Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2023 season is here.
After 4,687 people voted, tallying 8,050 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Anthony Noto, Lincoln-Way Central, RB
Team of the Week: Week 7, 2023
Quarterback
Jeremiah Kochevar, Erie-Prophetstown
151 passing yards, 1 passing TD; 140 rushing yards, 3 TDs in 46-7 win over Riverdale
Max Bray, St. Bede
7-11-0, 100 yards, 26 carries, 190 yards, 4 TDs, intercepted two passes on defense, including in end zone on final play of 31-28 win over Dwight
Carter Button, Morris
8-8, 136 yds, 3 TDs in 48-7 win over Woodstock. Became school’s career pass TD leader.
Running Back
Anthony Noto, Lincoln-Way Central
3 TD runs in 31-14 win over Stagg
Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West
284 yards rushing, 3 TDs in 41-17 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais
Caden DuMelle, Jacobs
31 carries, 302 yards and four TDs in 41-14 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Receiver
Carson Jacoby, Minooka
2 catches, 100 yds, TD in 27-3 win over Plainfield North
AJ Zweeres, Morris
5 catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs, 78-yard punt return for TD. Broke school record for career receiving yards
Jake Witt, Huntley
6 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD as time expired, then caught winning 2-pt. conversion and stretched over the goal line for 29-28 win over Cary-Grove.
Offensive Line
Rocco Sauer, Jacobs
Moved over from tackle to center after another player was injured. Helped Golden Eagles rush for 482 yards in 41-14 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Chris Abihudi, Hampshire
The Whip-Purs did a lot of their business running to his side in a 23-20 OT win over Dundee-Crown.
Defensive Line
Cayden Garcia, Minooka
Sack, fumble recovery in 27-3 win over Plainfield North
Nicky Castaldo, Montini
10 tackles, three sacks, and a pressure/hurry
Collin Kallhoff, Hampshire
Returned from an injury and made an impact on both lines as Whip-Purs beat Dundee-Crown 23-20 in OT
Julio Sanchez, St. Charles North
Six tackles
Linebacker
Danny Beavers, La Salle-Peru
Intercepted pass, helped L-P limit Ottawa to 37 rushing yards, 212 passing yards in 24-19 win
Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs
8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QB knockdowns as Golden Eagles beat Crystal Lake Central 41-14. Also filled in on OL after an injury and helped Jacobs put up 525 total yards.
Sebastian Chavez, Kaneland
10 tackles in a shutout of Marengo.
Cole Ostendorf, York
19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Defensive Back
Charlie Terriquez, Hampshire
The kicker from the soccer team was 3 for 3 on FGs and 2 for 2 on PATs in 23-20 OT win over Dundee-Crown. Made a 33-yard FG in the game, a 37-yard FG to tie with :02 remaining, then an 18-yarder for the win in OT.
Mikey Hartman, La Salle-Peru
Intercepted two passes in 24-19 win over Ottawa
Kyle Prebil, Sycamore
Returned an interception for a touchdown, plus caught a touchdown pass as well