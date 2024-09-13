Nazareth football vs. Mount Carmel score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Nazareth faces Mount Carmel in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth has successfully managed to avoid the slow start of the last two seasons. It followed up a back-and-forth win over Kankakee in Week 1 with a dominant 42-15 win over Kenwood that was over by halftime. Senior quarterback Logan Malachuk threw for 240 yards and a career-high six touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Roadrunners rolled up a 42-0 halftime lead. Trenton Walker had four catches for 91 yards and three TDs and James Penley four catches for 118 yards and a TD. The matchup between two-time defending Class 5A champion Nazareth and two-time defending Class 7A champ Mount Carmel is the programs’ first meeting since the 2019 Class 7A championship game, a game won by the Caravan in former Nazareth QB J.J. McCarthy’s last game as a Roadrunner. Nazareth is No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel bounced back from a wild 42-38 loss to The Hun School from New Jersey in Week 1 with a tidy 28-0 win over St. Rita last Friday. Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott completed 18 of 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for 60 yards and two more TDs. Sophomore receiver Quentin Burrell had six catches for 160 yards and a 45-yard TD. A Mount Carmel defense that struggled to slow down its Week 1 opponent held St. Rita to 145 total yards. Burrell and Neuqua Valley transfer Cooper Lehman are top targets for Elliott, who threw for 3,148 yards and 34 TDs last season. Junior defensive lineman Braeden Jones, who holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, is a player to watch defensively. Mount Carmel is No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 7A poll.

