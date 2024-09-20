Dixon football vs. Genoa-Kingston score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Dixon faces Genoa-Kingston in Week 4 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Len Eisele will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Genoa-Kingston High School

Dixon-Genoa-Kingston preview

About the Dukes: Dixon has rolled in its first three games, including a 63-7 win last week against Rock Falls. The Dukes beat Oregon 35-0 in Week 2, then the Hawks bounced back for a 3-0 win over Genoa-Kingston last week. Dixon scored on nine of its 11 possession against Rock Falls. Cullen Shaner threw four touchdown passes, all to different receivers, and four backs combined for five rushing touchdowns. Shaner was 13 of 15 for 271 yards, with Eli Davidson (6-98-1), James Simpson (3-94-1) and Tyson Dambman (3-72-1) the top targets. Landon Knigge had 84 yards and two scores on just three carries.

About the Cogs: After posting 53 points in two games, the Cogs couldn’t do anything against the Oregon defense. Coach Cam Davekos said they were outplayed physically by the Hawks. The Cogs never got further than the Oregon 21-yard line, with that drive ending in a turnover. Nathan Kleba and Hayden Hodgson connected on a big fourth-and-8 to keep a drive going late in the game down three points, but on a fourth-and-16 came up just short, and Oregon ended up running out the clock.

FND pick: Dixon

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: