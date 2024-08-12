Football: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2024

Cary-Grove's Peyton Seaburg hands the ball off to Logan Abrams last season during the IHSA Class 6A state championship game against East St. Louis in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

The Northwest Herald football preview will appear in print later this month with top players, top games and info on every local team. Until the season starts on Aug. 30, here are five storylines to look for in the 2024 season.

Who will make the longest postseason run?

Cary-Grove went from a 3-6 campaign in 2022 and missing the playoffs to winning the Class 6A state title with a 23-20 win against East St. Louis at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium last fall.

The Trojans, who have won three 6A state titles since 2018, marched 71 yards on a 19-play drive that took up almost 11 minutes to defeat the Flyers for the second time in three seasons.

Can C-G, or anyone else in McHenry County, make a magical run to the state finals?

Prairie Ridge, which won state titles in 2011, 2016 and 2017, will look to make a deep in the Class 5A field after being eliminated in the first round last season, while Huntley will look to make a deep run in the state’s largest class (8A) after making the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.

Jacobs has been to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons under coach Brian Zimmerman in Class 7A and is always a tough out.

Among smaller schools in McHenry County, Richmond-Burton has been to the 4A playoffs in 16 straight seasons, winning a state title in 2019. The Rockets were upset by St. Viator last year in the first round – R-B’s first time being one-and-done in the playoffs since 2016.

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel (right) is greeted in the end zone after a touchdown against Nazareth in the Class 5A playoffs last season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Who is the favorite to win the Fox Valley Conference?

Prairie Ridge was ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll for most of last fall, and for good reason. The Wolves were a perfect 9-0 in the Fox Valley Conference before running into eventual state champion Nazareth in the first round of the playoffs. This year’s group will be hungry for more.

Under first-year coach Mike Frericks, Prairie Ridge returns several key players and starters, including RBs’ Jack Finn and Luke Vanderwiel, defensive lineman Gavin Tinch, middle linebacker Jace Kranig, and defensive back Logan Thennes.

The FVC was a tight race last season, with Huntley (8-1 FVC), Cary-Grove (7-2) and Jacobs (6-3) all vying for the conference crown. Huntley, which shared the FVC title with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge two years ago, has been to the playoffs eight of the past nine seasons and returns arguably the area’s top quarterback in senior Braylon Bower.

Cary-Grove brings back quarterback Peyton Seaburg and fullback Logan Abrams from its Class 6A state championship team, along with running back Holden Boone, center Lucas Burton and tight end Luca Vivaldelli. Jacobs will look to run the ball some more and returns its top leading rushers in Caden DuMelle and T.O. Boddie.

Who will win the Kishwaukee River Conference?

The Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference partnership is no longer in play after Plano and Sandwich both left the I8 to join the KRC at the start of 2023-24.

Along with Plano and Sandwich, the KRC is now eight teams with Harvard, Johnsburg, Marengo, Richmond-Burton, Woodstock and Woodstock North.

Richmond-Burton's Logan Garcia tackles Rochelle's Dylan Manning and Rochelle's Grant Gensler grabs Richmond-Burton's Daniel Kalinowski during a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference game last season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Richmond-Burton placed runner-up to Rochelle in the KRC/I8 Blue Division last year, which was the first time the Rockets didn’t finish first in their conference since 2018. Woodstock and Woodstock North, meanwhile, both struggled in the KRC/I8 White, each finishing under .500.

Richmond-Burton is 61-7 in six sensational years under coach coach Mike Noll, including a Class 4A state championships and two semifinals appearances, and should be considered among the favorites to win the KRC.

However, it should still be a competitive race. Plano, Sandwich and Marengo all finished at .500 or better last year in conference play.

Which quarterback will throw for the most yards?

The area’s top three passing yardage leaders from last year – Marian Central’s Cale McThenia (3,108 yards), Crystal Lake South’s Caden Casimino (2,101) and Crystal Lake Central’s Jason Penza (2,052) – all have graduated, meaning there will be a new passing leader in McHenry County in 2024.

Bower returns as the area’s top passer after throwing for almost 1,500 yards as a junior for Huntley. Bower broke out in a big way last year, throwing for 1,467 yards and 16 touchdowns. On top of that, Bower was the area’s most accurate passer, completing 128 of 178 passes (71.9%).

Among quarterbacks coming back, only Johnsburg’s A.J. Bravieri (858 yards) and Marengo’s David Lopez (745) threw for more than 700 yards in the 2023 season.

Huntley's Braylon Bower throws a pass during an IHSA Class 8A second-round playoff game against St. Ignatius last season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Who will lead the area in rushing?

Only five of the area’s top 12 rushers from last year graduated, so there may not be too big of a shakeup atop the rushing leaderboard.

The area’s leading rusher returns in Abrams, whose big body and physical style for Cary-Grove wore down opponents all season. In his first year at fullback, Abrams led the area in rushing yards (1,590), attempts (256) and TDs (26).

Huntley’s Haiden Janke (1,369), C-G’s Andrew Prio (1,302) and R-B’s Braxtin Nellessen (1,116) each ran for 1,000 yards last fall, but have since graduated.

Looking to build off big seasons this fall are Jacobs’ DuMelle, who was third in the area with 1,302 rushing yards, and Hampshire’s Cole Klawikowski (1,118), who was fifth.

Also returning among the area’s leading rushers are Prairie Ridge’s Finn (950), C-G’s Seaburg (747) and Jacobs’ Boddie (696).