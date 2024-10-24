Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2024 season

Big Northern

Dixon (7-1, 6-1) at North Boone (4-4, 4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Ranked fourth in the latest Class 4A AP poll, Dixon is coming off a hard-fought 29-28 loss to 3A top-ranked Byron. Quarterback Cullen Shaner was 17-of-19 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, both to Eli Davidson, who added nine tackles on defense. Landon Knigge was Dixon’s leading rusher with 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Byron ran for 315 yards and converted 4 of 5 fourth-down chances. For the season, Shaner is competing 70% of his passes for 1,440 yards with 21 TDs and two interceptions. Knigge has 769 yards on 74 carries and Davidson has 503 yards receiving and 10 TDs on 35 catches.

About the Vikings: North Boone was off last week having not found a replacement for Rockford Christian, which canceled its season. They lost to Rockford Lutheran 21-0 the previous week after beating Rock Falls 35-14. They are among three 4-4 teams in the BNC looking for a fifth win, with Oregon (vs. Athens) and Genoa-Kingston (at Lutheran) also vying to improve potential playoff positioning.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Rock Falls (1-7, 1-7) at Winnebago (1-7, 1-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Rock Falls is coming off its closest game of the year, a 25-13 loss to Genoa-Kingston. It was the fewest points the Rockets have allowed so far. Their season high in scoring came in a 55-19 loss to Oregon the previous week. This is their last shot at an on-field win this season.

About the Indians: Winnebago also is looking for its first on-field win this season, with a Week 2 victory by forfeit over Rockford Christian the only non-loss. The Indians have yet to score more than 14 points this season and have been held to seven points or fewer four times. They lost to Stillman Valley 49-14 last week; SV beat Rock Falls 30-14 in Week 2.

FND pick: Rock Falls

Three Rivers crossover

Princeton (7-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton coach Ryan Pearson earned his 100th career victory last week with the Tigers’ 57-20 win over Mercer County. Pearson is 100-37 in his career, including 65-18 at Princeton. … The Tigers scored just 10 seconds into last week’s game when Jace Weyer recovered a fumble on the kickoff to set up Ace Christiansen’s 29-yard TD run. … Casey Etheridge ran for 261 yards and three TDs on 14 carries last week to lead an offense that rushed for 411 yards. Christiansen had two rushing TDs, Common Green ran for a TD and Noah LaPorte caught a TD pass from Will Lott. … Princeton scored five TDs in the second quarter against Mercer County. … The Tigers beat Erie-Prophetstown 49-7 in the last meeting between the teams in 2019.

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown has won back-to-back games after last week’s 37-7 win over Mendota. … The Panthers rushed for 321 yards last week with two 100-yard runners in Keegan Winckler (15 carries, 136 yards, 3 TDs) and Demetree Larsen (11 carries, 135 yards, TD). Winckler also completed 3 of 5 passes for 51 yards and a TD. … E-P’s Evan Steimle returned an interception 30 yards for a TD against Mendota. … E-P held Mendota to 69 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.

FND pick: Princeton

Monmouth-Roseville (7-1 ) at Newman (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville is the Three Rivers Mississippi Athletic Conference champion. It is taking on the TRAC Rock champion. The Titans are coming off their first loss of the season, a 28-18 loss to Rockridge (6-2). It was their season low in scoring after racking up at least 24 points in every game and 49 or more four times.

About the Comets: Winner of seven straight, Newman is ranked a season-best sixth in the latest Class 1A AP poll. They are coming off a 34-14 win at Kewanee in which George Jungerman filled in at QB with Evan Bushman dealing with illness. Jungerman threw three TDs, two to Brady Williamson, on 5-of-6 passing for 92 yards. Briar Ivey led the backfield with 70 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Newman had four interceptions. Newman has not allowed more than two TDs in its past four games. The most they’ve given up came in the 28-14 loss to Princeton in Week 1.

FND pick: Newman

Nonconference

Athens (2-6) at Oregon (4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: They have lost three straight games, scoring only 35 total points during the losing streak. Their only wins are a 26-21 victory over Pleasant Plains and a 67-28 blowout of Auburn.

About the Hawks: They are coming off a 24-0 loss to Rockford Lutheran after winning four of their previous five games.

FND pick: Oregon

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston (2-6, 1-6) at Lena-Winslow (8-0, 7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Forreston is playing only for pride this week after falling short of playoff contention for the first time since 2009, falling 54-26 to Durand-Pecatonica last week. Evan Boettner enters the game leading the team with 777 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 109 carries. Dane Setterstrom has eight touchdowns and 390 yards on 93 carries.

About the Panthers: Ranked second in the Class 1A AP poll this week, Lena-Winslow is coming off a 22-10 win over Galena. The Panthers have five wins over teams with at least five victories this season. The state runners-up last year are looking to finish a third straight regular season 9-0.

FND pick: Le-Win

Morrison (3-5, 2-5) at Fulton (3-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morrison is wrapping up its first season in the NUIC in a game with both teams having a chance to make the playoffs with a win. This is the return of the Wooden Shoe game against rival Fulton, as the traveling trophy will be up for grabs once again. They met in the playoffs last year, with Morrison winning 34-12. The Mustangs have lost their past two games, falling 54-14 to Stockton and 18-14 to Eastland-Pearl City.

About the Steamers: QB Braedon Meyers threw a Fulton school-record six touchdown passes in last week’s 61-40 win over Knoxville after starting in place of the injured Dom Kramer. Four TDs went to Jacob Huisenga, who tied the school record. In six quarters this season, Meyers is 26-of-38 passing for 418 yards and nine TDs with one interception. Previously playing wide receiver, he caught 28 passes for 242 yards. Skylier Crooks leads the backfield with eight touchdowns this season. Huisenga has 39 catches for 645 yards and 11 scores.

FND pick: Fulton

Dakota (0-8, 0-7) at Eastland-Pearl City (6-2, 5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Dakota has struggled mightily on offense this season, as last week’s 52-20 loss to Stockton was the first time it scored more than six points this year. The Indians have given up 38 points or more in every contest.

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City held off Morrison 18-14 last week to clinch a spot in the playoffs after going 3-6 last season. Adam Awender had two rushing touchdowns, and Jaxsyn Kempel added another in the win.

FND pick: E-PC

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling (5-3, 4-1) at Moline (6-2, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling bounced back from a 63-6 road loss to No. 2 Quincy and surpassed last year’s win total with a 47-14 home victory over Rock Island. Sterling had over 300 yards of offense as Drew Nettleton threw three touchdown passes, two to Kaedon Phillips, helping to build a 37-7 halftime lead before a running clock was used in the second half.

About the Maroons: Moline has won four straight games and clinched a spot in the playoffs after last week’s 40-7 win over Galesburg. The Maroons lost 49-29 to Benet Academy in Week 2 and 43-21 to Quincy in Week 4. Elijah Warren’s 695 yards rushing are fourth in Big 6 play, and Marc Cary’s 682 are fifth. They lost last year’s Week 9 matchup 22-17 in OT to finish 3-5.

FND pick: Moline

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

West Hancock (1-7) at Bureau Valley (3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: West Hancock lost 46-12 to Illini West last week. The Panthers’ 12 points last week were their lowest output of the season. West Hancock has scored 28 points or more five times with a season high of 52 points. The Panthers have scored 234 points compared with 181 for the Storm. West Hancock has given up 45 points or more six times with a season-high of 80. The Panthers have allowed 410 points compared with 241 for BV. … West Hancock led 6-0 after the first quarter but trailed 24-12 at halftime and was outscored 22-0 in the second half. … The Panthers had three turnovers against Illini West. … After setting a program record with 13 TD receptions as a junior, Bryce Varner took over at quarterback for West Hancock this fall.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost its third game in a row last week, falling 41-7 at Macomb. The Storm return home after two road trips of 150 and 126 miles the last two weeks. … Bureau Valley gained 331 yards (197 rushing, 87 passing) last week but couldn’t get into the end zone until 32 seconds remained on a 3-yard pass from Bryce Helms to Blake Foster. … Helms ran for 60 yards on 16 carries and completed 9-of-16 passes for 87 yards. … Elijah Endress led the Storm defense with eight tackles.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Illinois 8-Man West

Bushnell-Prairie City (3-5) at Amboy co-op (7-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy has won three games in a row since losing to Ridgewood in Week 5, including a 50-8 win over West Central last week. … The Clippers beat Bushnell 58-22 in Week 4. In that game, Josh McKendry ran for 211 and three TDs on 14 carries, while Quinn Leffleman ran for 66 yards and three TDs on 13 attempts. … Last week, Leffleman ran for two TDs, while Ed Fry, Brayden Klein and Eddie Jones each ran for a TD. Jones also threw TDs on his only two pass attempts – both to Caleb Yanos.

About the Spartans: Bushnell snapped a four-game losing streak with a 52-24 win over Galva last week. … In the first meeting against Amboy, Bushnell QB Talon Love was 8-of-16 passing for 197 yards and three TDs. … The Spartans’ other two wins came against Peoria Heights (44-0) and West Prairie (36-8).

FND pick: Amboy

Illinois 8-Man North

Milledgeville (7-1) at Hiawatha (2-5)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville hasn’t been hurting for offense this year, scoring 70 or more points four times, including last week in an 80-36 win over River Ridge. It was the most points they’ve allowed this year, topping what they allowed in their one loss, 30-14 to Polo. They ran for 456 yards last week, with Jayden Promenschenkel rushing for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Konner Johnson scored twice and had 113 yards on three carries.

About the Hawks: Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said it’s been a tough season for the young Hawks, fresh off a 38-6 loss at Alden-Hebron that ended any hopes of a playoff berth. He said the team was all-in on another trip to the eight-man postseason, and the loss means a summer full of reevaluation for the coaching staff. McPeek said it is for the most part a young team with a lot returning. Colby Wylde has come on strong at receiver as the year has gone on, emerging as a top target for Aiden Cooper – both return next year.

FND pick: Milledgeville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center will try to avoid a winless season for the first time since 2021. The Raiders finished 1-8 a year ago. They have given up 48 points or more their past three games, including last week’s 52-20 loss to Orangeville. Their closest game was a 48-46 loss to River Ridge two weeks earlier.

About the Giants: They have won two straight games, beating River Ridge 65-50 and Hiawatha 38-6 after losing to South Beloit just 6-0. The 65 points were a season high.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron

Polo (8-0) at Orangeville (4-4)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Marcos: Polo has continued to roll all season on offense and defense. Outside of the 30-14 win over Milledgeville, Polo has scored at least 44 points while allowing only eight points or fewer. They have three shutouts this season.

About the Broncos: Orangeville started the year 0-3 against Alden-Hebron, South Beloit and Milledgeville before winning four of their next five, including last week’s 52-20 win over A-FC. They lost 44-14 to West Carroll the previous week.

FND pick: Polo

West Carroll (6-2) at South Beloit (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: West Carroll is coming off a 52-6 loss to Polo, its largest loss of the season. It followed a 56-21 win over Christian Life and 44-14 win over Orangeville. The Thunder’s other loss came 44-0 to Milledgeville. The winner of this game will finish third in the North Division.

About the Sobos: South Beloit followed a 40-0 loss to Milledgeville with a 52-8 win over Christian Life last week, scoring their second most points of the season. Their first loss came Week 1 to Polo 44-8.

FND pick: West Carroll