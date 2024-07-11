2024 IHSA football schedule release: Times top games to watch, week by week

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz works for extra yards while in the grasp of La Salle-Peru's Will Mertes last season at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2024 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Times coverage area.

Week 1: Aurora Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m. Aug. 30

Marquette struggled in its opener against the Eagles last season, but then were victorious in seven of its next eight games to earn a playoff berth for the 11th consecutive season under head coach Tom Jobst. The Crusaders will look to flip the script against AC this year at Gould Stadium.

Week 2: Ottawa at Streator, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

Longtime rivals Ottawa and Streator face each other for the 103rd time in the historic series, which began in 1884, this year at Doug Dieken Stadium. The Pirates lead the all-time series 61-39-2 and have won six of the last seven tilts, including a dominate 41-0 triumph last fall at King Field.

Week 3: Sandwich at Plano, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Last season Sandwich defeated Plano 27-7 in the first game between the ancient rivals in almost four years. The ‘War on 34,′ which started in 1897, will take place for the 113th time. The Indians, who qualified for the playoffs last fall for the first time since 2013, hold a 56-52-4 all-time advantage over the Reapers, who earned a postseason berth for the second time in three years.

Streator's Isaiah Brown (1) tries to avoid the tackle of Ottawa's Luke Boaz (12) and Keevon Peterson (23) at King Field last season. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Week 4: Westmont at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Fieldcrest finished with four wins last season, three more than the prior season, and were a play or two away from a possible playoff berth. The Knights, who captured two of their last three games a season ago, bring back experience and are looking to take another step forward.

Week 5: Marquette at St. Bede, 1 p.m. Sept. 28

Last fall Marquette and St. Bede renewed their rivalry that began in 1949 for the first time since the two were members of the Big Rivers Conference in 2011. The Crusaders topped the Bruins 34-20 in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference game at a rain-soaked Gould Stadium. St. Bede leads the all-times series 30-27-1.

Week 6: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Ottawa has dropped the last nine meetings with La Salle-Peru, including last season’s 24-19 contest, in the rivalry that started in 1898. The squads will also meet in a nonconference Week 3 game at Howard Fellows Stadium, but this one, what will be the 126th in the series, will count in the Interstate 8 Conference standings. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 69-50-5.

Week 7: Streator at Peotone, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Over the past decade or so since conference moves and shakeups started Streator and Peotone playing on the gridiron, the two sides have played in some wild and high-scoring affairs. The Blue Devils have won the last five meetings, but the last three were decided by an average of seven points. The Bulldogs, under new head coach Matt Cloe, will be looking to come out on the winning side for the first time since a 40-37 overtime victory in 2018.

Seneca's Paxton Giertz is tackled by Marquette's Marcus Baker and Grant Dose (32) at Gould Stadium in a game last season. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Week 8: Marquette at Seneca, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

The Crusaders and Fighting Irish will have already played, that in Week 3, so this one might come down to which team can adjust the most from the initial contest. Last season Seneca topped Marquette at Gould Stadium 28-6 on the way to an undefeated Chicagoland Prairie Conference and regular season.

Week 9: Ottawa at St. Bede, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Ottawa and St. Bede last met on the football field on Sept. 12, 1980, that night the Pirates grabbing a 21-6 win over Bruins. Ottawa leads the all-time series 16-6-2, the first meeting in 1923, and topped St. Bede the last five matchups. While historic, the contest may also be a win both sides need to capture for a chance at the playoffs.