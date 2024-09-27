Rockridge football vs. Newman score, news, our pick, live coverage

Rockridge faces Newman in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Rockridge vs. Newman kickoff: 7 p.m.

Rockridge-Newman preview

About the Rockets: Rockridge had as many touchdowns (six) as E-P had first downs in the 41-0 win last week. Cullen Schwigen had three passing touchdowns, and Thomas Sowards, Tanner Dye and Jacob Freyermuth each had rushing touchdowns for Rockridge.

About the Comets: Newman’s 54-21 win over Orion last week was the third straight game the Comets scored 41 points or more.

FND pick: Newman

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: