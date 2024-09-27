Cary-Grove football vs. Prairie Ridge score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove faces Prairie Ridge in Week 5 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Prairie Ridge High School

Cary-Grove-Prairie Ridge preview

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove stayed undefeated with a 35-14 win over Jacobs in Week 4, reeling off 35 straight points after the Golden Eagles scored the first touchdown of the game. It was the first time the Trojans trailed all year and the first time the defensive starters allowed a TD. … C-G ran for 393 yards on 56 carries. FB Logan Abrams did a lot of the heavy lifting with 159 yards and two TDs. QB Peyton Seaburg ran for 113 yards and two TDs, Holden Boone chipped in 74 yards, and Michael Massat added a late score. … C-G’s last win over Prairie Ridge was in 2021 (42-7). ... C-G was ranked No. 2 in last week’s Associated Press Class 6A poll. The team is second in the FVC in points allowed (38).

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Huntley 35-13 in Week 4 to keep its perfect season intact and has won 18 straight FVC games, with its last loss Sept. 16, 2022, against Jacobs. … The defending FVC champions have won the past two meetings against C-G, including 21-20 last year. … The Wolves were ranked No. 3 in the AP Class 5A poll last week. … QB Luke Vanderwiel ran for 238 yards and three TDs against Huntley. As a team, Prairie Ridge ran for 291 yards on 46 carries. All 13 of Huntley’s points came in the fourth quarter after going down 28-0. The Wolves have allowed an FVC-low 33 points and have two shutouts.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

How to watch Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge football game livestream

The Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: