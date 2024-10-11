Cary-Grove football vs. Huntley score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove faces Huntley in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Aguilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Cary-Grove vs. Huntley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Huntley High School

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove showed no letdown after its Week 5 win over Prairie Ridge gave the Trojans sole possession of first place in the FVC. C-G rolled on its homecoming Saturday, beating Hampshire 48-7, as QB Peyton Seaburg scored on runs of 1, 3 and 17 yards. Logan Adams (3 carries, 71 yards) busted off a 56-yard TD run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Landon Barnett had TD runs of 7 and 2 yards. Trae Kole also ran for a score, and Michael Massat carried 11 times for 45 yards. … C-G has scored 219 points (36.5 per game) and its 57 points allowed are tied with Prairie Ridge for fewest in the FVC. .. Saturday’s win over Hampshire clinched a second-straight playoff berth for the Trojans, who before 2022 hadn’t missed the postseason since 2003.

About the Red Raiders: Back-to-back wins have Huntley one victory away from its fifth victory. The Red Raiders got three rushing TDs (5, 6 and 17 yards) from QB Braylon Bower in their 38-12 win over Crystal Lake South last week. Bower was 13-of-19 passing for 154 yards and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Wyatt Fleck, and he ran 12 times for 92 yards. Reichen Dvorak (14 carries, 90 yards) had a 5-yard TD run, and Dom Giuseffi kicked a 28-yard field goal. Jordan Oruche had five catches for 48 yards, and Colin Hochmuth had four receptions for 60 yards. LB Charlie Condon paced Huntley defensively with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

