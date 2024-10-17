Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2024 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Jacobs (5-2, 5-2) at McHenry (2-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs stayed hot in Week 7, beating Crystal Lake Central 27-3 for its third win in a row and fifth in six games. The Golden Eagles, who have averaged 28.7 points a game since being shut out in their season opener, will guarante their playoff spot with a win at McHenry. … Against Central, QB Connor Goehring threw for 205 yards on 16-of-23 passing and three touchdowns. Carson Goehring had five catches for 97 yards and a TD, PJ Barnes had three receptions, and Luke Gormsen caught a TD pass. Caden DuMelle rushed for 46 yards after missing Jacob’s Week 6 win over Burlington Central because of illness. Michael Cannady ran for a score. … Jacobs beat McHenry 44-6 in Week 7 last year. The Eagles haven’t lost to the Warriors since 2019.

About the Warriors: McHenry enjoyed a happy homecoming last week, beating Crystal Lake South 19-0 for its first win since Week 4 (14-13 over Dundee-Crown). Jacob Jones rushed for 104 yards, including a 75-yard burst, on eight carries. QB Dayton Warren scored on a fourth-and-goal run, and Mile Reidy ran 23 times for 112 yards and two TDs. James Butler recorded two sacks, and Nolan Chovanec had an interception. It was McHenry’s first win at McCracken Field in two years and its first win over South since 2020. McHenry had not shut out an opponent since its 2018 season finale at Hampshire (28-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire’s 21-16 loss on homecoming to Dundee-Crown last week ran its losing streak to six. With Dundee-Crown and McHenry winning last week, the Whip-Purs are in sole possession of last place in the FVC. They have, however, scored more points (103) than three other teams in the conference. FB Cole Klawikowski, making his season debut, ran for 150 yards on 20 carries against D-C.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central rebounded from its home loss against Jacobs in Week 6 with an impressive 52-21 road win against Prairie Ridge, which entered the game with only one loss and 57 points allowed all season. It was the most points Central has scored since Week 6 in 2017 (55-16 win over Woodstock). QB Jackson Alcorn threw for a team-record 469 yards and six TDs on 24-of-34 passing. Central called 22 straight passing plays to end the first half after spotting Prairie Ridge an early lead and went into the break up 28-14. Rocco Boss had a team-record 207 yards on seven catches with two TDs. ... The win all but officially locked up a playoff berth for the Rockets, who have not been to the postseason since 2014. Burlington Central, Prairie Ridge and Jacobs are tied for second in the FVC, two games back of undefeated Cary-Grove. Burlington Central had not beaten Prairie Ridge since it joined the FVC in 2019.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Huntley's Jordan Oruche tries to spin away from Prairie Ridge's Nick Petty last month at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley never trailed in its 44-43 loss against Cary-Grove last week until the Trojans converted a PAT pass with 1:22 left in the game. The conversion accounted for the final points of the game, which saw the Raiders build leads of 15-0 early in the second quarter and 43-29 with 6:16 left in the fourth. Huntley senior QB Braylon Bower and junior WR Wyatt Fleck connected all night. Bower was 26 of 35 for 286 yards, four TDs and an interception. Three of his TD tosses went to Fleck, who had 13 catches for 167 yards. Bower’s other targets were Jordan Oruche (6 catches, 72 yards, TD) and Colin Hochmuth (7 catches, 47 yards). Huntley got TD runs from Bower (3 yards) and Ari Fiebig (67 yards). Fiebig had 139 yards on 14 carries. The ground attack also featured Reichen Dvorak (18 carries, 86 yards) and Bower (16 carries, 79 yards).

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown snapped a five-game losing streak with its 21-16 win at Hampshire last week. Leon Metcalf’s interception at the D-C 22 with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter helped lock up the Chargers’ first win since a 20-14 decision over Crystal Lake South in their season opener. D-C QB Hayden DeMarsh threw a 9-yard TD pass to Terrion Spencer.

FND pick: Huntley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Defending Class 6A state champ C-G showed its resiliency and experience in rallying to beat upset-minded Huntley 44-43 last week. The Trojans spotted the hosts a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter and trailed 43-29 with 6:16 left in the fourth. They didn’t grab their first lead until Peyton Seaburg hit fellow three-year varsity starter Holden Boone on a PAT pass with 1:22 left, after Seaburg connected with TE Quintin Witt on a 20-yard TD pass to pull C-G within 43-42. Boone led the Trojans’ rushing attack with 158 yards on 13 carries. He scored on TD runs of 80 and 23 yards. C-G also got rushing TDs from Seaburg (11 yards), Jadon Apgar (4 yards) and Landon Barnett (11 yards). Witt had two catches for 51 yards. ... The Trojans ran the ball effectively despite not having junior FB Logan Abrams, the team’s top rusher last season. Abrams was out with a foot injury suffered in Week 6 against Hampshire. Jason Ritter had an interception for C-G. … The Trojans can clinch the outright FVC championship by beating South.

About the Gators: South’s 19-0 loss to McHenry on the Warriors’ homecoming last week marked the second time this season that the Gators were shut out. Their 71 scored are the fewest in the FVC. Jon Miller had an interception for South, whose wins are against Hampshire (9-0) and Crystal Lake Central (30-24) in Week 4 and Week 5, respectively. … South lost to C-G 47-21 last season.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Banged-up Prairie Ridge looks to rebound after allowing a school-record 469 passing yards and six TD passes to Burlington Central’s Jackson Alcorn in a 52-21 loss. The Wolves entered the game having allowed only 57 points through six weeks. Prairie Ridge has lost QB Luke Vanderwiel, FB Jack Finn and WB Jesse Kautz to injuries in the last two weeks. Coach Mike Frericks said he hopes to get Vanderwiel (leg) back in the next two weeks. … Dom Creatore tried to keep Prairie Ridge close against Burlington Central, running for 172 yards and a TD on 30 carries. Sophomore Owen Satterlee, who has been playing QB in Vanderwiel’s absence, opened the scoring on a 22-yard run, but the Wolves trailed 28-14 at halftime. Prairie Ridge fumbled eight times, losing four. The Wolves have lost two of their last three. A win secures a playoff berth for Prairie Ridge for the fourth straight season. Before the abbreviated COVID-19 season, the Wolves had not missed the postseason since 2012.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central’s 27-3 loss at Jacobs last week was its third in four weeks. The Tigers have scored only 86 points (12.3 per game), and their 207 points allowed are the most in the FVC. Central lost to Prairie Ridge 35-6 last season.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard (2-5, 0-5) at Plano (1-6, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Since a 2-0 start, coming off a winless 2023 season, Harvard has lost five straight. The Hornets fell to visiting Marengo 33-29 last week, despite QB Adam Cooke rushing for 194 yards and four TDs on 23 carries. Danny Rosas returned a kickoff 70 yards, rushed for 57 yards and caught seven passes for 49 yards. … Harvard has scored 57 points in its past two games. The Hornets lost to Plano 35-0 last year.

About the Reapers: Plano hasn’t won since Opening Night, when it beat Ottawa 17-14. The Reapers’ 28-0 loss to Johnsburg last week marked the second time in three weeks that they had been shut out. They have scored only 66 points through seven weeks. Their 219 points allowed are the most in the KRC.

FND pick: Harvard

Woodstock (3-4, 2-3) at Johnsburg (4-3, 3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock dropped a 28-14 decision at Sandwich last week, giving the Blue Streaks three losses in their past four games, after a 2-1 start. Woodstock’s only shutout last season was against Johnsburg 21-0 in Week 8. Caden Thompson threw a 32-yard TD pass to Matthew Cress, and Landen Stoltz (17 carries, 59 yards) accounted for Woodstock’s only other score against Sandwich with a rushing TD. Stewart Reuter led the Blue Streaks’ ground game with 70 rushing yards.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg got its first shutout since 2022 (35-0 over Sandwich in Week 6) last week as it beat host Plano 28-0 for its second win in a row. Dom Vallone (six tackles, interception) and Jacob Vetter (three TFLs) led the Skyhawks defensively. Carton Block was 15-of-30 passing for 236 yards and two TDs and two INTs. Ryan Franze had seven receptions for 135 yards and a TD. Kaeden Frost also caught a TD pass. Duke Mays and Brett Centnarowicz each had a rushing TD.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Richmond-Burton’s Riley Shea runs the ball against Johnsburg last month at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: R-B beat Woodstock North 35-0 last week in the teams’ first-place showdown, notching its first shutout of the season. R-B, Woodstock North and Sandwich are tied atop the conference standings, but the KRC uses head-to-head competition as the first tiebreaker, and R-B has beaten Woodstock North and Sandwich. … R-B has outscored its opponents 178-35 during its four-game winning streak, and its 85 points allowed are the fewest in the KRC. In handing Woodstock North its first KRC loss, the Rockets built a 21-0 lead by halftime. The sophomore backfield duo of Hunter Carley and Riley Shea led the ground game. Carley ran 19 times for 143 yards, including TD runs of 2 and 1 yards. Shea had 82 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored a TD from 2 yards out. Junior QB Ray Hannemann threw an 18-yard TD pass to Nate Moreno, and Luke Johnson scored on a 4-yard run. … A win will clinch a playoff berth for the Rockets, who, not counting the abbreviated COVID-19 season, has not missed the playoffs since 2006.

About the Indians: Marengo’s 33-29 win over host Harvard last week gave the Indians three wins in their past four games. The Lopez brothers had big games against the Hornets. David Lopez threw for 149 yards and a TD on 12-of-20 passing and also rushed for 143 yards on 12 carries with TDs from 51 and 6 yards out. His interception set up a 34-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter. Cooper Lopez, a junior and younger brother of David, also had an interception. Connor Sacco (2 yards) and Logan Boley (9 yards) also had rushing TDs.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Sandwich (4-3, 4-1) at Woodstock North (6-1, 4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Indians: Sandwich rebounded from its 49-14 loss to Richmond-Burton in Week 6 by doubling up Woodstock 28-14 last week, building a 13-0 lead after one quarter. It was the Indians’ fourth win in five games after starting with losses to Manteno (7-0 record) and Wimington (7-0). Sandwich has scored 207 points (29.6 per game) but has given up 201 (28.7 per game).

About the Thunder: Woodstock North suffered its first loss of the season last week, as host R-B rolled to a 35-0 win in the KRC showdown. The Thunder came in averaging 43.5 points per game. FB David Randecker continued his strong season for Woodstock North, carrying the ball 17 times for 71 yards. The Thunder had not been shut out since Week 4 of the 2022 season. … Woodstock North, R-B and Sandwich are tied for first place in the KRC, but R-B owns the tiebreaker (head-to-head competition).

FND pick: Woodstock North

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central (2-5, 2-3) at St. Edward (0-7, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central built a 20-0 lead at home against Aurora Christian in the first half last week, only to surrender it. Aurora Christian QB Asa Johnson, who threw for 328 yards and four scores, hit Jonan Miceli on TD passes of 44 and 69 yards in the final 90 seconds of the half. The Eagles took their first lead, at 27-20, in the third quarter. Marian Central got a big effort from Eddie Kowalczyk (14 carries, 71 yards), who scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards and caught a 4-yard TD pass from freshman QB Colin Hernon. Mike Schmid got the Hurricanes started with a 45-yard TD run. … Marian Central has lost three of its past four games.

About the Green Wave: St. Edward has lost 16 games in a row since winning its season finale in 2022. The Green Wave lost 68-0 to Chicago Hope Academy last week, the fourth time the Elgin school has been shut out in its past five games. For the season, St. Edward has been outscored 325-22.

FND pick: Marian Central

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Kirkland Hiawatha (2-5) at Alden-Hebron (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Hiawatha had a breakout performance on offense, more than doubling its offensive production for the season in a 62-20 win against Ashton-Franklin Center. Tim Pruitt had four touchdowns in the win. Coach Kenny McPeek said the return of lineman Braeden Ross was a big part of that. He plugs up two gaps on defense, letting linebackers like Tommy Butler make more plays. And McPeek said he’s returned to left guard as well to help Pruitt, Butler and the Hiawatha ground game.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron snapped a three-game losing streak by beating River Ridge 65-50 in Hanover last week. Wyatt Armbrust had a huge night, rushing for 167 yards on 13 carries, including TD runs of 8, 10 and 19 yards. Jack Stewart (nine carries, 124 yards) scored on runs of 18 and 55 yards, and JP Stewart (127 rushing yards) had TD runs of 9, 33 and 1 yards. JP Stewart also threw a 21-yard TD pass to Fabian Carreno. The Giants’ previous high for points this year was 39 in a Week 3 win over Rockford Christian Life.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron