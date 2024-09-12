A journey back through Sandwich vs. Plano football history, 10 years at a time

Plano at Sandwich Football Sandwich running back Simeion Harris (1) gets past the Plano defense for a touchdown during last season's "War on 34" at Sandwich High School. This Friday in Plano, the programs, which played each other for the first time in 1897, will meet for the 113th time. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

The fourth-oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Illinois will add more memories to an already long list Friday when the Sandwich Indians and Plano Reapers clash at Reaper Stadium for the 113th meeting between the Route 34 rivals.

The two programs first met in the “War on 34″ in 1897 and over the initial 112 games Sandwich holds a slim 56-52-4 advantage, including a 27-7 victory last season.

Here’s a dive into history and a recounting of some of those interesting Indians-Reapers matchups in years ending with “4,” viewed a decade at a time.

THE EARLY YEARS

In 1904, Plano defeated Sandwich twice, 18-0 on Oct. 1 in a game likely played at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, and then 23-0 on Nov. 23 in Plano. The schools did not field football in either 1914 or 1924. The Indians took the 1934 matchup 26-18 to extend its winning streak in the series to eight games. The squads played twice in 1944 with each winning on their home fields, Sandwich 6-0 and Plano 27-6.

1954

On Veterans Day in Sandwich, the Indians posted an 18-0 victory with Joe Beardsley (5-yard run), Jerry Potter (1-yard run) and Fritz Rud (18-yard run) scoring touchdowns. Sandwich held a 145-144 advantage in total yards gained.

1964

Sandwich running back Tom Bernhardt had a huge game to help lead the Indians to an 18-0 triumph in Plano on Oct. 17. Bernhardt, who finished with 121 rushing yards on 10 carries, ran for scores of 45 and 52 yards, while also catching a 61-yard TD pass from quarterback Doug Carter.

Sandwich, which held a 318-178 margin in total yards, finished 7-1 on the season and as undefeated (5-0) champions of the Fox Valley Conference.

1974

On Sept. 27 in Plano, the Reapers earned an 8-0 win in Week 2 of the season. The lone points of the contest came in the second quarter when Plano finished off a 74-yard drive with Steve Bracken running for a 13-yard score and then passing to Paul Krentz for the 2-point conversion.

The Reapers’ running attack was led by Brad Evans (19 carries, 54 yards), Bob Belmon (11-44) and Bracken (5-27), the latter also recording an interception.

Sandwich led in total yards 237-169 with Paul Duvick leading the way with 75 yards rushing on 22 carries.

1984

In the season opener on Sept. 7, Plano held off a late Sandwich rally for a 20-14 home triumph. The Reapers led 20-0 after three quarters on a 6-yard run by running back Gary Loehmann (20 carries, 78 yards) and a pair (41, 21) of TD pass from QB Bill Heller to Steve Bantz.

Sandwich closed the gap in the fourth with a Mark Repko to Adam Hinshaw 14-yard score and a Pete Beardsley 10-yard TD dash, but Plano was able to run out the final three minutes.

Plano led in total yards 213-111. Jeff Holley paced Sandwich with 46 yards rushing on nine carries, while Matt Potter recorded a 68-yard punt.

1994

Sandwich, which entered the game at 0-7, finished off a 96-yard drive with QB Taylor Steffens’ 27-yard TD pass to Bob Stehman with 4 seconds left to pull off a thrilling 21-20 win over Plano at Sandwich on Oct. 14.

Steffens (10 of 20, 110 yards) went 8 of 12 for 84 yards on the final drive. The Indians also received TDs from Steve Springer (44-yard run) in the second and Ryan Leifheit (3-yard run) in the third. Springer had 14 carries for 109 yards and Leifheit 14 for 62, while Jesse Foley had five receptions for 43 yards. Pete Jablonski, Stehman and Leifheit all had INTs.

Plano’s Dan Schiradelly rushed for two scores (5, 30) in the first quarter, while Mike Coss returned an INT 46 yards for a TD just before halftime to give the Reapers a 20-8 lead.

Sandwich held a 321-193 margin in total yards.

2004

Once trailing by three scores in the first half, host Plano exploded for 22 points in the third quarter in a 30-21 victory on Sept. 10.

The Reapers’ Victor Mendez (20 carries, 204 yards) scored on three TD runs (1, 14, 44), while Nick Nasti (23-103) had a 14-yard scoring run. Plano outgained Sandwich 384-252, including 348-212 on the ground.

Sandwich had rushing TDs from Eric Whitecotton (18 yards) and Tristan Contrino (92 yards) and a 16-yard scoring pass from Glen Fuller to Jovan Popovic. Contrino led the Indians with 12 carries for 146 yards.

2014

Sandwich held a 24-10 at halftime, but host Plano responded with 35 points in the second half to post a 45-24 victory on Oct. 10.

The Reapers offense was led by Tony Elias-Cadena (25 carries, 181 yards, 3 TDs), QB Tyler Ward (9 of 16, 117 yards) and WR Sergio Chavez (5 catches for 84 yards and a punt return TD). The Plano defense was paced by Zach Katzel (12 tackles, including a sack) and a pair of interceptions by Shawn Cochran.

The Indians’ points came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Dockendorf to Travis Fordon, a 6-yard TD run by Kody Randa, a field goal by Thomas Saitta and a 105-yard interception return by Derrick Lopez. Randa finished with 105 yards on 22 carries, while Dockendorf was 10-of-24 passing for 92 yards.