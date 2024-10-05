High school football: Week 6 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Richmond-Burton's Oscar Bonilla celebrates a touchdown catch during a Kishwaukee River Conference game against Sandwich on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Richmond-Burton High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Richmond-Burton 49, Sandwich 14: The Rockets scored 28 straight points to close out the first half and handed the Indians their first Kishwaukee River Conference loss of the season.

Jacobs 21, Burlington Central 18: The Golden Eagles rallied for a Fox Valley Conference win against the Rockets with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Johnsburg 34, Marengo 7: Carter Block threw three touchdown passes to Ryan Franze as the Skyhawks beat the Indians in their KRC game.

Woodstock North 42, Harvard 28: The Thunder got another huge rushing performance from FB David Randecker, who scored four touchdowns as North stayed undefeated at 6-0.

Huntley 38, Crystal Lake South 12: The Red Raiders pulled away from the Gators in the second half in their FVC victory.

Prairie Ridge 21, Dundee-Crown 6: The Chargers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Wolves answered with 21 straight points in the FVC win.

Crystal Lake Central 21, McHenry 7: The Tigers ended a two-game losing streak with an FVC win over the Warriors.

Woodstock 26, Plano 10: The Blue Streaks snapped a two-game skid with a KRC victory over the Reapers.

Chicago Hope Academy 40, Marian Central 21: Colin Hernon and Nick Schmid both scored for the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

South Beloit 6, Alden-Hebron 0: The Giants were shut out by the Sobos in a low-scoring Illinois 8-Man Football Association contest.