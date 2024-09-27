September 27, 2024
Rockridge football vs. Newman score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Ty Reynolds
Newman special teams coach Todd Messer works the sidelines Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling.

Newman special teams coach Todd Messer works the sidelines at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rockridge faces Newman in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Rockridge vs. Newman kickoff: 7 p.m.

Rockridge-Newman preview

About the Rockets: Rockridge had as many touchdowns (six) as E-P had first downs in the 41-0 win last week. Cullen Schwigen had three passing touchdowns, and Thomas Sowards, Tanner Dye and Jacob Freyermuth each had rushing touchdowns for Rockridge.

About the Comets: Newman’s 54-21 win over Orion last week was the third straight game the Comets scored 41 points or more.

FND pick: Newman

Postgame analysis:

