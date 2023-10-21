Plano takes ball first, momentum in playoff-qualifying win over Marengo

PLANO – Current coaching philosophy more often than not states when a team wins the coin toss, it defers its choice to the second half.

Not Plano. Not on this night.

The Reapers took the ball, and with it all the momentum, on their way to a critical 48-21 win over Marengo on Friday night.

Plano (5-4, 3-3 Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Blue) and star back Waleed Johnson made a statement on that opening drive, marching 65 yards, the last 24 of which came on the first of Johnson’s four touchdown runs.

The Reapers built a 21-0 lead and scored touchdowns on six of their seven drives to claim playoff eligibility.

“Our kids tend to feed off each other, and if we score first, we usually play pretty well,” said Plano coach Rick Ponx. “We were able to get Waleed going on that first drive. We picked up some big yards, and when we scored, our defense was feeding off of that.”

It was a career night for Johnson in what he called the biggest game of his young career. He wound up with 251 yards, including the game’s defining moment.

After Marengo (4-5, 3-3) managed to pull within 21-14 midway through the third quarter following an impressive 14-yard touchdown reception by Ryan Grismer and an equally impressive 31-yard scoring run on fourth down by quarterback David Lopez, the Indians sideline was energized.

That all came down following a monstrous, 72-yard touchdown run by Johnson three plays later to make it 28-14 with 6:30 to go in the third period.

“I just knew based on our linemen there would be an opening,” Johnson said. “And I knew my linemen would do their assignments, because that’s what we talked about all week: Do your job, control what you can control.

“We just did our job, and I did my part.”

He wasn’t alone. Armando Martinez had his own career night with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Both gave credit to the offensive line of Mario Melendez, Adrian Sosa, Arik Harrelson, Rylan Aguirre, Alejandro Nunez and tight end Liam Schoensee, who played well against a big and strong Marengo front.

“We knew this was going to be played from the line of scrimmage,” Martinez said. “We just had to be physical, hit first, and that’s what we did.”

Brayden Kentgen caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lopez for Marengo’s other score. Lopez wound up 10-of-13 passing for 57 yards with an interception. He also had some big runs and finished with 75 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately, it was for naught against what coach Paul Forsythe said was the game-changer in Johnson.

“We score right before half, stop them, came out (of halftime) and score. It’s a one-score game, and it’s everything you could ask for,” he said. “That’s what we talked about.

“We just weren’t good enough, and their kid, we just couldn’t match up with that.”