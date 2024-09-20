Lincoln-Way Central football vs. DeKalb score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Lincoln-Way Central faces DeKalb in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Lincoln-Way Central vs. DeKalb kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: DeKalb High School

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central came close to pulling a win out of the fire in Week 3, but Naperville North converted a fourth-down touchdown pass in overtime. Defensively, Lincoln-Way Central appears to be making weekly strides after allowing 40 points in a season-opening win over St. Charles East. Since that night it has been work for opponents to post points. But offensively Lincoln-Way Central has been able to put up only flashes of explosiveness. QB Drew Woodburn is progressing, but finding a consistent ground attack would be a big help in balancing the Knights’ offense.

About the Barbs: DeKalb’s first two losses to Sycamore and Plainfield South came right down to the wire. But that wasn’t the case for the Barbs in Week 3 as they were handled rather easily by Kaneland. DeKalb’s only source of success was the pass against Kaneland, which accounted for the team’s only touchdown as QB Cole Lattimer hooked up with WR Billy Miller for a 44-yard score. Miller also had a pair of long touchdowns against Sycamore. WR Davon Grant is a playmaker for DeKalb and someone Lincoln-Way Central should keep an eye on, but the Barbs have to find more ways to get the ball in his hands.

