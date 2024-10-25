St. Charles North football vs. Geneva score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

St. Charles North faces Geneva in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

St. Charles North vs. Geneva kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva High School

St. Charles North-Geneva preview

About the North Stars: St. Charles North heads into its final regular season game needing a win to ensure that Geneva won’t be the only team celebrating a DuKane Conference championship Friday. A victory over the Vikings would give the North Stars their second conference title in three seasons, and they definitely have the momentum on their side to put up a fight. The North Stars are riding a four-game win streak, and have been outscoring opponents 149-66 during that stretch. The QB-WR duo of Ethan Plumb and Keaton Reinke kept their hot streak alive, connecting seven times for 102 yards and two scores in a 43-13 over Lake Park, marking the fifth straight game where the duo have connected on seven or more passes. Reinke comes into the contest with 889 receiving yards, and will most likely be looking to get over the 1,000-yard mark in this game.

About the Vikings: Geneva has been playing some of the best football the school has seen in over a decade, and their record more than shows it. While they’ve already earned the title of conference champions for the first time since 2010, when they were a part of the Upstate 8, a win would make sure that only the Vikings could celebrate that honor this season. It would also secure the first 9-0 season since 2008, when they would make it all the way to the Class 7A finals before losing to East St. Louis. Quarterback Tony Chahino is coming off his best scoring game of the season, throwing six touchdowns in a 49-14 win over St. Charles East. Three of those went to Georgia commit Talyn Taylor, who also added a 94-yard kickoff score in the contest. The two have connected for a triad of touchdowns in four separate games, and half of Taylor’s receptions have resulted in trips to the end zone this season (34 receptions, 17 touchdowns). The Vikings also won last year’s contest 20-10 to end the 2023 regular season.

FND Pick: Geneva

How to watch St. Charles North-Geneva football game livestream

The St. Charles North-Geneva game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates