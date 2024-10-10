Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2024 season

Big Northern

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They are coming off a 21-13 win over Stillman Valley, aided by a 67-yard touchdown run by Hunter Bartel. They have won three of their last four games and took last year’s matchup 39-0.

About the Rockets: It is homecoming week for the Rockets, who lost 35-14 to North Boone last week. It was Rock Falls’ closest contest of the year so far, as their only win was via Rockford Christian’s forfeit. Rock Falls has yet to score more than 14 points this season and lost 30-14 to Stillman Valley in Week 2.

FND pick: Oregon

Northwest Upstate Illini

About the Wildcatz: Riding a four-game win streak, they could put themselves in the thick of conference title contention with a win over the defending conference champions and state runner-up. Their lone loss of the season was a 36-8 setback to Du-Pec in Week 2. They beat Westmont 54-8 last week as Draven Zier had two punt-return touchdowns for the first two scores; he also had a kick-return touchdown as E-PC led 38-8 at halftime. Peyton Spears had a pick-6, with Jaxsyn Kempel, Brecken Hayden and Cohen Good adding rushing scores.

About the Panthers: Ranked second in the latest Class 1A AP poll, they won last year’s matchup 46-6. They are coming off a 46-22 home win over Du-Pec and are averaging 40.4 points per game.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Morrison (3-3, 2-3) at Stockton (3-3, 2-3)

About the Mustangs: They are coming off wins over Forreston and Dakota after an 0-3 start to their first season in the NUIC. The offense has struggled against stronger opponents; Morrison lost 32-6 to Le-Win, 34-9 to Galena and 30-0 to Du-Pec. Their wins came 31-14 over Galesburg, 28-12 over Forreston and 49-6 over Dakota.

About the Blackhawks: They are coming off a 44-20 win over Forreston after a 34-8 loss to E-PC. Stockton has alternated wins and losses through six games so far this season. They fell just 32-26 to Du-Pec in Week 1.

FND pick: Stockton

Fulton (2-4, 2-4) at Du-Pec (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: They are entering must-win mode if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for the first year since 2015, when they finished 4-5. They have home games against Knoxville and Morrison to finish the regular season after this week. QB Dom Kramer is the team’s leading rusher with 406 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries (5.3 yard average). Skylier Crooks leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Kramer is 104-of-165 passing for 1,078 yards passing and six touchdowns to four interceptions. Jacob Huisenga is the team’s leading receiver at 361 yards and four touchdowns on 28 catches.

About the Rivermen: They took their first loss last week, falling 46-22 to Lena-Winslow. They have averaged 41 points in their five wins this season. Du-Pec won last year’s matchup at Fulton 46-14.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Large)

Bureau Valley (3-3, 2-2) at Illini West (3-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Storm make the 150-mile trek to Carthage, their longest of the season in a new conference, coming off a heart-breaking 27-21 loss on homecoming to Elmwood-Brimfield. Storm QB Bryce Helms was stopped on a keeper as time ran out. The Storm likely need to win two of their last three games, including Macomb (6-0) and West Hancock (1-5), to make their first playoff appearance since 2019.

About the Chargers: Illini West has won three straight, including Friday’s 32-20 home win over Knoxville. The Chargers faced their toughest part of their schedule in the first three weeks with losses to Farmington (33-0), Elmwood-Brimfield (42-12) and Macomb (21-6), who have a combined 17-1 record. They beat the LVC co-op 50-16 in Week 5, a team the Storm beat at home 46-16 in Week 3.

FND Pick: Bureau Valley

Three Rivers (Rock)

Orion (1-5, 0-4) at Erie-Prophetstown (3-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: They have lost five straight games as the defense has given up an average of 46.6 points per. Their lone win was a 42-14 victory over Hall in Week 1. They fell 35-14 to Rockridge last week.

About the Panthers: They have lost three of their last four games after starting 2-0. They fell short in last week’s 21-18 loss to Riverdale following a good win over Mercer County, 20-14. They can surpass last year’s three wins with a victory. The last time they made the playoffs was 2021.

FND pick: E-P

Riverdale (3-3, 2-2) at Newman (5-1, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rams: They topped E-P last week 21-18 after forcing four turnovers. The Rams have gotten on track this season after going 0-9 last season. They beat Orion 28-26 the previous week after three straight losses to Kewanee, Rockridge and Mercer County.

About the Comets: They won a fifth straight game and clinched at least a share of the conference title with the win. Daniel Kelly had a pick-6 for Newman to help seal the win as the Comets led 21-16 in the fourth quarter. They have the top scoring offense in the conference with 195 points scored for a 32.5 per-game average.

FND pick: Newman

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling (4-2, 3-0) at Quincy (6-0, 4-0)

About the Golden Warriors: They matched last year’s win total after Friday’s 13-6 win over Geneseo. QB Drew Nettleton started the game 8-of-8 passing and finished 15-of-16 with an 81-yard touchdown strike to Kaedon Phillips. Cobey Shipma led the backfield with 46 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, they have allowed 20.2 points per game on 69.2 yards rushing and 138 yards passing. This will be the secondary’s biggest test of the season so far. Nettleton has thrown for 949 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions this season on 69-of-112 passing. Shipma is the team’s leading rusher with 234 yards on 59 carries (3.4 yard average), and Kaedon Phillips is the leading receiver with 27 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns.

About the Blue Devils: Ranked second in the Class 7A AP poll this week, they won last year’s matchup 35-33 en route to an 11-0 start before falling in the state quarterfinals. They are led by all-state quarterback Brady Little, who has thrown for 2,168 yards with 28 touchdown passes to four interceptions this season. He has 97 career touchdown passes, which would crack the top five in IHSA history entering this season.

FND pick: Quincy

Nonconference

Dixon (6-0) at Johnston City (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Ranked up a spot at second this week in the Class 4A AP Poll, Dixon is coming off a record-setting 71-point outing against Winnebago. Dixon led 64-0 at halftime as seven different players scored touchdowns en route to a 71-7 win. The performance took down the previous school ecord set in 1925 when Dixon beat Polo 70-0. The Dukes have outscored their opponents 321-48 this season, averaging 53.5 points per game

About the Indians: They are Dixon’s replacement opponent for the Rockford Christian contest after they cancelled their season in August. Ranked fifth in Class 2A, they compete in the Black Diamond Conference. Johnston City, at least a five-hour drive from Dixon, started the season with three straight shutouts and has outscored opponents 272-56 in six games. They have scored 44 points or more in every game but a 14-0 win over Eldorado in Week 3. They have made the playoffs the past three seasons.

FND pick: Dixon

Hazel Green Southwestern (Wisc.) (3-4) at Forreston (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: They have lost four straight games, including a 35-26 loss to Mineral Point last week. They are 1-4 in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, tied for last place.

About the Cardinals: They are amid a four-game skid after falling 44-20 to Stockton last week. They would need to beat Du-Pec and Le-Win the last two weeks to have a shot at the playoffs, which they have not missed since 2009.

FND pick: Forreston

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

West Carroll (5-1) at Orangeville (3-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Thunder: They bounced back from a 44-0 loss to Milledgeville by beating Rockford Christian Life 56-21 last week. They are averaging 43.2 points per game this season while allowing an average of 18.8.

About the Broncos: They have won three straight games after an 0-3 start. They have scored 42 points or more in their last three games, including a 42-22 win over Hiawatha last week. West Carroll beat Hiawatha 54-0 in Week 2.

FND pick: West Carroll

Milledgeville (5-1) at South Beloit (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: They are coming off their first loss of the season after falling to undefeated Polo 30-14 last week. The game was tied 8-8 before Polo pulled away. Milledgeville is still averaging 57 points per game this season.

About the Sobos: They have won five straight games after falling 44-8 to Polo to open the season. They beat Alden-Hebron 6-0 last week, a team Milledgeville beat 70-20 in Week 2.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Christian Life co-op (1-5) at Polo (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Their lone win is a 28-24 victory over winless AFC in Week 2. They fell 56-21 to West Carroll last week and are giving up an average of 40.8 points per game.

About the Marcos: They are coming off their best win of the season on the road after handing Milledgeville its first loss, 30-14. They have given up just 28 points all season while scoring 30-56 points in every contest.

FND pick: Polo

Ashton-Franklin Center (0-6) at Hiawatha (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: It’s been a roller coaster for the Raiders since joining eight-man, going 0-9 in their first season in 2021, making the playoffs in 2022 after a 6-3 campaign and now having lost 13 straight games after last week’s 48-46 loss to River Ridge. It replaced Week 2′s 28-24 loss to Rockford Christian Life as their closest game of the year. Hiawatha won last year’s contest 46-22.

About the Hawks: Coach Kenny McPeek said he liked the performance of the passing game last week in a 42-22 loss to Orangeville. Freshman Colby Wylde had 116 yards and three touchdown catches. Most teams have focused on 6-5 sophomore receiver Jayden Gray, but McPeek said given Wylde’s performance, Gray may be more open. He also said the run game benefited, with Tommy Butler having one of his best games of the year with 75 yards on the ground.

FND pick: Hiawatha

Peoria Heights (2-4) at Amboy co-op (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights lost its first four games before winning the last two - both against Galva (20-14 and 22-20). The Patriots won last week despite turning the ball over three times. Peoria Heights racked up 300 total yards last week - 276 rushing and 24 passing - while allowing 241 yards, 156 rushing and 85 passing. The Patriots scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win last week.

About the Clippers: Amboy bounced back from its Week 5 loss with a 46-14 rout of Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland last week. The Clippers scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away for the win. Amboy QB Eddie Jones set a new school eight-man record with 2,175 passing yards, which ranks fourth on the Illinois 8-Man Football Association career passing list, according to www.nuicfootball.com. Josh McKendry has rushed for 785 yards and 14 TDs on 63 carries this season, while Brayden Klein has 555 yards and five TDs on 54 attempts.

FND pick: Amboy

– Eddie Carifio, Kevin Chlum and Kevin Hieronymus contributed to this report