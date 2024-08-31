High school football: Week 1 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Kane County area

Geneva’s Jayden Hodgdon (16) kick’s an extra point against Larkin during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Aug 30, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Geneva 63, Larkin 0: Bennett Konkey’s 80-yard touchdown on the opening kick set the pace, as Geneva’s offense got five touchdowns on nine snaps. Konkey’s return was one of six touchdowns for the Vikings in the first quarter, the most scored in a quarter for the Vikings under coach Boone Thorgesen.

St. Charles North 28, Palatine 27: Palatine led 27-14 on a 27-yard field goal by Alek Huyser with 8:01 to play only to see the North Stars pull off a 28-27 nonconference victory with a 99-yard drive late in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln-Way Central 56, St. Charles East 40: Lincoln-Way Central and St. Charles East generated over 900 yards of offense and scored a combined 96 points in the teams’ season opener Friday night at Norris Stadium.

Kaneland 20, Washington 14: At Washington, the Knights picked up a huge road win to open the season against a perennial state power.

Marmion 21, Oak Forest 15: The Cadets, trailing 15-0 at halftime, scored 21 points in the second half to rally for the nonconference win.