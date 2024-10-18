Cary-Grove football vs. Crystal Lake South score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove faces Crystal Lake South in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Trojans: Defending Class 6A state champ C-G showed its resiliency and experience in rallying to beat upset-minded Huntley 44-43 last week. The Trojans spotted the hosts a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter and trailed 43-29 with 6:16 left in the fourth. They didn’t grab their first lead until Peyton Seaburg hit fellow three-year varsity starter Holden Boone on a PAT pass with 1:22 left, after Seaburg connected with TE Quintin Witt on a 20-yard TD pass to pull C-G within 43-42. Boone led the Trojans’ rushing attack with 158 yards on 13 carries. He scored on TD runs of 80 and 23 yards. C-G also got rushing TDs from Seaburg (11 yards), Jadon Apgar (4 yards) and Landon Barnett (11 yards). Witt had two catches for 51 yards. ... The Trojans ran the ball effectively despite not having junior FB Logan Abrams, the team’s top rusher last season. Abrams was out with a foot injury suffered in Week 6 against Hampshire. Jason Ritter had an interception for C-G. … The Trojans can clinch the outright FVC championship by beating South.

About the Gators: South’s 19-0 loss to McHenry on the Warriors’ homecoming last week marked the second time this season that the Gators were shut out. Their 71 scored are the fewest in the FVC. Jon Miller had an interception for South, whose wins are against Hampshire (9-0) and Crystal Lake Central (30-24) in Week 4 and Week 5, respectively. … South lost to C-G 47-21 last season.

