2024 Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 3

Kishwaukee River Conference

Sandwich (0-2, 0-0) at Plano (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich, a season after reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals, is off to a tough start. The Indians are coming off a 40-15 loss to Wilmington. A defense without its top two tacklers from last season due to injury has allowed 94 points in two games. On the other side, Sandwich needs to get Simeion Harris going. The speedy junior rushed for over 1,400 yards last season, but has a total of 58 yards through two games. Sandwich beat Plano 27-7 last year in the rivals’ first meeting since 2019, a game in which Harris and Nick Michalek both rushed for over 100 yards and Sandwich piled up 429 total yards. Heading into the teams’ 113th meeting dating back to 1897, Sandwich holds a 56-52 advantage with four ties.

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off a 27-6 loss to Manteno, which beat Sandwich 54-32 in Week 1. Total yards were nearly a push in that Manteno game, but the Reapers were hurt by two turnovers and 10 penalties totaling 57 yards. Senior fullback Tim Young, who went for 154 yards and a 75-yard TD in Week 1, was held to 53 yards on 14 carries while Amari Young rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries. Young also caught a 34-yard TD pass from Kaiden Schimandle. Plano has dropped the last two games played against Sandwich on the field, but won five of the previous six meetings.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Southwest Prairie crossover

Oswego (2-0) at Plainfield Central (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego is coming off a mighty impressive 17-0 shutout of Joliet Catholic, a game in which the Panthers’ defense allowed only 148 total yards. Senior linebacker Mikey Claycombe was a ringleader of that effort with eight solo tackles, 10 assists and one tackle for loss. Oswego’s defense has allowed only one score through two games. Ayden Villa ran for 110 yards on 18 carries with a 64-yard TD against Joliet Catholic. Oswego is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 8A poll released Wednesday. Oswego beat Plainfield Central 48-3 last season.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central has not gotten out of the blocks well. Not only have the Wildcats dropped the first two games of the campaign to Waukegan and Metea Valley, expectations weren’t particularly high for either of the programs that they lost to as those programs went a combined 1-17 a year ago. This isn’t exactly an ideal opponent for Plainfield Central to try to get its offense on a positive track as Oswego has a clearly defined defensive muscle that almost any opponent is going to have trouble with.

FND Pick: Oswego

Oswego East (0-2) at Plainfield East (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

About the Wolves: Oswego East is 0-2, but it’s a record that quite possibly could be reversed. The Wolves have outgained their opponent, yardage-wise, in each game. Oswego East’s defense led by Andy Pohlman, Nigel Grisby, Jake Boissiere and Jordan Lewis has allowed three touchdowns through two games, two on drives of 11 yards or less. Oswego East’s offense clearly has to start holding up its end of the bargain, and could have a get-well week here against a Plainfield East defense that has struggled to stop anybody. Oswego East beat Plainfield East 41-0 last season.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East’s first two opponents, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Waubonsie Valley, have run rings around the Bengals in the first two weeks of the campaign, as Plainfield East has surrendered at least 50 points to each of them. Defensive playmaking has been something Plainfield East has struggled mightily with the past few seasons and at least early on this fall that the Bengals have been unable to solve. This game has been moved to Thursday night.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Yorkville (0-2) at Joliet West (1-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville is 0-2 for the first time since 2004, and doesn’t exactly get a pushover this Friday at Joliet West. The Foxes are coming off a 24-8 loss to New Trier. Yorkville managed just 176 yards, and minus 3 yards rushing on just seven total carries. Junior quarterback Jack Beetham was 11-for-31 passing for 179 yards and a TD to NIU recruit Dyllan Malone, who had six catches for 123 yards. Defensively in the game, Luke Zook had six solo tackles and five assists and Kent State commit Bryce Griffin four solo tackles and six assists. Joliet West beat Yorkville 20-17 last season.

About the Tigers: Joliet West didn’t get the result it was hoping for against Morris in Week 2, but it certainly showed that it has plenty of mettle. After falling behind 14-0, Joliet West rallied to get back in the game largely due to its relentless defensive effort. The Tiger netted five sacks in the game against Morris, three by Sedrick Love. Joliet West took a brief third quarter lead against Morris, the only team to beat them in the regular season in 2023, but Morris broke down the Tigers with 17 unanswered points in the frame.

FND Pick: Joliet West