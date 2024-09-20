Orion football vs. Newman score, news, kickoff, live coverage

A Newman runner protects the ball during a game against Erie-Prophetstown.. The Panthers fell to the Comets 41-13. suffering their first loss of the season. (Steve Siefken)

Orion faces Newman Central Catholic in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Orion vs. Newman kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Newman

Orion-Newman preview

About the Chargers: They have been blown out in two straight games, falling 60-26 to Mon-Rose and 56-41 to Mercer County last week following a 42-14 win over Hall to open the season. Kale Filler became Orion’s all-time passing leader in the loss, throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

About the Comets: They handed E-P their first loss last week, 41-13, as Newman had 12 ball carriers run the ball 39 times for 283 yards. Briar Ivey had three touchdowns among his 10 carries for 58 yards. Daniel Kelly (81 yards), Cody McBride (64) and Matthew Blackert (32) also had rushing touchdowns. On defense, Kelly had eight solo tackles, including three for a loss, and Brady Williamson had an interception.

FND pick: Newman

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: