7 Dukes scored TDs en route to 71-point record: Sauk Valley Week 6 Notebook

Dixon’s record-setting scoring performance Friday was a team effort. Eight players scored touchdowns in the third-ranked Dukes’ 71-7 win at Winnebago, as Dixon set its single-game scoring record.

Dixon scored 62 twice last season and reached 69 points twice in the 2017 campaign. The record stretched all the way back to 1925, when Dixon beat Polo 70-0.

Dixon led 64-0 at halftime Friday and had a running clock for most of the game.

QB Cullen Shaner had three touchdown passes – one each to Eli Davidson, Gabe Rowley and Jake Zepezauer. Shaner and Owen Belzer each had two rushing touchdowns, with Landon Knigge and Jagger Kemp also finding the end zone on the ground. A Dixon safety and a Knigge kick return touchdown were the cherry on top. Kemp’s rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter was Dixon’s only score in the second half, breaking the record.

Dixon put up 521 total yards, with 350 coming on the ground. Shaner was 10-of-11 passing with completions to seven receivers. Belzer led the backfield with 115 yards rushing on five carries.

Dixon (6-0, 6-0 Big Northern Conference) has outscored its opponents 321-48. Defending state champion Byron (6-0, 5-0 BNC) has outscored its opponents 318-41. The Tigers set the IHSA record for points in a season last year with 823 over 14 games. Their scoring average of 58.8 points per game in 14 games was also a record. Dixon is averaging 53.5 points per game, and Byron is averaging 53.0.

Dixon takes on Byron at home Oct. 18.

Sterling wins fourth straight: The Golden Warriors (4-2, 2-0 Western Big 6 Conference) have matched last year’s win total after Friday’s 13-6 win over Geneseo. It was the 10th straight win over the Maple Leafs, and coach Jon Schlemmer’s 100th victory at Sterling.

Sterling has played stout defense and limited its mistakes on offense after an 0-2 start.

Sterling recovered a Geneseo onside kick and was able to close out the win running the ball, which has been a challenge at times.

“It’s tough to run the ball in this league, and that’s a good defense,” Schlemmer said. “We haven’t run the ball as we’ve wanted to. We have to continue to get better at that, but we keep taking steps forward, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

QB Drew Nettleton started the game 8-of-8 passing and finished 15-of-16 with an 81-yard touchdown strike to Kaedon Phillips. Cobey Shipma led the backfield with 46 yards on 12 carries.

Sterling next has its toughest challenge of the season on the road against Big 6 favorite, fifth-ranked in Class 7A Quincy (6-0, 4-0) and all-state quarterback Brady Little. Little has thrown for 2,168 yards with 28 touchdown passes to four interceptions this season. He has 97 career touchdown passes, which would crack the top five in IHSA history entering this season.

Nettleton’s key to success against Quincy was straightforward.

“Stop their passing game,” he said.

Sterling unveils Roscoe Eades statue: At halftime Friday, a statue of Roscoe Eades was unveiled near the stadium’s entrance with members of the Eades family in attendance. The bronze statue was sculpted by Sheilah Wigant-McGee, who is from Geneseo.

An inscription under the statue of Roscoe “Rocky” Eades reads:

“Teacher – Coach – Leader – Friend. Roscoe Eades Stadium was dedicated in 1971 to honor Roscoe Eades for his 40 years of service to Sterling High School. Throughout his tenure, Eades served as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of schools. He was the visionary behind the current high school campus. Under his leadership as chief administrator, the land was acquired, and the stadium, main school building, and field house were constructed. His vision remains a guide for S.H.S decision makers of today.”

Comets win 5th straight: Newman beat Mercer County 29-16 to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Three Rivers Rock as part of the Sauk Valley Week 6 football slate. The win clinched at least a share of the conference title, as Daniel Kelly (12 tackles) had a pick six to help seal the win.

QB Evan Bushman was 6-of-11 passing with two TDs, one each to Cody McBride and Brady Williamson. McBridge also had a rushing score. Newman hosts Riverdale (3-3, 2-2) this week with a shot to clinch the division title outright. Rockridge (4-2, 4-1) is in second place.

Polo wins Battle for the Blacktop trophy: The Marcos came out on top 30-14 over Milledgeville in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association North. Polo QB Gus Mumford was 5-of-7 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns with 30 rushes for 141 yards and two scores, helping Polo pull away after an 8-all tie.

“This win means a lot for us,” Mumford said. “We haven’t beaten them in the regular season for three years – we beat them here last year in the playoffs – but we really wanted the trophy back, and we’ve got it now, so we’re pretty proud.”

Oregon earns key win over Stillman Valley: The Hawks improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Northern Conference with a 21-13 win over the Cardinals (3-3, 3-3). Hunter Bartel’s 67-yard touchdown run helped give Oregon the lead en route to the win.

“We had a hard time stopping them, but we were more opportunistic. Hunter’s play was an example of that. He’s a game-breaker,” Oregon coach Broc Kundert said. “Not having Josh [Crandall] or Jack [Washburn] might take the cake when it comes down to the best win we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Oregon can become playoff eligible with a win over Rock Falls next week, with Rockford Lutheran and Athens left on the schedule.

Sauk Valley area scoreboard

North Boone 28, Rock Falls 14

Newman Central Catholic 29, Mercer County 16

Elmwood/Brimfield 27, Bureau Valley 21

Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18

Galena 28, Fulton 7

Morrison 49, Dakota 6

Stockton 44, Forreston 20

Eastland-Pearl City 54, Westmont 8

Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 14

River Ridge 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 46

West Carroll 56, Christian Life co-op 21