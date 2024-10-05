Dixon sets school scoring record in huge win: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup for Week 6

Big Northern

Dixon 71, Winnebago 7: The third-ranked Dukes set a school record for scoring in the win to improve to 6-0 overall and in conference. The Dukes led 64-0 at halftime. The previous scoring high was a 70-0 win over Polo in 1925. Winnebago fell to 1-5, 1-5.

North Boone 28, Rock Falls 14: The Rockets fell to 1-5 overall, 1-5, though it was their closest contest of the year so far. North Boone evened its record at 3-3 overall, 3-3.

Three Rivers Rock

Newman Central Catholic 29, Mercer County 16: The Comets (5-1, 4-0) won a fifth straight game and clinched at least a share of the conference title with the win at Mercer County (3-3, 2-2). Daniel Kelly had pick-six for Newman to help seal the win as the Comets led 21-16 in the fourth quarter.

Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18: The Panthers (3-3, 1-3) fell short after committing four turnovers on the road. Riverdale improved to 3-3, 2-2, closing things out after Keegan Winckler threw an E-P touchdown with 28 seconds left. The Rams lost last year’s matchup 46-7 en route to an 0-9 season.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Galena 28, Fulton 7: The Steamers (2-4, 2-4) fell short down the stretch after the game was tied 7-all at halftime. Galena (3-3, 2-3) sealed the win with a pick-six in the final four minutes. Fulton’s lone score was a Skylier Crooks rushing sore in the first quarter.

Morrison 49, Dakota 6: The Mustangs (3-3, 2-3) won a second straight game in conference to send Dakota to 0-6, 0-5. The Indians have just two touchdowns this season.

Stockton 44, Forreston 20: The Cardinals (1-5, 1-5) dropped a fourth straight game after the NUIC loss to the Blackhawks (3-3, 2-3). It was a costly blow to Forreston’s playoff chances with Du-Pec and Lena-Winslow left on the schedule.

Nonconference

Eastland-Pearl City 54, Westmont 8: The Wildcatz improved to 5-1 as Draven Zier had a kick return touchdown and two punt return touchdowns. It is the fourth straight win for E-PC.

8-Man Football

Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 14: The Clippers got to 5-1 after the road win. Amboy bounced back after having its 17-game win streak snapped in last week’s 34-22 loss to Ridgewood. F-C/W fell to 4-2.

River Ridge 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 46: The Raiders (0-6) fell just short at home after scoring their season high in points. The Wildcats improved to 2-4.

West Carroll 56, Christian Life co-op 21: The Thunder (5-1) got their fifth win after bouncing back on the road. West Carroll’s offense got back on track after last week’s 44-0 loss to Milledgeville. The Eagles fell to 1-5.