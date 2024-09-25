Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 5 of the 2024 season

Big Northern Conference

Rockford Lutheran (3-1, 3-1) at Dixon (4-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: Rockford Lutheran lost last year’s matchup 42-0 but have cruised outside of a 49-18 loss at Byron in Week 2. They bounced back with a 34-14 win over Stillman Valley and 49-14 win over Rock Falls.

About the Dukes: Dixon is up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll this week after a 40-7 win over Genoa-Kingston. Dixon has scored at least 35 points in every game this season, allowing more than one touchdown in only the 56-14 win against Stillman Valley to open the season. This looks to be Dixon’s best test of the season so far.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Oregon (2-2, 2-2) at Byron (4-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Oregon lost last year’s matchup 51-0. In last week’s 35-12 win over Winnebago, Hunter Bartel had 108 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Avery Lewis also returned an interception for a touchdown, and Biggs Sellers blocked a punt for a TD for the Hawks. Logan Weems (one touchdown) added 97 yards on 16 carries for Oregon.

About the Tigers: Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, Byron is coming off a 71-6 dismantling of North Boone. The Tigers have won 18 straight games; their last regular-season loss was a 15-7 loss to Stillman Valley to open the 2022 season.

FND pick: Byron

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Knoxville (1-3, 1-2) at Bureau Valley (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 54-6 to state-ranked Farmington last week. The Storm tied the game at 6 on a 79-yard TD run by Brady Hartz 23 seconds after the Farmers’ first score. Farmington scored the final 48 points. … Hartz ran for 93 yards and a TD on eight carries last week, while Elijah Endress ran for 21 yards on 10 attempts in his return to offensive duties after being limited the two games prior. … Endress has 204 yards and three TDs on 32 carries this season. … The Storm ran for 188 yards and threw for 25 yards last week, while they gave up 151 rushing yards and 182 passing yards.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville got its first win last week with a 49-18 victory over the Lewistown co-op. The Storm defeated Lewistown 46-16 in Week 3. … The Blue Bullets’ three losses came against teams that are a combined 12-0, including a 22-19 loss at Macomb in Week 2. … Knoxville runs the wishbone offense. … Last week, the Blue Bullets ran for 340 yards and had no passing yards. … Against Lewistown, Nolan McClay ran for 175 yards and three TDs – including TDs of 48 and 26 yards – on 20 attempts, while Bo Laws ran for 102 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Nonconference

Sterling (2-2) at Beloit (Wis.) Turner (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling senior quarterback Drew Nettleton needed only three quarters to break his own single-game passing touchdown record in last week’s 40-3 win at Galesburg. Nettleton was an efficient 8-of-14 passing with five touchdowns and 151 yards in the win. His long was a 61-yard strike to Will Ports for his fourth touchdown pass. Kaedon Phillips caught two touchdowns in the first half, and Jimmy Wadsworth caught a 32-yarder in the second quarter. The fifth went to Quincy Maas midway through the third quarter. ... Defensively, Sterling has allowed 230.5 yards per game, including 52 rushing yards and 178 passing yards, and 18.5 points per game.

About the Trojans: Turner is coming off two straight losses, including a 21-0 defeat to a 5-0 Lake Mills team. It is their homecoming week. The high school has a listed enrollment of 458.

FND pick: Sterling

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston (1-3, 1-3) at Morrison (1-3, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Big plays given up cost Forreston in the 36-16 lost to E-PC as Adam Awender had 186 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only seven carries. Forreston was forced to pass more than it would like after trailing 14-0 at halftime. Evan Boettner was held in check with 66 yards rushing and one touchdown on 18 carries in the loss. As a team, Forreston had 207 yards rushing on 50 attempts with a long of 24 that came late in the game.

About the Mustangs: Morrison has yet to score more than nine points in its inaugural season in the NUIC. Morrison is coming off a 30-0 loss to Durand-Pecatonica after beating Galesburg 31-14 the previous week.

FND pick: Forreston

Dakota (0-4, 0-3) at Fulton (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Dakota has yet to score this season and has given up 38 points or more in every game. Fulton won last year’s matchup 38-8.

About the Steamers: Fulton was shut out in the first and fourth quarters in a 38-20 loss to Stockton last week, a game in which it was outgained 382-64 on the ground. Dom Kramer had a passing TD to Skylier Crooks, who also had two rushing touchdowns for Fulton.

FND pick: Fulton

Eastland-Pearl City (3-1, 3-1) at Stockton (2-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: E-PC’s 36-16 win over Forreston last week was its first in the series since 2018. Senior quarterback Adam Awender had 186 yards rushing and four touchdowns on only seven carries in the win. The Wildcatz are off to their best start since 2018, the year they started 12-0 before falling in the Class 2A semifinals to eventual state champion Gibson City.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton is coming off a 38-20 win over Fulton following a 30-14 loss to Lena-Winslow. They won last year’s matchup 35-8. Stockton ran for 382 yards in the win over Fulton, holding the Steamers to 64 yards rushing.

FND pick: E-PC

Three Rivers Rock

Mercer County (3-1, 2-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County has won three straight games after dropping its season opener 50-14 to Monmouth-Roseville. The Golden Eagles have scored 34 points or more in the last three games, including last week’s 36-7 win over Riverdale.

About the Panthers: E-P has dropped two straight games, falling 41-13 to Newman and 41-0 to Rockridge last week. Five Rockets had touchdowns in the shutout as E-P had only six first downs.

FND pick: Mercer County

Rockridge (3-1, 2-0) at Newman Central Catholic (3-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

About the Rockets: Rockridge had as many touchdowns (six) as E-P had first downs in the 41-0 win last week. Cullen Schwigen had three passing touchdowns, and Thomas Sowards, Tanner Dye and Jacob Freyermuth each had rushing touchdowns for Rockridge.

About the Comets: Newman’s 54-21 win over Orion last week was the third straight game the Comets scored 41 points or more.

FND pick: Newman

Illinois 8-Man Football Association North

Ashton-Franklin Center (0-4) at South Beloit (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: AFC trailed Polo 44-0 at halftime en route to a 50-0 loss last week. The Raiders have been outscored 215-40 in four losses this season.

About the Sobos: South Beloit has won three straight games, including last week’s 30-6 win over Hiawatha. The Sobos have outscored their opponents 134-82 this season. Their lone loss was a 44-8 defeat to Polo to open the season.

FND pick: South Beloit

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: Milledgeville’s 284 points scored is the most in the division, and the Missiles have given up only 40 points. They are coming off a 76-6 win over Christian Life in which Karter Livengood had 200 yards receiving with five touchdowns on only five catches. Kyson Franck was 9-of-10 passing for 256 yards and six touchdowns.

About the Thunder: West Carroll’s 28-26 win over Alden-Hebron last week was its closest contest of the season so far. WC had scored 54 points or more in the three previous wins.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Alden-Hebron (2-2) at Polo (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: A-H was edged 28-26 by West Carroll last week after a 39-14 win over Christian Life. They have scored 121 points this season and have allowed 134.

About the Marcos: Polo has rolled in every game and has not allowed a point since a 44-8 win over South Beloit to open the season. The Marcos have since posted three straight shutouts and scored 50 points or more in each.

FND pick: Polo

Illinois 8-Man Football Association West

Amboy co-op (4-0) at Ridgewood (3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

About the Clippers: Amboy beat Ridgewood 36-8 in Week 1. … The Clippers also beat the Spartans twice last season, including 74-22 in the state title game. … In the Week 1 meeting, Josh McKendry ran for 129 yards and three TDs, Eddie Jones was 4-of-4 passing for 67 yards and two scores, and Brayden Klein ran for 110 yards and caught an 11-yard TD pass.

About the Spartans: Since losing to Amboy, Ridgewood has won three games by a combined score of 134-35. The Spartans have not allowed more than 14 points in any of the past three games. … In the Week 1 meeting, Roy Sandberg ran for 96 yards and scored the team’s lone TD, while Owen Anderson was 3-of-5 passing for 32 yards.

FND pick: Amboy