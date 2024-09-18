IHSA football: DeKalb County 2024 Week 4 preview capsules

Southwest Valley Green

Lincoln-Way Central (1-2, 0-0) at DeKalb (0-3, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central came very close to pulling a win out of the fire in Week 3 as Naperville North converted a fourth-down touchdown pass in overtime to turn a potential win into a loss. Defensively, Lincoln-Way Central appears to be making weekly strides after surrendering 40 points in a season-opening win over St. Charles East; since that night it has been work for opponents to post points. But offensively Lincoln-Way Central has only been able to put up small flashes of explosiveness. QB Drew Woodburn is progressing, but finding a consistent ground attack would be a big help in balancing the Knights offense.

About the Barbs: DeKalb’s first two losses to Sycamore and Plainfield South came right down to the wire. But that wasn’t the case for the Barbs in Week 3 as they were handled rather easily by Kaneland. DeKalb’s only source of success was the pass against Kaneland which accounted for the team’s only touchdown in the loss as QB Cole Lattimer hooked up with WR Billy Miller for a 44-yard score. Miller also had a pair of long touchdowns against Sycamore. WR Davon Grant is a playmaker for DeKalb and someone Lincoln-Way Central should keep an eye on, but the Barbs have to find more ways to get the ball in his hands.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Interstate 8

Sycamore (3-0, 0-0) at Rochelle (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Half the teams in the Interstate 8 are still undefeated, and this game features two of the three. A touchdown has decided each of the Spartans’ three games, most recently a 21-13 win at Mahomet-Seymour. The Spartans were outgained 297-182 in the contest and ran 40 plays to the Bulldogs’ 89. But Aidan Wyzard’s 89-yard kickoff return for a score in the third quarter after a Mahomet-Seymour touchdown was instrumental in the win. Carter York had both a first-quarter interception and a 55-yard touchdown catch. Sycamore beat Rochelle 21-6 last season. The Spartans won eight straight games to start the year in 2023 and 12 straight to begin 2022.

About the Hubs: Sycamore has faced an average of nearly 30 pass attempts a game. The Spartans probably won’t see a fraction of that against the Hubs. They had three backs reach 100 yards and had more than 400 yards of rushing offense last week against Highland. Dylan Manning had 119 yards on 15 touches and two touchdowns in the win, Roman Villalobos had three touchdowns and 149 yards, and Grant Gensler had 114 rushing yards plus a key 38-yard reception. Rochelle made its sixth postseason appearance since 2016 last year, losing to St. Francis 45-14 in the first round. The Hubs have only missed the postseason four times this century.

FND pick: Sycamore

Kaneland (3-0, 0-0) at Ottawa (1-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: After a couple of close games to start the year, the Knights improved to 3-0 with a 42-7 win over DeKalb. The Knights have started 1-2 each of the past three seasons, made the playoffs all three times and made the second round the last two years. The Knights last started 3-0 in 2018, finishing the year 7-4. Carter Grabowski has been a force on both sides of the ball, leading the team with 246 rushing yards on 50 carries, plus had a team-best 27 tackles, including three for a loss and an interception.

About the Pirates: Ottawa lost the first of two grudge matches to rival La Salle-Peru last week, 33-0. The teams will meet again in two weeks, in the game that will count toward the conference standings. Weston Averkamp led Ottawa with 34 yards on 14 carries while Mark Munson passed for 50 yards. The Pirates went 3-6 last year after a playoff appearance in 2022.

FND pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Dixon (3-0, 3-0) at Genoa-Kingston (2-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: Dixon has rolled in its first three games, including a 63-7 win last week against Rock Falls. The Dukes beat Oregon 35-0 in Week 2, then the Hawks bounced back for a 3-0 win over Genoa-Kingston last week. Dixon scored on nine of its 11 possession against Rock Falls. Cullen Shaner threw for four touchdown passes to four different receivers and four backs combined on five rushing touchdowns. Shaner was 13 of 15 for 271 yards, with Eli Davidson (6-98-1), James Simpson (3-94-1) and Tyson Dambman (3-72-1) the top targets. Landon Knigge had 84 yards and two scores on just three carries.

About the Cogs: After posting 53 points in two games, the Cogs couldn’t do anything against the Oregon defense. Coach Cam Davekos said they were outplayed physically by the Hawks. The Cogs never got further than the Oregon 21-yard line, with that drive ending in a turnover. Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson connected on a big fourth and 8 to keep a drive going late in the game down three points, but on a fourth and 16 came up just short and Oregon ended up running out the clock.

FND pick: Dixon

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

South Beloit (2-1) at Hiawatha (1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sobos: After opening the year with a 44-8 loss to Polo, the Sobos have won two straight against winless foes. They beat Orangeville 42-20 in Week 2 and sent River Ridge to 0-3 in Week 3 with a 54-12 win. Trudane Peterson and Chase Herrington combined for 317 yards on 20 carries and six scores in the win. Peterson also had an interception.

About the Hawks: After a 6-0 overtime win to start the year at Rockford Christian Life, the Hawks have lost back-to-back 54-0 decisions to West Carroll and Polo. Coach Kenny McPeek said the team is as healthy as it’s been in a couple of weeks. Tommy Butler missed the West Carroll game but has been the leading tackler when he’s played.

FND pick: South Beloit

- Steve Soucie contributed to this report