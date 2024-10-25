Monmouth-Roseville football vs. Newman Central Catholic score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Monmouth-Roseville faces Newman in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Newman kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling

Montmouth-Roseville-Newman preview

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville is the Three Rivers Mississippi Athletic Conference champion. It is taking on the TRAC Rock champion. The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season, a 28-18 loss to Rockridge (6-2). It was their season low in scoring after racking up at least 24 points in every game and 49 or more four times.

About the Comets: Winner of seven straight, Newman is ranked a season-best sixth in the latest Class 1A AP poll. They are coming off a 34-14 win at Kewanee in which George Jungerman filled in at QB with Evan Bushman dealing with illness. Jungerman threw three TDs, two to Brady Williamson, on 5-of-6 passing for 92 yards. Briar Ivey led the backfield with 70 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Newman had four interceptions. Newman has not allowed more than two TDs in its past four games. The most they’ve given up came in the 28-14 loss to Princeton in Week 1.

FND pick: Newman

How to watch Monmouth-Roseville-Newman football game livestream

The Monmouth-Roseville vs. Newman game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates