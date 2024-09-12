2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 3

York at Plainfield North York's Bruno Massel (1) celebrates his touchdown run with Jack Birnbaum (13) during a football game between York at Plainfield North on Friday, Sept 6th, 2024 in Plainfield. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

CCL/ESCC crossover

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth has successfully managed to avoid the slow start of the last two seasons. It followed up a back-and-forth win over Kankakee in Week 1 with a dominant 42-15 win over Kenwood that was over by halftime. Senior quarterback Logan Malachuk threw for 240 yards and a career-high six touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Roadrunners rolled up a 42-0 halftime lead. Trenton Walker had four catches for 91 yards and three TDs and James Penley four catches for 118 yards and a TD. The matchup between two-time defending Class 5A champion Nazareth and two-time defending Class 7A champ Mount Carmel is the programs’ first meeting since the 2019 Class 7A championship game, a game won by the Caravan in former Nazareth QB J.J. McCarthy’s last game as a Roadrunner. Nazareth is No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel bounced back from a wild 42-38 loss to The Hun School from New Jersey in Week 1 with a tidy 28-0 win over St. Rita last Friday. Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott completed 18 of 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for 60 yards and two more TDs. Sophomore receiver Quentin Burrell had six catches for 160 yards and a 45-yard TD. A Mount Carmel defense that struggled to slow down its Week 1 opponent held St. Rita to 145 total yards. Burrell and Neuqua Valley transfer Cooper Lehman are top targets for Elliott, who threw for 3,148 yards and 34 TDs last season. Junior defensive lineman Braeden Jones, who holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, is a player to watch defensively. Mount Carmel is No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 7A poll.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Mount Carmel

Montini (2-0) at Marist (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Montini has taken care of business in the nonconference portion of its schedule, with a 21-0 win over Hillcrest in Week 2 before heading into the CCL/ESCC ringer. A Broncos’ defense with 11 returning starters has posted back-to-back shutouts to start the season. Vince Irion had 13 tackles, a sack and a 56-yard interception return for a TD in the fourth quarter against Hillcrest to ice the game. Defensive lineman JC Hayes had nine tackles, including three for loss. JoJo James rushed for 112 yards and Isaiah Mason had four catches for 81 yards and a TD. This is the teams’ last meeting since 2022, a 37-7 Marist win. Montini is ranked fifth in the Associated Press Class 3A poll.

About the RedHawks: Marist comes off a dramatic 34-27 win over Brother Rice in overtime last Friday in the Battle for Pulaski. RedHawks’ running back John McAuliffe, a Cornell commit, scored on a fourth-down run, and the Marist defense turned away Brother Rice. Marist senior QB Jacob Ritter, a transfer from Lincoln-Way East, completed 14 of his 29 passes for 181 yards and rushed for 94 yards. Marist has scored a combined 63 points in wins over Morgan Park and Brother Rice, making for a good matchup with the Montini defense. Marist head coach Mike Fitzgerald is in his first season back with the program after leading York to back-to-back Class 8A semifinals. Fitzgerald previously served as offensive coordinator there for six seasons and a Marist state runner-up. Marist is ranked fourth in the Associated Press Class 8A poll.

FND Pick: Marist

Benet (2-0) at De La Salle (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: Benet, 4-5 the last three years, is already halfway to that win total. The Redwings are coming off a 49-29 win over Moline. Marty Radgowski’s 59-yard TD run early in the third quarter snapped a 14-14 halftime tie and the Redwings never looked back. Radgowski ran for two TDs and returned a fumble for a third score. Ryan Kubacki threw two TDs to Luke Doyle. Benet has averaged 42 points per game over the first two games.

About the Meteors: De La Salle has had two completely different results over the first two weeks. The Meteors lost to Argo 45-0 in Week 1, but came back to blow out Foreman 64-0 last week. De La Salle, like Benet, is coming off a 4-5 2023 season which included a 20-12 loss to Benet. Harold Blackmon is Meteors’ coach after previous stops at Oak Lawn and St. Laurence. Kaleb Navarro, who split time at quarterback, tight end and defensive end before this season, is the QB entrusted to run Blackmon’s spread offense.

FND Pick: Benet

Fenwick (2-0) at Joliet Catholic (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: Fenwick appears to have righted things after finishing below .500 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time during Matt Battaglia’s run as head coach. Fenwick isn’t that far removed from a 2021 Class 5A state championship, and it certainly has elite talent at its disposal in defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall, an Auburn commit, who also lines up as a wide receiver/tight end at times to create matchup issues for any defense. Marshall is not alone amongst Fenwick returners, as seven other defensive returners from last year join him.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic ran into a brick wall known as the Oswego defense in Week 2, but it is hard to believe the Hilltoppers won’t find their way back to offensive respectability in relatively short order. Joliet Catholic, like every other CCL/ESCC team, now needs to try to find a way to string some league wins together in a circumstance that frankly isn’t that easy to do. That’s got to start with Joliet Catholic’s multi-pronged rushing attack that stacked up over 300 rushing yards alone in the Week 1 win over Iowa City, but mustered barely over 100 total yards in the shutout loss to Oswego.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

-- Steve Soucie

St. Francis (2-0) at Loyola (1-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Spartans: Nobody can accuse Spartans coach Bob McMillen of softening his team’s schedule. St. Francis, off to a 2-0 start for the second time in 3 years, prepares to face 2-time defending Class 8A state champion Loyola after taking on eventual 7A state runner-up Downers Grove North in last year’s season opener (the Spartans lost, 27-22). Last Saturday, the Spartans rolled to a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in St. Louis, as junior quarterback Brady Palmer found multiple targets in Ian Willis, Dario Milivojevic, and Zach Washington. The 5A Spartans will need a big game from tailback TyVonn Ransom on a short week against a deep, talented Loyola roster.

About the Ramblers: Apparently, Loyola got the message loud and clear. Following the Ramblers’ season-opening, 34-7 loss to East St. Louis - snapping a 19-game winning streak, they rebounded with a 42-7 victory over Glenbard West last weekend. Iowa-bound quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald, who left the game with a hamstring injury, finished 8 of 8 for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, while sophomore backup Dom Maloney came in and tossed 3 TD passes. Fitzgerald is expected to return Friday night. Brendan Loftus, Will Carlson, Robert Clingan, and Drew MacPherson are receivers to watch, while junior lineman Tommy Ghislandi anchors the defense.

FND Pick: Loyola

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

IC Catholic Prep (2-0) at St. Ignatius (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Knights: The Knights have yet to play a game in Illinois this season. After edging St. Mary’s 27-26 in their season opener in St. Louis, the Knights earned a 1-0 forfeit win over Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville last weekend.

About the Wolfpack: Senior quarterback Jack Wanzung has shown the ability to string together some long runs, highlighted by his 54-yard TD scamper in the season opener against St. Louis University.

FND Pick: IC Catholic Prep

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is 0-2 for the first time since 2006, the year before Chad Hetlet took over as head coach. It’s been quite a gauntlet of a schedule, though, games already against Batavia and Loyola, with games ahead against Downers Grove North and Lyons. Senior running back Teyion Oriental, who left the Batavia game with an apparent hand injury, did not play against Loyola. JaMarcus Kelly’s 80-yard TD accounted for Glenbard West’s lone offense against Loyola. Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens got a few more touches on offense, and had a 35-yard run along with a 94-yard kickoff return.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North has strung together back-to-back dominant performances to start the season, matching 42-0 wins over O’Fallon and Downers Grove South. The Trojans are ranked third in the Associated Press Class 7A poll. Caden Chiarelli scored a career-high four TDs on just five carries against Downers Grove South while the Downers Grove North defense held the Mustangs to just four first downs with Charlie Cruse returning a fumble for a TD. Owen Lansu threw for 157 yards with a 73-yard TD to Oliver Thulin, who caught passes for 101 yards. Downers Grove North beat Glenbard West 31-7 last season, the Trojans’ first win over the Hilltoppers since 2006.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons is 2-0 for the second time in three seasons following its 30-22 win over Wheaton Warrenville South in Week 2. In the game Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm became the program’s career receptions record holder. Lyons senior quarterback Dom Pisciotti threw his first two varsity TD passes and Danny Carroll rushed for 202 yards on 27 carries and a 31-yard TD. Carroll has gone for 100 yards in both games this season with four total TDs. Lyons has won the last two meetings with Hinsdale Central, including last year’s game 42-17 in a game in which Stamm caught three TDs.,

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central got into the win column last Friday with its 38-22 win over Bolingbrook. Junior QB Riley Contreras threw for 173 yards and two TDs, and ran for two additional TDs. Contreras has thrown for two TDs in each of Hinsdale Central’s first two games.

FND Pick: Lyons

West Suburban Gold

Addison Trail (2-0, 0-0) at Willowbrook (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blazers: Addison Trail had a resurgent 7-4 season in 2023 after eight consecutive losing seasons. Now it’s posted a pair of lopsided wins to start this year over Streamwood and North Chicago by a combined margin of 59-0. A matchup with District 88 rival Willowbrook should provide a better barometer. Addison Trail has six starters back on offense and four on defense for a team that made the program’s first playoff appearance last year since 2014.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is unfortunately in a familiar spot – 0-2 for the third time in the last four seasons. Past history suggests that the Warriors will be able to string together some wins within the confines of the West Suburban Gold. Jovon Boyd’s 5-yard TD run accounted for Willowbrook’s lone offense in a 19-7 loss to Glenbard North last week. Willowbrook has won the last eight meetings with its district rival, 42-0 last year.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

Proviso East (0-2, 0-0) at Morton (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Proviso East, 1-8 last season, comes in off a 16-12 loss to Proviso West in Week 2. That was the lone team the Pirates beat in 2023.

About the Mustangs: Morton comes in off a 31-17 loss to Niles West. Morton beat Proviso East 37-34 last season which accounted for the Mustangs’ lone win.

FND Pick: Morton

Leyden (2-0, 0-0) at Hinsdale South (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Leyden’s two wins match its win totals for each of the last two seasons. The Eagles are 2-0 for the first time since 1998. The Eagles are coming off a 14-6 win over Niles North. Maddox Jasinski threw a 7-yard TD pass to Isaiah Diblich late in the third quarter and Isaiah Gonzalez, who ran for 79 yards on 14 carries, later added an 8-yard TD run. Dominic Ganir had 15 tackles defenisvely. and Leonard Marquez 10.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South comes in off a 34-9 win over Riverside-Brookfield. The Hornets, coincidentally, have scored 34 points in each of their two games. Mikey Jefferson ran for 182 yards and three TDs on 18 carries in the win. Hinsdale South beat Leyden 28-0 last season.

FND Pick: Hinsdale South

West Suburban crossover

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South comes in off a rough 42-0 loss to Downers Grove North, and it doesn’t get any easier with another visit to a West Suburban Silver power. The Mustangs managed just four first downs against the Trojans. Kayden Smith ran for 48 yards on 13 carries in the loss.

About the Dukes: In Week 1, York started slow but finished with a flourish. The script was flipped last Friday. York rolled up a 35-7 halftime lead at Plainfield North and coasted from there to the 35-7 win. Henry Duda rushed for 169 yards on 29 carries and two TDs, including an 80-yarder, in the win. Senior QB Bruno Massel threw for two TDs and ran for a third. York beat Downers Grove South 47-7 last season.

FND Pick: York

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (left) and Dane Turner celebrate Turner’s interception during a game against Lemont Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (2-0, 0-0) at St. Charles North (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: It’s the third time in four seasons that the North Stars have come out of non-conference play undefeated. Leading the offense so far has been WR Keaton Reinke with six touchdowns (four receiving, one passing, one kick return). Week 2 also saw a big week from linebacker Aiden McClure, who had 13 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 45-yard pick-six, a blocked punt and two tackles for losses in their win over Crete-Monee.

About the Falcons: The Falcons won last season’s matchup with the North Stars 35-23 thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns. This season, the fourth quarter has continued to stay kind to Wheaton North, with both of its wins coming on scores in the final minutes. The Falcons last week won at Lockport 22-21 on a Dylan Jung 1-yard TD run with 2:22 left and Nick Johnson’s ensuing two-point conversion pass to Shane Diericx. It was Diericz, a two-way player, who caught the winning TD on the last play of the game to beat Providence by a point in Week 1.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

-- Joel Boenitz

Geneva (2-0, 0-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: The Vikings head into conference play boasting arguably the strongest offense in the conference after being the only team to put up over 40 points in each of their first two games of the season. QB Tony Chahino has been rolling in his first two games under center, completing 70% of his passes with nine touchdowns. WR and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor has also been flourishing, as he’s posted 248 receiving yards and five TDs in the first two contests. Cornerback Dane Turner also has had a great start with four interceptions, including three last week against Lemont. The Vikings have won the past three matchups, including a 28-6 victory last season.

About the Tigers: The Tigers enter conference play as one of only two teams that put up a loss in nonconference play after their 30-22 loss to Lyons in Week 2. But the Tigers did put up a fight after being down 21-0 in the first half. QB Luca Carbonaro has looked solid to start his third season under center, and it’s certainly helped with NIU commit Amari Williams at wideout. Running back Owen Yorke has also put up some solid numbers, with 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener against Glenbard South.

FND Pick: Geneva

-- Joel Boenitz

South Suburban Blue

Tinley Park (2-0) at Lemont (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: Tinley Park has gone in the opposite direction with their scheduling philosophy, as while the Titans are 2-0, the programs they defeated haven’t been very successful in recent seasons. The Titans did, however, beat the teams put in front of them, and QB Keoni George will look to lead the Titans to a more significant win in Week 3.

About Lemont: It is easy to look at Lemont’s rough start to the season with back-to-back lopsided losses to Geneva and Libertyville and have concerns moving forward. But a strong case can be made both of those teams are worthy of top rankings, so while Lemont’s losses certainly aren’t welcomed by the program, things will almost certainly get better for them in the South Suburban Conference, a league in which they’ve been a dominant team for years.

FND Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight East

Ridgewood (2-0, 0-0) at Riverside-Brookfield (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rebels: Ridgewood has posted two rather one-sided wins over Chicago Public League schools Schurz and Clemente by a combined margin of 102-28. Ridgewood, like Riverside-Brookfield, is a former member of the Metro Suburban Conference that has joined the reconfigured Upstate Eight Conference. Ridgewood has made back-to-back playoff appearances the last two seasons under head coach Vincent Fanelli. Senior Luke Melendez, who had 843 receiving yards and 15 TDs last season, is a player to watch.

About Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield is coming off a 34-9 loss at Hinsdale South, a game in which the Bulldogs trailed 20-0 at the half. Sophomore QB Giancarlo Garcia was 13-for-24 passing for 120 yards and rushed for 91 yards and a 26-yard TD in the loss. This game will mark Hinsdale South’s debut in the Upstate Eight Conference, against an old conference rival. Riverside-Brookfield beat Ridgewood 60-0 in the teams’ most previous meeting, in the spring of 2021.

FND Pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Bartlett (0-2, 0-0) at Glenbard East (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Hawks: Bartlett is looking for its first points of the season following back-to-back shutout losses to Glenbard North and Lake Park. The Hawks need to improve in all three phases – giving up a special teams touchdown on a botched snap/catch against Lake Park last weekend.

About the Rams: The Rams showed some explosiveness during last week’s loss to West Aurora – Amonte Cook had a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown caught a 41-yard TD pass, and Chris Renford hauled in a 29-yard TD pass from Michael Nee. However, Glenbard East also allowed 229 rushing yards, an area that needs to be bolstered against the Hawks’ multi-back attack.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

West Chicago (2-0, 0-0) at Glenbard South (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Wildcats: West Chicago has done it all on both sides of the ball, recording back-to-back shutouts while rushing for a school-record 622 yards in last week’s 57-28 win over Joliet Central. Senior tailback Robert Lee rushed for 293 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns, while quarterback Carter Naranjo added 173 yards on the ground with four TDs.

About the Raiders: This is the Upstate Eight East debut for both teams, and it shapes up to be an intriguing matchup. Tailback Vontae Clark scored four touchdowns in the Raiders’ 41-7 victory over East Aurora last weekend. Freshman Elijah Donahue is a threat on special teams as well as in the backfield, while quarterback Tommy Bauman directs the attack.

FND Pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Chicago Christian (2-0) at Wheaton Academy (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Knights: A Class 2A playoff qualifier last season, the Knights are off to a 2-0 start behind 5-foot-7 senior tailback Kenny Jager and senior quarterback Christian Flutman. Senior linebacker Brock Sperling anchors the Knights’ defense.

About the Warriors: Coming off their 28-17 win over nonconference foe St. Charles East last weekend – their second in as many seasons – the Warriors look to continue their winning ways behind quarterback Nathan Downey, who passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns against the Saints. WR Zach Moravec and RB Brandon Kiebles support the offensive unit, while senior Jeremiah Johanik recorded 11 tackles last weekend.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group