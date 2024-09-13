Marengo football vs. Woodstock North score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Marengo faces Woodstock North in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Froehlig will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marengo vs. Woodstock North kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Woodstock North High School

Marengo-Woodstock North preview

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Peotone 42-13 in Week 2 and trailed 28-7 at halftime. QB David Lopez threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Muench in the second quarter that cut Peotone’s lead to 14-7, but the Devils went on to score the next 21 points. … Lopez was 15-of-24 passing for 99 yards and added a rushing score. Deacan Grandinetti had a team-high 83 rushing yards and a 39-yard TD, and Gavin Baros added 32 rushing yards. … Marengo and Woodstock North last met on Oct. 18, 2019 – a 28-21 win for the Indians.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North, which has already matched last year’s win total, has amassed almost 1,000 rushing yards through two weeks. Last week in a 63-7 win against Chicago Prosser, the Thunder flirted with 500 yards on the ground. … QB Parker Halihan had three touchdowns to lead North, Max Dennison added two and Jaden Pena, Mike Pinter and Sean Mitchell each scored one. ... The Thunder scored their final TD on a Braeden Berner punt return. Pena had an interception and recovered an onside kick.

FND pick: Woodstock North

