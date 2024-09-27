Winnebago football vs. Genoa-Kingston score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Winnebago faces Genoa-Kingston in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Genoa-Kingston High School

Winnebago-Genoa-Kingston preview

About the Indians: They haven’t won a game on the field yet, with only a forfeit victory against Rockford Christian so far this season. Their last win not courtesy of Rockford Christian was Oct. 14, 2022, against North Boone – the fifth win of the year that locked up their first playoff berth since 2017.

About the Cogs: After scoring 75 points in two games to start the season, the Cogs have scored seven in their past two games, including last week’s 40-7 loss to Dixon. Of course, the Dukes haven’t given up more than 14 points in any game this year, and Oregon followed its 3-0 Week 3 win against the Cogs with a 35-12 against Winnebago last week. It’s a big one for the Cogs this week, as they face Byron next week and would obviously be in much better playoff shape entering that game at 3-2.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

How to watch Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston football game livestream

The Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: