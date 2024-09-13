Sandwich football vs. Plano score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Plano faces Sandwich in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plano vs. Sandwich kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plano High School

Sandwich-Plano preview

About the Indians: Sandwich, a season after reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals, is off to a tough start. The Indians are coming off a 40-15 loss to Wilmington. A defense without its top two tacklers from last season due to injury has allowed 94 points in two games. On the other side, Sandwich needs to get Simeion Harris going. The speedy junior rushed for over 1,400 yards last season, but has a total of 58 yards through two games. Sandwich beat Plano 27-7 last year in the rivals’ first meeting since 2019, a game in which Harris and Nick Michalek both rushed for over 100 yards and Sandwich piled up 429 total yards. Heading into the teams’ 113th meeting dating back to 1897, Sandwich holds a 56-52 advantage with four ties.

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off a 27-6 loss to Manteno, which beat Sandwich 54-32 in Week 1. Total yards were nearly a push in that Manteno game, but the Reapers were hurt by two turnovers and 10 penalties totaling 57 yards. Senior fullback Tim Young, who went for 154 yards and a 75-yard TD in Week 1, was held to 53 yards on 14 carries while Amari Young rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries. Young also caught a 34-yard TD pass from Kaiden Schimandle. Plano has dropped the last two games played against Sandwich on the field, but won five of the previous six meetings.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

How to watch Plano vs Sandwich football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

