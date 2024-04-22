Loyola’s Donovan Robinson seizes opportunity, commits to Virginia

Loyola junior Donovan Robinson added his first three Power Four offers after an impressive junior season with the Ramblers.

Everything about Virginia started to feel right for Loyola junior Donovan Robinson.

The Cavaliers were Robinson’s first Power Four offer in early February, and they continued to prioritize Robinson as more schools became interested in him. When Robinson and his family started to think about it more, it all made too much sense.

Robinson committed to Virginia on Thursday.

“I’m really excited,” Robinson said. “It’s always been one of my dreams to play football at the highest level possible. I feel like Virginia allows me that opportunity.”

Virginia started a trend of Power Four offers when it offered Robinson in February. Iowa State followed the next day, Arizona followed later in the month, and Missouri offered in April. Robinson held a total of 17 offers, including those from other Division-I schools like Old Dominion, Western Michigan and Toledo.

But despite the attention from other coaches and making visits to other campuses, Virginia stuck out to Robinson and his family. He enjoyed the dedication Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and his staff showed to himself. Robinson also liked the way Elliott built up the program since taking over in 2022.

Add that in with the strong academics Virginia offered, and the Cavaliers set themselves apart from schools like Missouri, Arizona and Iowa State.

“It’s a place where I feel like I can play football and I can be the best of myself,” Robinson said, “have the right development.”

Virginia will have plenty to work with once Robinson gets on campus. Both 247Sports and Rivals list Robinson as a three-star prospect, 247Sports ranking him No. 30 in Illinois’ Class of 2025 list.

Robinson was a dynamic playmaker for the Ramblers both as a safety and punt returner, helping Loyola win a second straight state championship. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, three for a loss, with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Robinson also led the team with 254 punt-return yards on 21 returns to go along with 104 kickoff-return yards on five returns.

Virginia plans on moving him to the outside linebacker position once he gets on campus. Loyola coach Beau Desherow is confident the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Robinson can adapt to the position change because of his physical talents.

“Donovan is a playmaker,” Desherow said. “Everytime he stepped on the field for us this past year, he just made plays.”

Robinson is looking forward to making plays in Charlottesville, Va., but has work left to do with the Ramblers. He’ll be a returning leader for a Ramblers defense that will lose a good amount of talent from last season’s team.

Robinson’s ready for the challenge to lead the Ramblers defense and help the program win a third straight state title.

“I think we can do it,” Robinson said. “We just need to put in more work and we’ll be all right.”