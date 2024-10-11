Riverdale football vs. Newman score, news, our pick, live coverage

Riverdale faces Newman in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Riverdale vs. Newman kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling

Riverdale-Newman preview

About the Rams: Riverdale topped E-P last week 21-18 after forcing four turnovers. The Rams have gotten on track this season after going 0-9 last season. They beat Orion 28-26 the previous week after three straight losses to Kewanee, Rockridge and Mercer County.

About the Comets: Newman won a fifth straight game and clinched at least a share of the conference title with the win. Daniel Kelly had a pick six for Newman to help seal the win as the Comets led 21-16 in the fourth quarter. They have the top scoring offense in the conference with 195 points for a 32.5 per-game average.

FND pick: Newman

