Lyons Township football vs. Hinsdale Central score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Lyons Township faces Hinsdale Central in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Melvin Tate will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lyons Township vs. Hinsdale Central kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hinsdale Central High School

Lyons Township-Hinsdale Central preview

About the Lions: Lyons is 2-0 for the second time in three seasons following its 30-22 win over Wheaton Warrenville South in Week 2. In the game Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm became the program’s career receptions record holder. Lyons senior quarterback Dom Pisciotti threw his first two varsity TD passes and Danny Carroll rushed for 202 yards on 27 carries and a 31-yard TD. Carroll has gone for 100 yards in both games this season with four total TDs. Lyons has won the last two meetings with Hinsdale Central, including last year’s game 42-17 in a game in which Stamm caught three TDs.,

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central got into the win column last Friday with its 38-22 win over Bolingbrook. Junior QB Riley Contreras threw for 173 yards and two TDs, and ran for two additional TDs. Contreras has thrown for two TDs in each of Hinsdale Central’s first two games.

FND Pick: Lyons

How to watch Lyons Township vs. Hinsdale Central football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: