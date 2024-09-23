Looking back at Week 4 of the 2024 football season in McHenry County

Cary-Grove quarterback Peyton Seaburg runs the ball against Jacobs on Friday at Al Bohrer Field in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

A few impressions from Week 4 of the high school football season:

Cary-Grove last week dropped from the No. 1-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 6A Poll to No. 2 as East St. Louis overtook the Trojans with 11 first-place votes to C-G’s three.

Cary-Grove, which defeated East St. Louis 23-20 last season in the 6A title game for the program’s fourth state championship, probably isn’t losing much sleep over its demotion.

The Trojans showed once again Friday in a 35-14 win over Jacobs why they’re one of the toughest teams to play in the state. C-G allowed an opening touchdown – the defensive starters first time allowing a TD this year – but went on to pile on 393 rushing yards and score 35 consecutive points to move to 4-0 on the season.

After the opening score by Jacobs, it was all C-G.

The Trojans were led by junior fullback Logan Abrams with 159 yards and two scores on 31 carries. Senior QB Peyton Seaburg ran for 113 yards and a pair of 1-yard TDs. Those two, along with senior RB Holden Boone, have provided most of the offensive production for the Trojans.

But C-G’s defense isn’t shabby, either.

Senior defensive lineman Ty Drayton was constantly in Jacobs’ backfield, and although he was upset about giving up an opening TD, he’s been happy with the team’s defensive performance so far. The Trojans have allowed 38 points in the four games, second to only Prairie Ridge (33 points) in the Fox Valley Conference.

“I’m kind of angry about giving up a score, but I’m happy with our performance,” Drayton said. “We played real physical.”

Cary-Grove travels to Prairie Ridge, also undefeated at 4-0, for a Week 5 showdown that possibly could decide the conference champion. The Wolves, last year’s FVC champ at 9-0, handled Huntley 35-13 on Friday for their 18th straight conference win.

Lots of attention goes to the offenses of C-G and Prairie Ridge, but both defenses deserve plenty of attention, too.

Drayton and the Trojans are looking forward to a physical matchup.

“PR is always a fun game,” Drayton said. “They’re a real downhill team. I like playing downhill teams and hitting people. It will be a lot of fun.”

Winner, winner: Crystal Lake South and McHenry both earned their first wins of the season in Week 4, which means no McHenry County team will finish winless.

South shut out Hampshire 9-0, and McHenry picked up a 14-13 win over Dundee-Crown with a game-winning drive of 16 plays.

Warriors win 14-13!



Great fight to the end fellas! pic.twitter.com/7rJZItS0Ez — McHenry Athletics (@WE_R_WARRIORS1) September 21, 2024

Sophomore Mick Reidy had a TD with 6:57 left to cut D-C’s lead to 13-12, and senior Conner McLean added a 2-point conversion to put McHenry up for good.

“Everything is relative,” Warriors coach Jeff Schroeder said. “Getting your first win is not like winning the state championship. But for some of these guys who have been working hard and sticking together, that was by far for me the biggest joy ... seeing how happy the kids were.”

Rockets dominate: Burlington Central sure looks like a team determined to get at least five wins this year after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with a 4-5 record. The Rockets (3-1) had no trouble against Crystal Lake Central in Week 4 with a 49-0 win. With the victory, Burlington Central sits in third place in the FVC behind C-G and Prairie Ridge.

When nominating players for Friday Night Drive Team of the Week, Burlington Central coach Brian Iossi said his entire offensive and defensive line should be considered. It’s hard to argue. The offensive line didn’t allow any sacks, while the defense gave up 66 total yards, with 30 coming on one play against backups.

Woodstock North's George Kingos celebrates as the pass intended for Marengo's Parker Mandelky falls to the ground cementing Woodstock North 20-14 win over Marengo during Week 3. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Thunder roll: Woodstock North has to be considered the biggest surprise team in McHenry County, as the Thunder have yet to lose through four weeks. North had only two wins last year and went a combined 3-24 from 2021 to 2023.

North has done it in dominant fashion as well, outscoring opponents 193-60, with a 20-14 win over Marengo two weeks ago being the only close game so far.

The Thunder beat Plano 41-17 on the road in Week 4 and it seems each week there’s a different running back leading the team in yards. Last week it was junior fullback David Randecker, who had a huge game with 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The Thunder – one of two teams at 2-0 in the KRC (Sandwich) – are taking it day by day.

“Every Monday, I just see it as we’re 0-0, and we want more,” Randecker said.

Week 4 scoreboard

Fox Valley Conference

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 13

Cary-Grove 35, Jacobs 14

Burlington Central 49, Crystal Lake Central 0

Crystal Lake South 9, Hampshire 0

McHenry 14, Dundee-Crown 13

Kishwaukee River Conference

Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 21

Woodstock North 41, Plano 17

Marengo 31, Woodstock 10

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 7

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central 6

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

West Carroll 28, Alden-Hebron 26