Logan Malachuk throws career-high 6 TDs in Nazareth’s blowout win over Kenwood

LA GRANGE PARK – Whether at now-closed Driscoll or Nazareth, veteran head football coach Tim Racki has seen several outstanding performances from his quarterbacks, most recently JJ McCarthy, currently with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now Racki can add what his senior quarterback Logan Malachuk accomplished Friday night to the list.

Malachuk completed 9-of-12 passes for 240 yards and a career-high six touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Roadrunners rolled to an impressive 42-15 victory over Kenwood in LaGrange Park.

“JJ McCarthy had a few nights like that,’ Racki said. “Being in that category as Logan is, (tonight) was pretty special.”

After stopping Kenwood on the game’s opening drive, it took Nazareth (2-0) just two plays to get the scoring started as Malachuk connected with James Penley (four receptions, 118 yards) for a 36-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead at the 9:46 mark of the first quarter.

On Kenwood’s next drive, quarterback Anthony Crooms fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Nazareth’s Jack Nisivaco at the Broncos’ 45. The Roadrunners cashed in the gift when Malachuk lofted a 31-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Walker.

Then Nazareth broke things open in the second quarter with four more Malachuk touchdown passes: 26 and 19 yards respectively to Walker; 19 yards to Penley; and 31 yards to Jake Cestone. The Roadrunners took a 42-0 lead into halftime, necessitating a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

Malachuk credited his teammates and coaches for helping him have such a special performance.

“The offensive line picked up the blitzes and receivers were getting open,” he said. “The coaches were calling the right plays. It was a total team effort.”

Walker, who finished the night with four receptions for 91 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, said he enjoys playing with Malachuk.

“Logan can put the ball anywhere he wants to,” Walker said. “It’s good to have a quarterback who can do that for you.”

Kenwood (0-2) scored twice against Nazareth’s reserves in the second half. Broncos’ linebacker Joe Fosten returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and backup quarterback Kenyonte Louis tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Carr in the fourth, with Jaeden White following with a two-point conversion.

After starting last season 0-2, Nazareth put an emphasis on coming out of the gates stronger this fall. So far, so good.

“We had a really hard summer camp. Coach Racki prepared us very well,” Walker said. “To come out and show what we trained for, it’s paying off.”

The fact that Nazareth’s victory involved a running clock against Kenwood, which lost 27-21 at St. Francis last week, spoke volumes.

“I certainly didn’t see it coming,” Racki said. “We knew they were tough and competitive, and we just executed at a very high level within our schemes, which we were lacking last week.”

Next week, Nazareth - the two-time defending Class 5A champion - has a major challenge. The Roadrunners travel to Chicago’s South Side to face defending 7A champion Mount Carmel.

“We just ride the wave, keep working, and stay hungry,” Malachuk said of his team’s approach. “2-0 is a great start, but we all know the end goal is 14-0.”