Johnsburg defeats Harvard as crowd dons blue to honor student

HARVARD – The Johnsburg Skyhawks (3-6) defeated the Harvard Hornets (0-9) Friday night, 32-28, at Harvard High School in the season finale for both teams.

Harvard celebrated senior night Friday, but before the festivities began, there was a moment of silence in honor of Jack Ellis, a junior in the Harvard band who played the alto saxophone. Ellis also was involved in pit orchestra for the school musicals and the McHenry County Honor Band, according to the pregame tribute.

Ellis passed away earlier this week. In his honor, the Harvard fan section was filled with blue, which Harvard student section leaders said was his favorite color. Parents, fans, students and community members all wore blue outfits, hats, accessories and ribbons to honor Ellis as part of a “Blue Out.”

Several band students creatively decorated their instruments in blue ribbons, including a drummer who wrapped a blue ribbon around their drumstick and a fellow alto saxophone player placing the ribbon on the bottom right corner of their alto saxophone.

The Harvard student section originally planned to have a pink-out theme in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but pivoted to blue after Ellis’ passing. Student section leaders said the idea came up in a student section group chat and the section changed its color scheme.

“We just felt that it was right,” said Britta Livdahl, who helps to lead Harvard’s student section.

Johnsburg also got in on the Blue Out. Though the school’s colors are blue and gold and many Johnsburg fans wore blue Johnsburg spirit wear Friday night, the student section switched up their theme from Halloween costume to Blue Out after learning of Ellis’ passing.

“We decided to wear blue to support him and his family,” said Melissa Campbell, who helps to lead Johnsburg’s student section.

Once the game began, Harvard had all the momentum in the first half.

Harvard scored first Friday night, taking an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but missed the subsequent field goal.

Johnsburg responded with a touchdown on its next possession, tying the game at 6-6. Johnsburg then tried to go for a two-point conversion but didn’t get it.

Harvard found itself back toward the end zone, but turned it over on downs on its own 1-yard line.

On Johnsburg’s next possession, with 7:02 left in the first half, Harvard got a safety to go up 8-6.

Harvard kept up the momentum, doubling their score with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion with just over two minutes left in the first half. With that, Harvard led by double digits, 16-6.

On their next possession, with 23 seconds left in the first half, Johnsburg scored a touchdown to make it 16-12, but failed to convert the subsequent two-point conversion.

Harvard built up their lead with a third quarter touchdown, but Johnsburg scored late in the third to make it a 22-20 game.

Johnsburg took the lead with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the game, scoring a touchdown to take a four-point lead, 26-22.

Harvard scored later in the fourth quarter, but missed the field goal after re-kicking due to a penalty on Johnsburg. The Skyhahwks took back their four point lead following a touchdown with just over 3 minutes left in the game, and went on to win 32-28.