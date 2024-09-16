Sauk Valley notes: Sterling coach Schlemmer gets game ball after becoming all-time wins leader

Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer had just wrapped up his post-game talk with the team after Friday night’s 27-26 thriller of a win over United Township.

But there was one more thing.

He was given the game ball, recognizing his 97th victory as head coach at Sterling. It set the career coaching wins mark, passing Jim Scott (96-49-2), who coached from 1969-84. Schlemmer is 97-34 since starting at Sterling in 2012.

“I’m not from here, but I’m proud to call it home,” Schlemmer said after the win. “It’s a program with a lot of people who put a lot of time into it. It’s a really cool thing. I’m super lucky to have had this opportunity to coach so many games here and be a part of it.”

Sterling’s other winningest football coaches are Max Gaumer (89-44 from 1989-2001), Bernie Mitchell (84-21-8, 1944-56) and Greg King (78-28, 2002-11).

🏆 Historic Moment! 🏆 After Friday’s game, Coach Schlemmer was awarded the game ball for setting the school record with career win #97! Congratulations, Coach, on this amazing achievement and for leading the Golden Warriors to victory! 💙💛 #GOldenWARRIORS #BleedBlueWinGold pic.twitter.com/7NhU8yCxkA — SHS Golden Warriors (@shs_gldnwarrior) September 16, 2024

The win was keyed by special teams, including two punt return touchdowns by Kaedon Phillips, who also had a rushing touchdown. Ryan Gebhardt also hit two field goals, and a blocked PAT with 2:29 left helped secure the team’s first win of the season.

Oregon earns first 3-0 win

According to Shaw Local’s Sam Ramirez, Oregon’s 3-0 win over Genoa-Kingston was the team’s first, according to information dating to 1930. A Gavin Morrow 25-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter was the difference Friday as Oregon (1-2, 1-2) earned a big win over the Cogs (2-1, 1-1), who were coming off a 34-0 shutout of North Boone. The Hawks bounced back after a 35-0 loss to Dixon.

The Cogs were held to 84 yards of offense in the contest.

Newman hands Erie-Prophetstown first loss

After a scoreless first quarter and 14-7 halftime advantage, Newman (2-1, 1-0) pulled away down the stretch in a 41-13 road win over the Erie-Prophetstown (2-1, 0-1) to open conference play in the Three Rivers Rock.

Newman had 12 ball carriers run the ball 39 times for 283 yards. Briar Ivey had three touchdowns among his 10 carries for 58 yards. Daniel Kelly (81 yards), Cody McBride (64) and Matthew Blackert (32) also had rushing touchdowns. On defense, Kelly had eight solo tackles, including three for a loss, and Brady Williamson had an interception.

Eight Dixon players score against Rock Falls

The state-ranked Dixon Dukes (3-0), No. 5 in Class 4A by the Associated Press, continue to roll offensively, beating Rock Falls 63-7 after scoring on nine of their first 11 possessions. For the season, Dixon quarterback Cullen Shaner is 46 of 69 passing with 715 yards and 10 touchdowns to one interception. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 201 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Ten Dukes have rushing touchdowns this season, with no one over two ground scores.

Eli Davidson is the team’s leading receiver at 288 yards on 15 receptions with three touchdowns. He is also tied for the team lead with 38 tackles and three for loss.

Eastland-Pearl City secured a big win, beating the Class 1A ninth-ranked Fulton Steamers (1-2, 1-2) 46-22 after leading 38-14 at halftime. Draven Zier led the Wildcatz (2-1, 2-1) with three rushing touchdowns and 210 yards on the ground, Jaxsyn Kempel added 126 yards and a touchdown, and Adam Awender had 69 yards and a touchdown, also throwing just one pass in the win for a touchdown to Peyton Spears.

E-PC has a chance to stay near the top of the NUIC when it hosts Forreston (1-2, 1-2) on Friday.