Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2024 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central beat McHenry 21-7 last week for its first win since Week 3 against Dundee-Crown. The Tigers will need to have a strong finish if they hope to make the postseason after going last year. After this week, they finish with a home game against Prairie Ridge and a road game at Hampshire, respectively. The Tigers have scored only 83 points (13.8 per game).

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs rushed for 206 yards against Burlington Central in its 21-18 win last week. The Eagles did a “heck of a job” defensively, coach Brian Zimmerman said, after his team allowed only a field goal in the first half and 10 points, total, until the Rockets scored a last-second TD. DL PJ Barnes had seven tackles and two QB hits. … Jacobs should have RB Caden DuMelle back after he missed the Burlington Central game with what Zimmerman called a “103-degree” fever. T.O. Boddie (81 yards, TD) and Mike Cannady (77 yards, TD) helped pick up the slack in DuMelle’s absence. Barnes had a 7-yard TD catch from Connor Goehring. … Jacobs has won four of its last five games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had its four-game winning streak snapped against visiting Jacobs in Week 6. The Rockets will try again for their fifth win. They last made the playoffs in 2014. QB Jackson Alcorn, one of several three-year varsity starters for the Rockets, was 18-of-26 passing for 157 yards, two TDs and no interceptions against Jacobs. WR Caden West had eight receptions for 43 yards and a TD. WR Rocco Boss had five catches for 57 yards.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won 21-6 at Dundee-Crown last week, scoring the game’s final 21 points. The Wolves, whose only loss was to Cary-Grove in Week 5, have not missed the postseason since 2012. ... Prairie Ridge’s 57 points allowed are tied with Cary-Grove for the fewest by any FVC team.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown’s 21-6 loss to Prairie Ridge last week extended its losing streak to five games after an opening-night win at home against Crystal Lake South. Three of those five losses were by three points or less. ... The Chargers are averaging 16 points per game. District-300 rivals Dundee-Crown and Hampshire also played each other in Week 7 last year, with Hampshire winning 23-20.

About the Whip-Purs: Like D-C, Hampshire hasn’t won since opening night, a 17-16 victory over McHenry. Hampshire allowed a season-high point total in its 48-7 loss at Cary-Grove on the Trojans’ homecoming Saturday. Arshawn Rupert (5 carries, 71 yards) had a 52-yard run for Hampshire’s only TD. Tymere Marshall ran 12 times for 44 yards, and QB Ryan Prowicz completed 8 of 15 passes for 77 yards.

FND pick: Hampshire

Hampshire’s Arshawn Rupert scores a touchdown against Jacobs last month in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove showed no letdown after its Week 5 win over Prairie Ridge gave the Trojans sole possession of first place in the FVC. C-G rolled on its homecoming Saturday, beating Hampshire 48-7, as QB Peyton Seaburg scored on runs of 1, 3 and 17 yards. Logan Adams (3 carries, 71 yards) busted off a 56-yard TD run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Landon Barnett had TD runs of 7 and 2 yards. Trae Kole also ran for a score, and Michael Massat carried 11 times for 45 yards. … C-G has scored 219 points (36.5 per game) and its 57 points allowed are tied with Prairie Ridge for fewest in the FVC. .. Saturday’s win over Hampshire clinched a second-straight playoff berth for the Trojans, who before 2022 hadn’t missed the postseason since 2003.

About the Red Raiders: Back-to-back wins have Huntley one victory away from its fifth victory. The Red Raiders got three rushing TDs (5, 6 and 17 yards) from QB Braylon Bower in their 38-12 win over Crystal Lake South last week. Bower was 13-of-19 passing for 154 yards and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Wyatt Fleck, and he ran 12 times for 92 yards. Reichen Dvorak (14 carries, 90 yards) had a 5-yard TD run, and Dom Giuseffi kicked a 28-yard field goal. Jordan Oruche had five catches for 48 yards, and Colin Hochmuth had four receptions for 60 yards. LB Charlie Condon paced Huntley defensively with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South had consecutive wins over Hampshire and Crystal Lake Central, respectively, before losing to Huntley 38-12 last week. The Gators trailed 17-12 at halftime. JJ Semradek kicked field goals of 27 and 40 yards, and QB Michael Silvius threw a 77-yard TD pass to AJ Demirov. Demirov also had an interception. … A win likely keeps the Gators’ playoff hopes alive, but they finish with Cary-Grove (6-0) and Jacobs (4-2).

About the Warriors: It’s homecoming for McHenry, and the Warriors are in need of a victory. They are seeking their first win since beating Dundee-Crown 14-13 in Week 4. … McHenry’s 58 points scored are the fewest in the FVC.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Johnsburg (3-3, 2-2) at Plano (1-5, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg celebrated homecoming last week with a 34-7 win over Marengo and, in doing so, put itself in good position to earn a postseason berth. After Friday, Johnsburg hosts Woodstock (3-3, 2-2) and visits Harvard (2-4, 0-4). … Junior QB Carter Block and sophomore WR Ryan Franze continued their strong chemistry this season, connecting on three TD passes against Marengo. Block was 14-of-19 passing for 232 yards and the three scores, all to Franze (6 receptions, 114 yards). Duke Mays (5 yards) and Mario Zakrzewski (28) had rushing TDs for Johnsburg.

About the Reapers: Plano lost 26-10 at Woodstock last week, extending its losing streak to five games after an opening-night win at Ottawa. … Plano has scored only 66 points, fewest in the KRC.

FND pick: Johnsburg

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North spoiled Harvard’s homecoming last week and is headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The program has never had an undefeated regular season. A win will tie for the program record for wins, as the 2011 and 2012 squads also won seven games. … North’s prolific offense (43.5 points per game) didn’t slow down against Harvard, as it got rushing TDs of 3, 24, 4 and 9 yards from David Randecker in its 42-28 win. Randecker, who ran for 181 yards, has nine TDs in his last three games. QB Parker Halihan threw a 36-yard TD pass to TE George Kingos. Michael Pintor added a 65-yard TD run. Freshman kicker Brock Lamz went 6 for 6 in PAT attempts in his varsity debut.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton’s 49-14 win over visiting Sandwich on homecoming last week set up Friday’s first-place showdown in the KRC. Since a 1-2 start, which included losses to Quincy Notre Dame and Johnsburg by a combined 19 points, the Rockets have won three in a row. They have scored 143 points during the stretch. They rushed for almost 350 yards in handing Sandwich its first KRC loss. RB Hunter Carley ran for four TDs and 151 yards. Ray Hannemann completed 4 of 7 passes for 93 yards and two TDs – a 38-yarder to Oscar Bonilla and 18-yarder to Jace Nelson. Riley Shea had 79 rushing yards on 13 carries.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Marengo (3-3, 2-2) at Harvard (2-4, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo had won back-to-back games before its 34-7 loss at Johnsburg last week. The Indians need a strong finish to reach the postseason. After this week, they finish the regular season against Richmond-Burton (4-2) and Sandwich (3-3). … Deacan Grandinetti had Marengo’s only TD against Johnsburg, as he scored on a 9-yard run. QB David Lopez completed 14 of 21 passes for 147 yards. Parker Mandelky had four receptions for 81 yards.

About the Hornets: Harvard’s 42-28 loss on its homecoming to Woodstock North last week extended the Hornets’ losing streak to four games, after they opened the season with wins over Lisle Senior and Reed-Custer. QB Adam Cooke played well in the loss for Harvard, scoring on runs of 58, 2 and 25 yards. He also threw a 45-yard TD pass to Danny Rosas.

FND pick: Marengo

Woodstock (3-3, 2-2) at Sandwich (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock’s 26-10 home win against Plano snapped a two-game slide and was much welcomed considering the Blue Streaks have back-to-back road games to finish the regular season. A visit to Sandwich in Week 8 will be followed by a home game against Woodstock North. … Stewart Reuter ran for 106 yards, including a 26-yard TD run, against Plano. Charlie Walrod had a 60-yard TD run and an interception. Landon Stolz contributed a 56-yard TD run and fumble recovery. Sam Tafoya kicked field goals of 30 and 32 yards.

About the Indians: Sandwich fell from the unbeaten ranks in the KRC with its 49-14 loss at Richmond-Burton last week. Sandwich had won three straight.

FND pick: Sandwich

Marian Central’s Nick Schmid (left) is greeted in the end zone after a touchdown against Bishop McNamara last month at George Harding Field in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Aurora Christian (4-2, 2-2) at Marian Central (2-4, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian posted its third 50-point effort of the season last week, beating Christ the King 55-16 in Chicago. The Eagles scored 62 points against Chicago Crane in Week 2 and 55 against St. Edward in Week 4.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central allowed a season-high point total in its 40-21 loss to Chicago Hope Academy last week. Hurricanes QB Colin Hernon rushed for 93 yards and passed for 91. He also scored a 29-yard run. Max Kinney caught three passes for 70 yards and returned a fumble for a TD. Josh Gawronski had an interception. … A loss will seriously hurt Marian Central’s playoff chances after the Hurricanes missed the postseason last year. The Hurricanes visit St. Edward (0-6) in Week 8, before concluding the regular season with a home game against St. Francis (5-1), which is in sole possession of first place in the CCC.

FND pick: Marian Central

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (2-4, 2-4) at River Ridge (2-4, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron was shut out for the first time this season last week in a 6-0 loss to South Beloit. Wyatt Armbrust rushed for 67 yards for Alden-Hebron, which has lost three games - against teams with a combined 16-2 record - after starting the season 2-1. … The Giants lost to River Ridge 60-20 in their season finale last year.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge has won two straight games after starting the season 0-4. The Wildcats are coming off a 48-46 win over Ashton-Franklin Center. … River Ridge has allowed a conference-high 314 points.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron