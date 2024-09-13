Johnsburg football vs. Richmond-Burton score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Johnsburg's Dominic Vallone tries to tackle Richmond-Burton's Braxtin Nellessen during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game last season at Johnsburg High School (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Johnsburg faces Richmond-Burton in Week 3 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Richmond-Burton High School

Johnsburg-Richmond-Burton preview

About the Skyhawks: Debuting its new turf field, Johnsburg fell to Mundelein 21-14 in Week 2. … WR Ryan Franze hauled in 12 catches for 113 yards and a TD. QB Carter Block finished 17-of-30 passing for 213 yards and two scores. ... RB Brett Centnarowicz did most of his damage on the ground, with 79 receiving yards and a score.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton lost to Quincy Notre Dame in Week 2 to fall to 1-1 on the season. The Rockets managed only a late touchdown in the loss, with Hunter Carley scoring on a 3-yard run. … R-B dominated last season’s matchup with the Skyhawks, winning 48-0.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Postgame analysis:

