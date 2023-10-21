High school football: Week 9 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Crystal Lake Central 27, Hampshire 24 (OT): Tigers running back Griffin Buehler scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime on his 30th carry to beat the Whip-Purs in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Rochelle 30, Richmond-Burton 20: The Hubs won their first conference title since 2004, ending a streak of four conference championships for the Rockets.

Wheaton Academy 43, Marian Central 33: Christian Bentancur had 21 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Hurricanes in the Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Warriors. Marian finished 4-5.

Plano 48, Marengo 21: The Indians’ playoff chances fell a win short with a loss to the Reapers, who earned their fifth win to qualify.

Prairie Ridge 55, McHenry 0: The Wolves rolled to their ninth consecutive win to claim the FVC championship outright. Prairie Ridge led 48-0 at halftime.

Huntley 20, Burlington Central 10: Haiden Janke rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown to lead the Raiders to an FVC win against the Rockets.

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 12: The Trojans closed out the regular season with an FVC win over the Chargers.

Jacobs 42, Crystal Lake South 20: The Golden Eagles rolled up 286 rushing yards and won their fifth straight game with an FVC victory over the Gators.

Johnsburg 32, at Harvard 28: The Skyhawks scored a touchdown with just over three minutes remaining to beat the Hornets.