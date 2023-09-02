Colby Mortenson, Ottawa roll past Streator 41-0 in 102nd all-time meeting

OTTAWA – As Ottawa senior quarterback Colby Mortenson tossed the ball to the official after his fourth rushing touchdown, he ran to his bench in front of the Ottawa student section chanting “MVP.”

Mortenson finished the Pirates’ 41-0 victory over rival Streator on Friday night at King Field with 79 yards rushing on nine carries and four TDs, while also completing 11 of 13 passes for 157 yards and another score.

To him, the Ottawa offensive line deserved the MVP chants most of all.

“To be honest, our game plan wasn’t much different this week than it was last week against Plano,” said Mortenson, who scampered in from 10, 13, 14 and 22 yards. “We just had to play the way we are capable of, and I think we did that tonight. A couple of the touchdown runs were the same play, and the offensive line did an awesome job all game. They were the true MVP tonight if I had to choose one. They were really impressive. Shout out to the receivers as well, they ran all the right routes and the combination of them, and the O-line really made my job pretty easy tonight.

“I feel like we owed our fans, our supporters and our community a good win at home. Some of the past years haven’t been great, so it was nice to come out here tonight against our rival and play an all-around solid game that ended with a win.”

Streator's Isaiah Brown (1) tries to avoid the tackle of Ottawa's Luke Boaz (12) and Keevon Peterson (23) at King Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

It was the 102nd time the two programs have met on the football field, the first in 1894, with Ottawa now leading the all-times series 61-39-2.

“I’m really happy with how we played on both sides of the ball,” Ottawa head coach Chad Gross said, his squad holding a 21-0 lead at halftime on three of Mortenson’s scores and now 1-1 on the season. “On offense we moved the ball effectively and made plays when we needed to. Defensively I was super happy because a lot of what Streator does in their run game is what Plano did, so the adjustments we made form one week to another was night and day.

“[Streator senior] Benning is one of the best quarterbacks we’ll face this season, and I thought we did a great job of containing him. He’s a heck of a football player, but we did a good job of not letting him get loose on us.”

Ottawa head coach Chad Gross talks with his players at King Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Ottawa, which scored on its first five possessions, held a 416-246 advantage in total yards, with running back Ryder Miller posting 100 yards on 16 carries, Archer Cechowicz 46 on seven and Weston Averkamp 34 on three.

On the opening possession of the second half, Mortenson weaved through traffic for his fourth TD, then after the Bulldogs lost the ball on downs, the signal caller found Packston Miller on a slant for a 34-yard scoring pass.

Averkamp closed out the scoring with a 36-yard scamper with three minutes to play. Ottawa kicker Cam Loomis made good on six extra-point boots.

Benning finished with 45 yards on 14 carries and was 12-of-20 passing for 128 yards in the air. Isaiah Brown registered 40 yards on seven tries, and Jordan Lukes 31 on seven.

“Ottawa beat our butts tonight, no doubt about it,” Streator head coach Kyle Tutt said, his club now 1-1. “They were more physical on both sides of the ball, just moved people around, and just dominated the whole entire game. Credit them for an outstanding game.

Ottawa’s line play was really good tonight, and we just didn’t have an answer for it. We tried some adjustments, but we just didn’t have good foot work and weren’t staying with our double teams. Ottawa was doing the exact opposite.”

Next week Ottawa hosts Harvard, while Streator is at Coal City.