Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 5 of the 2024 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove stayed undefeated with a 35-14 win over Jacobs in Week 4, reeling off 35 straight points after the Golden Eagles scored the first touchdown of the game. It was the first time the Trojans trailed all year and the first time the defensive starters allowed a TD. … C-G ran for 393 yards on 56 carries. FB Logan Abrams did a lot of the heavy lifting with 159 yards and two TDs. QB Peyton Seaburg ran for 113 yards and two TDs, Holden Boone chipped in 74 yards and Michael Massat added a late score. … C-G’s last win over Prairie Ridge was in 2021 (42-7). ... C-G was ranked No. 2 in last week’s The Associated Press Class 6A poll. The team is second in the FVC in points allowed (38).

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Huntley 35-13 in Week 4 to keep its perfect season intact and has won 18 straight FVC games, with its last loss Sept. 16, 2022, against Jacobs. … The defending FVC champions have won the past two meetings against C-G, including 21-20 last year. … The Wolves were ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll last week. … QB Luke Vanderwiel ran for 238 yards and three TDs against Huntley. As a team, Prairie Ridge ran for 291 yards on 46 carries. All 13 of Huntley’s points came in the fourth quarter after going down 28-0. The Wolves have allowed an FVC-low 33 points and have two shutouts.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov gets out of the tackle attempt of Dundee-Crown's Teigen Moreno in August 2024 at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South grabbed its first win of the season in Week 4 with a 9-0 shutout over Hampshire. The Gators had a monster game on defense, creating seven turnovers, which made up for almost 200 yards in penalties. Gio Evers recorded an INT and fumble recovery, Jacob Kita had two fumble recoveries, Gavin Hastings had a fumble recovery and AJ Demirov and Noa Franch both had an INT. Brock Miller also blocked a field goal in the shutout. … South has been rotating quarterbacks based on the matchups and have used multiple QBs in games. … South was outscored 102-20 in its first three losses to Dundee-Crown, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central went down 28-0 at halftime and ultimately lost to Burlington Central 49-0 in Week 4. The week prior, the Tigers earned their first win by beating Dundee-Crown 17-14 in overtime. … Crystal Lake Central’s offense has struggled with only 38 points in its four games, while the defense has given up 143. The Tigers had seven points in the opener against Huntley and 14 against Cary-Grove. … In last year’s crosstown rivalry game, Crystal Lake Central blanked South 34-0.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: D-C has been no stranger to close games this season and came up just short last week in a 14-13 loss to McHenry, the team’s third straight loss after a season-opening victory. D-C held a lead until 6:57 remaining in the game. … D-C’s three losses this season have been by a combined six points. The Chargers lost to Burlington Central 24-22 in Week 2 on a game-winning field goal and lost to Crystal Lake Central 17-14 in overtime in Week 3.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs’ two-game winning streak, which included wins over Hampshire and Huntley, was snapped by C-G with a 35-14 loss in Week 4. … Jacobs was led by FB Caden DuMelle with 112 yards on 14 carries. T.O. Boddie had 102 yards on 11 carries, including a 34-yard touchdown to start the game. Jacobs had a touchdown with 37.2 seconds remaining on a 22-yard pass from QB Connor Goehring to Luke Gormsen. Jacobs defeated D-C 55-26 last season, which was the most points the Eagles scored all year.

FND pick: Jacobs

Huntley (2-2, 2-2) at Hampshire (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley lost to Prairie Ridge 35-13 in Week 4, a game in which the Raiders trailed 28-0 after three quarters. Huntley has dropped two games in a row since starting 2-0. … QB Braylon Bower went 19-of-29 passing for 164 yards and two TDs against Prairie Ridge. Wyatt Fleck (seven catches, 54 yards) had a 1-yard touchdown reception, and Zach Rysavy added a 6-yard score. Gavin Havens had a team-high 67 rushing yards. Huntley ended up with 280 yards to Prairie Ridge’s 305.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Crystal Lake South in Week 4 for its third straight loss after defeating McHenry 17-16 in the season opener. ... Hampshire’s Week 2 loss to Jacobs (28-27) was only by seven points, so the Whips have been competitive in three of four games outside of a 41-20 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 3. … Hampshire lost to Huntley 34-7 last year.

FND pick: Huntley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had no trouble in a Week 4 win over Crystal Lake Central 49-0, giving the Rockets their third win already. Central has finished 4-5 in each of the past two seasons. … The Rockets trail only Prairie Ridge and C-G in the FVC. … In the Week 4 win, Central allowed only 66 yards, with 30 coming on one play against backups. … QB Jackson Alcorn was 13-of-18 passing for 220 yards and three TDs. WR/DB LJ Kerr had four catches for 78 yards and two TDS and also had an INT on defense. LB Sam Maglares had a forced fumble and recovered two fumbles. RB/LB Zach Samaan added two rushing TDs and one INT in the dominant victory. … Central’s 55 points allowed is third best in the FVC. … The Rockets beat McHenry 17-7 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry earned its first win of the season with a come-from-behind 14-13 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 4. It was the team’s first conference win since winning the last two games of the 2022 season. McHenry had lost 12 FVC games in a row. … The Warriors scored a touchdown with 6:57 left to cut D-C’s lead to 13-12. Conner McLean then added a 2-point conversion to put McHenry up for good. … RB Jacob Jones led the way with 60 yards rushing and Jeffry Schwab chipped in 49. Schwab also caught a touchdown from QB Dayton Warren. Nolan Chovanec had a TD and 30 rushing yards.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Woodstock North's Parker Halihan runs the ball between Marengo's Jacob Leidig (left) and Caden Oine (right) during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: A week after defeating Richmond-Burton 21-14, Johnsburg fell to Sandwich 28-21 after the Indians went on a 16-play 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. The Skyhawks were intercepted on Sandwich’s 41 on their final drive with 1:31 remaining, the team’s third turnover of the game. … QB Carter Block went 15-of-27 passing for 144 yards against Sandwich and WR Ryan Franze had six catches for 62 yards and two TDs. Duke Mays scored on a 2-yard TD run to tie the game in the third quarter. … Johnsburg beat Woodstock North 25-12 in last year’s opener.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North is one of three McHenry County teams without a loss through four weeks (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove). The Thunder beat Plano 41-17 to stay perfect on the season, getting another huge rushing performance. FB David Randecker had 152 yards and two touchdowns. … North established itself early with a 12-play, 60-yard opening drive capped off with a 6-yard TD run by Braden Schnake … The Thunder had 348 total yards of offense, with 326 on the ground. QB Parker Halihan had two TDs, including a jump ball into the corner of the end zone grabbed by Braelan Creighton. … North’s defense allowed only a touchdown in the second half after taking a 27-10 lead at the break. The offense is averaging 48-plus points a game.

FND pick: Woodstock North

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: After losing to Johnsburg in Week 3, R-B got on track against Harvard with a 49-7 win, which ended a two-game skid. ... R-B scored more points in Friday’s win than it had in the first three weeks combined (45). … RB Hunter Carley had TD runs on the first drives of both the first and second halves for the Rockets. Luke Johnson also scored a pair of TDs. QB Ray Hannemann threw a 13-yard TD to Ryan Wisniewski after the game was tied at 7 in the first quarter. Bryce Kowall had the team’s last TD as R-B scored the game’s final 42 points.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Marengo 31-10 in Week 4 to snap a two-game winning streak. Woodstock was led by RB Stewart Reuter with 89 rushing yards. QB Caden Thompson had 86 passing yards and scored on a 2-yard rushing TD. ... Charlie Walrod led the Streaks in receiving with seven catches for 65 yards. Woodstock was held to 171 total yards of offense in the loss. ... The Rockets and Woodstock did not play each other last year.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Harvard (2-2, 0-2) at Sandwich (2-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard dropped its second straight game with a 49-7 loss to Richmond-Burton in Week 4. It was the second game in a row the Hornets were held to seven points (10-7 loss to Woodstock in Week 3). … The Rockets ended up scoring the final 42 points of the game. In the loss, QB Adam Cooke hit WR Danny Rosas for a 36-yard TD that tied the score at 7 four minutes into the game. That was all the scoring for Harvard, which has 77 points scored and 78 allowed in four weeks. ... Harvard was shut out by Sandwich 27-0 a year ago.

About the Indians: Sandwich defeated Johnsburg 28-21 in Week 4, getting a 9-yard run by RB Nick Michalek that finished off a 16-play, 94-game winning drive. Both of the the Indians’ wins so far have come in KRC play after losing to Manteno and Wilmington in Weeks 1 and 2. … Sandwich and Woodstock North are tied for the conference lead at 2-0. … Michalek had 132 yards on 16 carries and three scores. FB Diego Gomez added a 2-yard TD and had 76 rushing yards in the game. … Sandwich’s defense created three turnovers. Nate Hill picked off a pass on the first play of the game, and Dom Rome recovered a fumble on Johnsburg’s second possession.

FND pick: Sandwich

Plano (1-3, 0-2) at Marengo (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano fell to Woodstock North 41-17 in Week 4, while Marengo lost to North 20-14 in Week 3. … The Reapers’ one victory so far was a 17-14 win over Ottawa in the season opener. They’ve been held to 29 points in losses to Manteno, Sandwich and North. … In last week’s loss to North, QB Kaiden Schimandle hit Tristan Mezaros for a 50-yard score. RB Tim Young ran for 134 yards on 21 carries and a TD.

About the Indians: Marengo moved to even in the KRC with a 31-10 victory against Woodstock in Week 4, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the win. Connor Sacco had 90 rushing yards and two TD runs of 2 yards, and Gavin Baros tallied 68 yards and two TD runs of 4 yards. QB David Lopez had a team-high 104 rushing yards and threw for 59. Hunter Muench had one catch for 37 yards. … Marengo lost to Plano 48-21 in Week 9 last year that kept the Indians out of the playoffs.

FND pick: Marengo

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Christ the King (3-1, 1-1) at Marian Central (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gladiators: Christ the King lost its first game of the season last week, falling 29-22 to Bishop McNamara, which Marian Central beat 14-6 in Week 3. Before that, the Gladiators beat Walther Christian Academy 44-0, Aurora Central Catholic 16-6 and St. Edward 34-0. … Scottie House has run for a team-high 320 rushing yards and six TDs. Cameron Pitts has 317 yards and five scores. … Christ the King has only attempted 15 passes all year.

About the Hurricanes: A week after getting its first victory, Marian Central couldn’t keep up with Chicago Christian in a 27-6 loss. Nick Schmid had a 65-yard touchdown run for the team’s only points. Andrew Thielsen and an interception and Mike Schmid added a fumble recovery. … Through four weeks, Marian has allowed 89 points and have scored only 34. Its most points was in a 14-6 win over Bishop McNamara in Week 3. The Hurricanes have scored seven points or less in all three losses. Central dominated Christ the King last season 55-0.

FND pick: Marian Central

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL

Alden-Hebron (2-2, 2-2) at Polo (4-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron lost a heartbreaker in Week 4, falling to undefeated West Carroll 28-26. West Carroll, now 4-0, scored a TD with 19 seconds remaining to beat the Giants, who have alternated wins and loss to start the season. … Logan Crowell piled up 93 yards on the ground and had TD runs of 47 and 9 yards in the loss. Caleb Linneman added 126 rushing yards and a 16-yard TD, also adding a a 65-yard TD grab. JP Stewart went 6-of-13 passing for 99 yards. … A-H is in fifth place in the Illinois 8-Man North Division behind Polo (4-0), Milledgeville (4-0), West Carroll (4-0) and South Beloit (3-1).

About the Marcos: Polo has allowed only eight points in their four games and have three straight shutouts, including last week’s 50-0 win over Ashton-Franklin Center. The only points the Macros have allowed were in a 44-8 win against South Beloit in their opener. They also shut out River Ridge 56-0 and Hiawatha 54-0, totaling 204 points on offense so far.

FND pick: Polo