Sycamore football vs. DeKalb score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Sycamore faces DeKalb at NIU to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

DeKalb vs. Sycamore kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University

DeKalb-Sycamore preview

About the Barbs: DeKalb lost the 2023 matchup when Sycamore ran away with things in the second half. But DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said the team is much more experienced this year, with 18 starters back. Junior Davon Grant returns for his junior year. He made his varsity debut against Sycamore last year, hauling in catches of 35 and 26 yards to lead the Barbs on a scoring drive before halftime. That performance launched him into the spotlight as one of the most recruited receivers in his class. Cole Latimer returns at quarterback for his junior year as the Barbs have 18 returning starters from last year. The defense is hoping for a strong showing and will get a good test against a speedy Sycamore offense. Schneeman is very excited about the offensive line, which includes junior Travis Moore and senior Pierre Cathina along with senior Justin O’Neal, who played in the paint alongside Grant on the Barbs’ basketball team.

About the Spartans: The Spartans not only won last year’s game, they picked up the win in 2022, as well, to snap a nine-year losing streak in the rivalry series. The Spartans finished 9-2 last season, second in the Interstate 8. The starting skill players all started last year, as well, including quarterback Burke Gautcher, who is committed to Iowa. His top target from last year, Carter York, also returns. The duo also pairs up at safety and figures into slowing down Grant. Dylan Hodges took over the starting position at running back and returns for his senior year. Aidan Wyzard and Colton Sharpness also play receiver and are state-level sprinters for the Spartans. Owen Depauw, Dawson Gurley and RJ Kaffa return on the offensive line to block for all that speed, with Depauw and Gurley still only juniors.

