since 2004.

Winner plays: No. 1 Whitney Young (9-0) or No. 32 Chicago Kenwood (4-5)

CLASS 6A

No. 16 Senn (5-4) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Senn is from the Chicago Public League – White North. The Bulldogs started the season 3-0 but lost two of their final three games, including 20-6 to North Lawndale in Week 9. This is Senn’s third consecutive playoff appearance. The Bulldogs lost to Geneva 50-8 in the first round last year and Grayslake North 55-0 in the first round in 2022.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove finished a perfect FVC season with a 55-8 win against Dundee-Crown. Led by three-year varsity QB Peyton Seaburg, the Trojans enter the playoffs averaging 40.9 points a game. They’re allowing only 12.8 points a game. C-G is in the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons. C-G has lost only playoff game since 2018, a 14-13 loss to Prairie Ridge in the quarterfinals. ... The Trojans won their fourth state championship last year. They’ll enter the playoffs on a 16-game winning streak.

Winner plays: No. 8 Antioch (7-2) or No. 9 Grayslake North (7-2)

No. 11 Grant (6-3) at No. 6 Burlington Central (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Bulldogs: Grant hails out of the Northern Lake County Conference. The Bulldogs enter the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak, including a 56-54 triple-OT win over Antioch in Week 8. Grant has averaged 45 points a game during the win streak. Earlier in the season it lost to Grayslake North 58-57. This is Grant’s second consecutive playoff appearance. The program’s last playoff win came in 2012.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central earned a convincing 31-7 win over Huntley in Week 9, scoring the final 24 points after the score was tied 7-7 after three quarters. The Rockets tied Prairie Ridge and Jacobs for runner-up in the FVC behind undefeated Cary-Grove. Central is making its first playoff appearance since 2014. The Rockets missed the playoffs the previous two seasons with a 4-5 record. … They are led by several three-year varsity players, including QB Jackson Alcorn, Caden West, Rocco Boss, LJ Kerr, Liam Ballantyne, McKade Naus, Zach Samaan, Chase Powrozek and Jack Therkildsen. Sophomore DB Parker Auxier had an interception and two fumble recoveries in the second half against Huntley. Senior RB Zane Pollack rushed for 116 yards and a TD. Alcorn, who hasn’t thrown an interception this season, passed for a TD and caught one on a pass from Powrozek. Kicker David McCoy is another weapon for the Rockets.

Winner plays: No. 3 Geneva (8-1) or No. 14 Chicago Amundsen (5-4)

CLASS 5A

No. 12 Chicago Goode (5-4) at No. 5 Prairie Ridge (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Goode reached the playoffs with a fifth win without taking the field Friday, receiving a forfeit from a King team that had a better record. Goode (3-6 last season) is two seasons removed from going 9-2 in 2022 and reaching the second round of the playoffs where it lost to Sterling 50-8. The Knights also reached the playoffs with a 7-3 record in 2021. Goode did not play any teams this year outside of the Chicago Public League.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge coasted to a 41-6 win against McHenry Friday night, getting four touchdowns from sophomore running back Jake Wagler (17 carries, 108 yards), and will look to get healthy for the playoffs. Eli Loeding scored on a 38-yard run and had a one-handed, 23-yard TD reception. Prairie Ridge has been playing without starting QB Luke Vanderwiel and FB Jack Finn because of injuries. Coach Mike Frericks said Finn was close to playing last week against McHenry. ... Sophomore Owen Satterlee has started the past three games at QB. The Wolves are back in the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons. Prairie Ridge lost to eventual state champion Nazareth in the first round last year.

Winner plays: No. 4 Wheaton St. Francis (7-2) or No. 13 Sterling (5-4)

No. 11 Freeport (5-4) at No. 6 Woodstock North (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Pretzels: Freeport finished sixth in the NIC-10, winning its final two games, including 14-6 over Rockford East in Week 9, to get in the playoffs. The Pretzels overcame an 0-2 start to the season, including a double-overtime loss to Belvidere North in Week 2. It’s Freeport’s first winning regular season and playoff appearance since the Pretzels went 5-5 in 2015.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North tied the school record for most wins in a season with an 8-7 crosstown victory against Woodstock in Week 9. Third-string quarterback Braelan Creighton led the game-winning drive, scoring a TD with 31 seconds remaining. RB David Randecker led the Thunder with 96 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion. … North last went to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. A win in the first round would break the team’s record for wins in a season.

Winner plays: No. 3 Nazareth (7-2) or No. 14 Chicago Payton (5-4)

Woodstock North's David Randecker runs with the ball as he is chased by Richmond-Burton's Logan Garcia on Oct. 11, 2024, in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CLASS 4A

No. 12 St. Laurence (6-3) at No. 5 Richmond-Burton (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: St. Laurence has shown that last season’s trip to the Class 4A state championship game was no fluke. The Vikings have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017. That was also the last time the program won six or more games in back-to-back seasons. St. Laurence tied for No. 5 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. The Vikings’ losses have all come against playoff teams. They lost their first game of the season against No. 5 in 6A Fenwick, 37-15, in Week 6, to No. 8 in 7A Brother Rice, 35-6, in Week 8 and No. 3 in 3A Montini, 28-3, in Week 9. Senior starting QB and Illinois State commit Chase Kwiatkowski missed the second half of the season with an arm injury he suffered in Week 5 against Leo. Coach Adam Nissen is hopeful Kwiatkowski can return in time for the playoffs. Seniors Harley Rizzs and Cory Les lead a strong rushing attack for the Vikings.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton has reached the playoffs in 17 consecutive seasons and 18 of the past 19 overall. The Rockets dominated Plano 63-0 Friday night for their sixth win in a row after a 1-2 start, getting two TDs from Hunter Carley. The win clinched the outright Kishwaukee River Conference championship. … R-B lost its first-round playoff game last year to St. Viator 14-0.

Winner plays: No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1) or No. 13 Sandwich (5-4)

No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) at No. 7 Coal City (7-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg won its final four games by a combined score of 153-34 to reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons. The Skyhawks locked up their playoff spot with a 53-20 win over Harvard. QB Carter Block had four touchdowns in the victory. Johnsburg’s last playoff win was 54-8 over Hyde Park in the first round of 2022.

About the Coalers: Coal City qualified for the playoffs for the 13th straight season, including all four under coach Francis Loughran. The Coalers opened the season with a 31-12 loss to Class 5A qualifier Morris and their only other loss was to defending Class 2A champion Wilmington. Other than that, they have been nearly flawless. Including the two losses, they have outscored their opponents 390-77 and have posted at least 49 points in six of their seven wins.

Winner plays: No. 2 Chicago South Shore (9-0) or No. 15 Boylan (5-4)

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 28-14 Friday to earn its fifth win of the season. Senior QB David Lopez had another huge game, rushing 15 times for 160 yards and completing 13-of-19 passes for 154 yards and two TDs. … The Indians went 2-2 over their final four games, losing to Johnsburg 34-7 and Richmond-Burton 35-21. Marengo last went to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 – both times dropping their first-round playoff game.

About the Dukes: This is their 10th straight year of making the playoffs. They wrapped up their second straight regular season with only one loss, a 29-28 defeat to defending Class 3A state champion and undefeated Byron in Week 8 to decide the Big Northern Conference champion. They have scored at least 28 points in every game this season and averaged 49.3. Their best win was a 40-14 road victory over Johnston City (8-1) in Week 7. They also beat Stillman Valley (5-4), Oregon (5-4), Genoa-Kingston (5-4) and Rockford Lutheran (6-3). Dixon set a school single-game scoring record in a 71-6 win over North Boone (4-5). They are led by senior QB and son of the coach, Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His 445 rushing yards are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 876. Knigge ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran. Dixon’s leading receiver is Eli Davidson (536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 37 catches), who also has 86 tackles (36 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for a loss and a touchdown on defense.

Winner plays: No. 6 Chicago Agricultural Science (7-2) or No. 11 Chicago Clemente (6-3)

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 15 Alden-Hebron (5-4) at No. 2 Polo (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron shut out Ashton-Franklin Center 40-0 last week and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Wyatt Armbrust ran for 191 yards on eight rushes, scoring three touchdowns and adding a 35-yard INT return for a score. Caleb Linneman added TD runs of 66 and 17 yards. … Armbrust leads the Giants with 812 rushing yards and 11 TDs. Linneman has 756 rushing yards and 12 scores. JP Stewart has thrown for 655 yards, seven TDs and four INTs. Armbrust has 19 catches for 251 yards and three TDs, and Fabian Carreno has 16 catches for 232 yards and two scores.

About the Marcos: Polo completed a perfect regular season with a 52-8 win over Orangeville in Week 9. The Marcos have averaged 51.1 points on offense and 5.3 points on defense with three shutouts. Polo beat A-H 54-6 in Week 5.

Winner plays: No. 7 West Carroll (7-2) or No. 10 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (6-3)

