IHSA football: DeKalb County 2024 Week 5 preview capsules

Southwest Valley crossover

DeKalb (0-4) at Neuqua Valley (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: After losing their first two games by a total of 10 points to Sycamore and Plainfield South, the Barbs have been the victims of blowout losses to Kaneland (42-7) and Lincoln-Way Central (39-6). They’ll face a familiar Neuqua Valley team in Naperville, a team they lost to 40-6 last year but beat 14-0 two years ago. Coach Derek Schneeman said he feels his defense can be successful Friday, they just need to be more aggressive in trying to make plays. They only allowed 234 yards to the Knights last week.

About the Wildcats: Their four opponents this year are a combined 14-2, and only one of their games have been close – a 16-14 loss at Minooka. They’ve lost their two Southwest Valley Blue games by a combined 84-30. This comes from a program that hasn’t had a losing season since 2009, missed a postseason since 2017 and lost in the first round since 2018. Kiet Truong had a touchdown pass last week to Benjamin Stefanski in a 43-16 loss at Homewood-Flossmoor.

Friday Night Drive pick: Neuqua Valley

Sycamore’s Thatcher Friedrichs attempts an extra point during the Interstate 8 opener against Rochelle. (Russ Hodges)

Interstate 8

Ottawa (1-3, 0-1) at Sycamore (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Since a nail-biting loss to Plano in Week 1 and a dominant win over Streator in Week 2, Ottawa has had to play from behind for the most part – something this Pirates teams isn’t built for. It’s a demanding stretch of the schedule that features six consecutive games against Interstate 8 Conference opponents (La Salle-Peru twice), including back-to-back meetings with undefeated teams – last week’s 49-20 loss to Kaneland and this week’s visit to Sycamore. Middle quarters have been an issue, with Ottawa being outscored 42-14 in second quarters this season and 36-13 in third quarters. Jack Pongracz (128 yards, 3.9 per carry) and Weston Averkamp (105 yards, 2.9 per carry) lead the rushing attack, Mark Munson (383 passing yards, three TDs, 1 INT) is the primary passer, and the duo of Hector Valdez (19 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss) and Logan Mills (28 tackles, two TFLs) are leading the Pirates defense.

About the Spartans: Every game has been decided by one score this year, including last week’s 25-19 win at Rochelle. On the year, Sycamore has been outgained by an average of about 50 yards per game, a trend Rochelle extended last week with a 366-280 edge in total yards. The Spartans have been averaging 123.3 yards per game on the ground. Dylan Hodges has led the ground attack with 281 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Prebil leads the defense with 40 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Landon Egler has 32 tackles, four for a loss and a sack. Burke Gautcher has completed 59% of his passes for 490 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

FND pick: Sycamore

— Friday Night Drive’s J.T. Pedelty contributed to this report

Ottawa's Jace Veith pursues Kaneland's Dylan Sanagustin at King Field. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Kaneland (4-0, 1-0) at Morris (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The 21 points Ottawa scored on the Knights last week was the most they’ve given up all year – but 14 of those came after Kaneland reached the running clock in the 49-21 win. They’ll be facing a Morris team that has scored at least 30 points in every game and has reached 50 in the past two contests. Jake Buckley is disruptive on the line, with seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and a hurried pass. Jackson Slifka has made the shift from the line to linebacker, but is still disruptive as well with five tackles for a loss, a sack and a hurry. On offense, Chase Kruckenberg has completed 45 of 58 passes for 597 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Brady Brown has 16 catches for 177 yards and a score, while Dylan Sanagustin has 11 catches, 190 yards and four touchdowns.

About Morris: It didn’t take long for Morris to bounce back from its first loss of the season Week 3 to Peoria High, as it ultimately overwhelmed La Salle-Peru. It did take them a little while to get going though as L-P held a 14-7 lead after a quarter before Morris scored 45 unanswered points to cruise to a runaway win. Morris continues to have impressive offensive balance as QB Brady Varner tossed four touchdown passes in the L-P win, while RB Caeden Curran cracked the century mark rushing.

FND pick: Morris

— Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie contributed to this report

Genoa-Kingston's Nathan Kleba gets rid of the ball just ahead of the pressure of Dixon’s Aidan Hoggard. (Mark Busch)

Big Northern Conference

Winnebago (1-3, 1-3) at Genoa-Kingston (2-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: They haven’t won a game on the field yet, with only a forfeit victory against Rockford Christian in the win column so far this year. Their last win not courtesy of Rockford Christian was Oct. 14, 2022, against North Boone – the fifth win of the year that locked up their first playoff berth since 2017.

About the Cogs: After scoring 75 points in two games to start the year, the Cogs have scored seven in their past two games, including last week’s 40-7 loss to Dixon. Of course, the Dukes haven’t given up more than 14 points in any game this year, and Oregon followed its 3-0 Week 3 win against the Cogs with a 35-12 against Winnebago last week. It’s a big one for the Cogs this week, as they face Byron next week and would obviously be in much better playoff shape entering that game at 3-2.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Hiawatha's Jayden Gray hauls in a touchdown pass behind the South Beloit defense. (Mark Busch)

Illinois 8-Man Football

Hiawatha (1-3) at River Ridge (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Tommy Butler continues to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Hawks. In a 30-6 loss to South Beloit, he had 15 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The offense continues to struggle, having scored 12 points total all season. Friday may be a chance for the offense to right the ship against a River Ridge team that has surrendered a lot of points in every game this year.

About the Wildcats: After managing 26 points through their first three games, River Ridge put up 58 against Orangeville. It wasn’t nearly enough, however, as the Wildcats gave up 82 points in the loss and have given up at least 54 points in every game this year, an average of 64 points per game. River Ridge made the playoffs last year after a 5-4 regular season and lost to Martinsville in the first round.

FND pick: Hiawatha