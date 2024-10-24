Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2024 season

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North heads into its final regular season game needing a win to ensure that Geneva won’t be the only team celebrating a DuKane Conference championship Friday. A victory over the Vikings would give the North Stars their second conference title in three seasons, and they definitely have the momentum on their side to put up a fight. The North Stars are riding a four-game win streak, and have been outscoring opponents 149-66 during that stretch. The QB-WR duo of Ethan Plumb and Keaton Reinke kept their hot streak alive, connecting seven times for 102 yards and two scores in a 43-13 over Lake Park, marking the fifth straight game where the duo have connected on seven or more passes. Reinke comes into the contest with 889 receiving yards, and will most likely be looking to get over the 1,000-yard mark in this game.

About the Vikings: Geneva has been playing some of the best football the school has seen in over a decade, and their record more than shows it. While they’ve already earned the title of conference champions for the first time since 2010, when they were a part of the Upstate 8, a win would make sure that only the Vikings could celebrate that honor this season. It would also secure the first 9-0 season since 2008, when they would make it all the way to the Class 7A finals before losing to East St. Louis. Quarterback Tony Chahino is coming off his best scoring game of the season, throwing six touchdowns in a 49-14 win over St. Charles East. Three of those went to Georgia commit Talyn Taylor, who also added a 94-yard kickoff score in the contest. The two have connected for a triad of touchdowns in four separate games, and half of Taylor’s receptions have resulted in trips to the end zone this season (34 receptions, 17 touchdowns). The Vikings also won last year’s contest 20-10 to end the 2023 regular season.

FND Pick: Geneva

Batavia (7-1, 5-1) at Glenbard North (2-6, 0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: While a loss in Week 6 certainly was a little bit of a setback, Batavia has gotten back to their normal ways, and proved it in a 35-13 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South. Running back Nathan Whitwell got back over the century mark after recording five such games to start the season, while failing to in the last two. The senior ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 1,187 yards on the ground and 21 touchdowns. The defense also had their way in the ground game after holding the Tigers to -12 yards on the ground. It’s the third time this season that the Bulldogs have achieved that feat. The team will also be keeping an eye on the SCN/Geneva game, as a win against Glenbard North and a loss from the Vikings would give them a share of the DuKane Conference title, which would be their fifth title in six full seasons.

About the Panthers: After picking up two wins to start the season against Bartlett and Willowbrook, Glenbard North has lost six straight to fall out of playoff contention. The Panthers have not won a DuKane Conference game in two years, with their last one being a 14-10 victory over WW South in Week 9 of the 2022 season. The Panthers did get the closest they’ve gotten to a win in Week 8, pushing Wheaton North into overtime before falling 21-14.

FND Pick: Batavia

Wheaton Warrenville South (4-4, 3-3) at St. Charles East (2-6, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Although WW South comes into their final contest of the regular season with 46 playoff points, which should be more than enough to get them into the field of 256, a win against St. Charles East would definitely help their case to make it in back-to-back seasons. The Tigers are coming off a 35-13 loss to Batavia, but quarterback Luca Carbonaro still had quite a game. His 226 passing yards last week is the most yardage the Bulldogs have given up through the air this season, with that defense averaging just 138 passing yards per game this year. A lot of it has been because of having a reliable pass option like NIU commit Amari Williams, but other receivers like Luke Beres, Kirby Christensen and Brady Goken, as well as running back Owen Yorke have been stepping up as viable options as well.

About the Saints: A 49-14 loss to Geneva in Week 8 meant that Week 9 will for sure be the last week of football for St. Charles East. The Saints have lost each of their last three games against the top three teams in the conference. The Saints have been dealing with plenty of injuries as well, which has led to defensive back Sean Keegan making the switch to quarterback. The senior had two touchdowns in last week’s match, with a 38-yard rushing score, as well as a 21-yard passing score in the contest.

FND Pick: WW South

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (6-2, 6-2) at Huntley (5-3, 5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central is officially in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years thanks to its 31-6 win over Hampshire last week. The Rockets went 4-5 in each of the past two seasons. Senior LJ Kerr, a three-year starter, ran for a 7-yard TD on a reverse and intercepted a pass from his safety spot. Another three-year starter, senior QB Jackson Alcorn, was 13-of-20 passing for 127 yards and a 23-yard TD pass to Chase Powrozek. … Burlington Central has won six of its past seven games after opening the season with a home loss to still-undefeated Cary-Grove. A win will give the Rockets their best regular-season finish since 2011. … BC has lost its past five games against Huntley.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley bounced back from its 44-43 loss to Cary-Grove, a game in which it never trailed until late in the fourth quarter, by beating Dundee-Crown 48-21 last week. QB Braylon Bower rushed for three TDs and threw one to Jordan Oruche. Ari Fiebig had a 52-yard TD run, and Carter Pope had a 48-yard fumble recovery for a score. Ethan Albertson had an interception. … Huntley is all but officially postseason-bound and will clinch a playoff berth with a win.

FND pick: Burlington Central

— Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC - Green

Nazareth (7-1, 2-0) at St. Francis (6-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Roadrunners: The two-time defending Class 5A champions look like a team ready for another deep playoff run, if the 62-14 demolition of Benet last week is any indication. Senior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 263 yards and five TDs – all of the scores coming in the first half. Trenton Walker had five catches for 107 yards and two TDs and James Penley also caught two TDs. Malachuk leads an offense averaging 38.3 points per game that has been kept under 33 points once. Nazareth has won five consecutive games since its only loss to Mount Carmel. Nazareth met St. Francis twice last year, losing in Week 9 35-17 before beating the Spartans 38-31 in the Class 5A semifinals.

About the Spartans: St. Francis pulled out a thrilling 41-38 win over DePaul Prep in Week 8 on Brady Palmer’s quarterback sneak in overtime. St. Francis’ third win in a row, its second such streak sandwiched around its only two losses, clinched the program’s sixth playoff appearance since 2018 under head coach Bob McMillen. Palmer threw for 319 yards and ran for another 78 in the win. Dario Milivojevic had 97 receiving yards and two punt returns of 50-plus yards. Defensive end Will Alt had two sacks, four quarterback hurries, four tackles and a fumble recovery. St. Francis is scoring a tick over 30 points per game on the season – don’t be surprised if there’s points scored in this one with two offenses featuring a ton of talent.

FND Pick: Nazareth

— Josh Welge

CCL/ESCC - Red

Marmion (4-4, 2-0) at Leo (1-7, 0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Cadets: Marmion is coming off a tough stretch of football, with a 42-0 loss to Marist dropping them to 4-4 and needing a Week 9 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cadets have given up points in each of the last eight quarters of football played and will need their defense to step up big if they want to make it to the playoffs in their first season under head coach Adam Guerra. If they do, it would also mark the first time in school history that a first-year coach has made the playoffs with the Cadets.

About the Lions: Leo has had a bit of a tough stretch at the end of the season, with the Lions being shut out in three of their last four games, including a 28-0 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in Week 8. The Lions had three turnovers in that game and 113 yards worth of penalties in the shutout. Running back Javon Logan has been the focal point of the offense, as he had 14 carries for 91 yards for the Lions last week.

FND Pick: Marmion

Chicagoland Christian

Chicago Christian (7-1, 5-1) at Aurora Christian (5-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Chicago Christian has won 5 straight games since its 27-7, Week 3 loss to Chicagoland Christian champion Wheaton Academy. Senior quarterback Christian Flutman has thrown 16 touchdown passes and leads the team with 5 interceptions as a cornerback. Kenny Jager averages 112 yards rushing per game, while Edward Van dellen has 4 receiving touchdowns.

About the Eagles: After losing a 41-0 decision to Class 4A powerhouse Wheaton Academy, Aurora Christian meets another 1-loss team in Chicago Christian while preparing for the 1A state playoffs. Junior quarterback Asa Johnson completed 21 of 32 passes for 105 yards against Wheaton Academy. Senior Jonan Miceli is the Eagles’ top receiver. The availability of tailback Chris Fielding, among others, is in doubt after suffering an injury last weekend. “We’ve got a tough one,” said Eagles coach David Beebe. “We’re missing a handful of guys.”

FND Pick: Chicago Christian

— Craig Breuske, Daily Herald Media Group

Nonconference

Kaneland (5-3) at Althoff Catholic (8-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Kaneland broke its three-game losing streak in a big way, topping La Salle-Peru 38-0 - matching the biggest loss of the year the Cavs have suffered. Now the Knights have to face an undefeated Crusaders team, but a six-plus win team is not an unusual situation for the Knights this year. While they lost to both Rochelle (52-24) and Sycamore (35-7), which are a combined 15-1, they’ve also beaten Washington (20-14) and Wauconda (16-7), which are each 6-2 heading into the final week, with neither facing a team with a winning record. Carter Grabowski has had a standout season in every facet of the game. Not only is he an explosive returner, he has 55 tackles, three for a loss, and two interceptions this year. He also has 530 rushing yards on 109 carries and five scores.

About the Crusaders: An independent team, Althoff Catholic has scored at least 41 points in every game this year and aside from a 53-52 win against Tolono Unity, hasn’t surrendered more than 21 points. They rolled to a 55-6 win against Granite City last week. Dierre Hill has rushed for 1,516 yards this year and 23 touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per carry on 87 touches. Jayden Ellington keeps teams on their toes, completing 71.4% of his passes for 1,395 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said Hill is one of the best running backs in the state.

FND pick: Althoff Catholic

— Eddie Carifio

Deerfield (WI) (3-6) at Aurora Central Catholic (3-5)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Demons: The Demons have lost 3 consecutive games, including last weekend’s 49-6 loss to Pardeeville. Deerfield’s lone touchdown came on an interception return.

About the Chargers: The Chargers dropped a 29-6 decision to Big Foot last weekend in Wisconsin, scoring their lone touchdown on a flea flicker – Grant Bohr pitched to Brodie Curry, who threw a 64-yard pass to sophomore Nathan Graham. Junior tailback Trey Seifrid is the Chargers’ best ball carrier. This is the home finale for ACC against another team from north of the border.

FND Pick: Deerfield

— Craig Breuske, Daily Herald Media Group