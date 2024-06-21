CCL/ESCC recruiting notes: Marist’s Brad Fitzgibbon sets decision date

Marist rising senior defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon is set to announce where he’ll play football collegiately on Tuesday. He’ll decide among Michigan State, Kansas and Iowa.

Fitzgibbon narrowed his choice down to three schools on June 5 and is excited for the possibility of what each school has to offer.

“It’s been really nice to have that ability, to have three great schools,” Fitzgibbon said. “That’s really nice to have and really nice to kind of narrow down my selection. There’s not really a bad choice right now.”

The Jayhawks have built the longest relationship with Fitzgibbon since they offered at the beginning of February. Michigan State offered on March 23 while he was on campus to watch his sister’s gymnastics meet and Iowa offered on May 9. He’s already made official visits to Michigan State and Kansas and plans to visit Iowa this weekend.

Fitzgibbon has enjoyed different aspects of each program. He enjoyed how personal Kansas has been throughout the process and its visit, while Fitzgibbon enjoyed how he could talk to the Michigan State staff like family and the attention they give their players.

With Iowa, Fitzgibbon has respected how diligent the coaching staff is with its process. He’s also excited to see former teammate John Nestor, who’s a safety on the team, and to learn more about the Hawkeyes’ campus.

“The openness and honesty among all three programs has been what really draws me to them,” Fitzgibbon said. “The family-like atmosphere is something that I value highly in the recruiting process.”

At 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, Fitzgibbon is an exciting defensive lineman prospect. Both Rivals and 247Sports rank him as a three-star recruit, with 247Sports having him as the No. 23 rising senior prospect in Illinois and the 89th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation.

“It’s been really nice to have that ability, to have three great schools. That’s really nice to have and really nice to kind of narrow down my selection. There’s not really a bad choice right now.” — Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist rising senior defensive lineman

No matter where he chooses to play, Fitzgibbon is excited for the possibility of playing college football and shifting his focus to his senior year under first-year coach Mike Fitzgerald.

“I’m excited to finally commit to a school, but also at the same time lift a heavy weight off my shoulders,” Fitzgibbon said. “I want to focus on my team, focus on my senior as a football player and student.”

Ramblers’ Donovan Robinson reopens recruitment

Loyola rising senior Donovan Robinson knew decommitting from Virginia on June 3 would be a tough decision. But after the coach that recruited him to Virginia left for Illinois and more offers started to come in after he committed on April 22, he started to feel like might’ve rushed his decision.

“It was very hard,” Robinson said. “But it felt like it was something I had to do.”

Robinson announced his new top four after reopening his recruitment: Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Washington. Minnesota and Washington both offered after Robinson committed to Virginia.

Robinson said he chose that four because those schools recruited him the hardest. He’s visited both Minnesota and Missouri and plans to visit Washington this weekend. Robinson said he won’t visit Arizona.

After going through the recruiting process the first time, Robinson is using what he learned in order to make his decision this time around.

“I’m going to make sure that I really get to see the school, see what I’m going to be doing everyday in the classroom,” Robinson said. “I want to see how I can envision myself improving that program or me developing as a player in that program.”

Wherever Robinson goes, he’ll be a top defensive playmaker. Both 247Sports and Rivals list Robinson as a three-star prospect, 247Sports ranking him No. 27 in Illinois’ Class of 2025 list.

Robinson was dynamic for the Ramblers both as a safety and punt returner, helping Loyola win a second straight state championship. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, three for a loss, with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Robinson also led the team with 254 punt-return yards on 21 returns to go along with 104 kickoff-return yards on five returns.

Arizona and Washington are recruiting Robinson as a hybrid safety while Minnesota and Missouri view him as a linebacker. Robinson said he didn’t have a preference what position he played and didn’t have a date for his decision, just before the season.

“I have to make sure I can really see myself going there,” Robinson said. “Make sure the coaching staff fits me and what I want to do.”

Carmel’s Trae Taylor enjoying busy stretch of recruiting

Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with where Carmel rising sophomore Trae Taylor is. Last week, he visited the campuses of Ohio State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Illinois and Ole Miss all in a span of a few days.

That’s the life of one of Illinois’ top quarterback prospects since J.J. McCarthy, and he’s enjoying every moment of it.

“It’s been busy but extremely fun,” Taylor said. “I’ve been enjoying the process as it goes through.”

The process has been quick for Taylor, who has an offer from some of the best college football programs in the country before his sophomore year. Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana are some of the Power Four schools who have already offered Taylor.

Programs have already been impressed with what Taylor can do with the football at such a young age and his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame. Taylor split time among the Corsairs’ different levels last season, earning some varsity snaps.

While the Ohio State and Oklahoma offers caught him off guard, most of the offers he’s received have come after years of communication.

“These connections have been taking place since I was in eighth grade,” Taylor said. “We’re going on two years of building that connection.”

Taylor will wrap up his June with visits to TCU, South Carolina and Michigan, with possible stops at LSU and Alabama before the dead period starts Monday. While he’s early in the process, Taylor does know what he’s looking for when he’s on campus visits.

“I’m looking for academics and who I’m putting myself around,” Taylor said. “Not only on the field but off the field, who I’m around, how does the campus fit me.”

Crusaders’ King Liggins adds first Big Ten offer

Brother Rice rising junior King Liggins continued to see his recruiting stock rise over the weekend when Wisconsin became his first Big Ten and fourth Power Four school to offer on Sunday.

“It’s a good thing,” Liggins said. “I’ve been working the whole offseason to get the Power Four offers. It’s good to finally see it’s working out.”

The Badgers join other Power Four programs like Boston College, Kansas State and Iowa State. Liggins also holds offers from schools like Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State and Akron.

Both Rivals and 247Sports list Liggins as a three-star defensive line prospect, with Rivals listing him as the eighth-best prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2026 class and the No. 25 defensive tackle in the country.

Liggins competed in some camps at Ohio State and Notre Dame where he got to go against some of the top players in the country. He enjoyed the chance to go against the best and see where he stacked up.

“It was good to see where I’m at so I can be ready for the football season,” Liggins said.