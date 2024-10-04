Sycamore football vs. Kaneland score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Sycamore faces Kaneland in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sycamore vs. Kaneland kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Kaneland High School

Sycamore-Kaneland preview

About the Spartans: Sycamore ran its record to 5-0 with a 63-0 win against Ottawa, dominating across the board. Each of their first four wins was by a single score. The Spartans benefited from defensive touchdowns by Carter York and Burke Gautcher and have forced nine turnovers on the season. The team has also sacked their opponent 12 times, including four for Owen DePauw and two by Caden O’Donnell. Caden Wicks is tied for the team lead with four tackles for loss with DePauw, while Kyle Prebil and O’Donnell have three each. Kaneland had scored more than 40 points in Weeks 3 and 4 before a 50-10 loss at Morris last week. Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he expects a much better version of the Knights on Friday.

About the Knights: Coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights hadn’t turned the ball over more than once this season before losing 50-10 to Morris last week. Chase Kruckenberg tossed a pair of interceptions. But Thorgesen said he believes the first-year starter and senior will bounce back against the Spartans. He said the loss last week to a good football team has him and the team prepared for another strong team this week.

FND pick: Sycamore

How to watch Sycamore vs. Kaneland football game livestream

The Sycamore vs. Kaneland game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: