Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2023 season is here.

After 4,687 people voted, tallying 8,050 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.

Team of the Week MVP: Anthony Noto, Lincoln-Way Central, RB

Team of the Week: Week 7, 2023

Quarterback

Jeremiah Kochevar, Erie-Prophetstown

151 passing yards, 1 passing TD; 140 rushing yards, 3 TDs in 46-7 win over Riverdale

Max Bray, St. Bede

7-11-0, 100 yards, 26 carries, 190 yards, 4 TDs, intercepted two passes on defense, including in end zone on final play of 31-28 win over Dwight

Carter Button, Morris

8-8, 136 yds, 3 TDs in 48-7 win over Woodstock. Became school’s career pass TD leader.

Running Back

Anthony Noto, Lincoln-Way Central

3 TD runs in 31-14 win over Stagg

Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West

284 yards rushing, 3 TDs in 41-17 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais

Caden DuMelle, Jacobs

31 carries, 302 yards and four TDs in 41-14 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Receiver

Carson Jacoby, Minooka

2 catches, 100 yds, TD in 27-3 win over Plainfield North

AJ Zweeres, Morris

5 catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs, 78-yard punt return for TD. Broke school record for career receiving yards

Jake Witt, Huntley

6 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD as time expired, then caught winning 2-pt. conversion and stretched over the goal line for 29-28 win over Cary-Grove.

Offensive Line

Rocco Sauer, Jacobs

Moved over from tackle to center after another player was injured. Helped Golden Eagles rush for 482 yards in 41-14 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Chris Abihudi, Hampshire

The Whip-Purs did a lot of their business running to his side in a 23-20 OT win over Dundee-Crown.

Defensive Line

Cayden Garcia, Minooka

Sack, fumble recovery in 27-3 win over Plainfield North

Nicky Castaldo, Montini

10 tackles, three sacks, and a pressure/hurry

Collin Kallhoff, Hampshire

Returned from an injury and made an impact on both lines as Whip-Purs beat Dundee-Crown 23-20 in OT

Julio Sanchez, St. Charles North

Six tackles

Linebacker

Danny Beavers, La Salle-Peru

Intercepted pass, helped L-P limit Ottawa to 37 rushing yards, 212 passing yards in 24-19 win

Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs

8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QB knockdowns as Golden Eagles beat Crystal Lake Central 41-14. Also filled in on OL after an injury and helped Jacobs put up 525 total yards.

Sebastian Chavez, Kaneland

10 tackles in a shutout of Marengo.

Cole Ostendorf, York

19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Defensive Back

Charlie Terriquez, Hampshire

The kicker from the soccer team was 3 for 3 on FGs and 2 for 2 on PATs in 23-20 OT win over Dundee-Crown. Made a 33-yard FG in the game, a 37-yard FG to tie with :02 remaining, then an 18-yarder for the win in OT.

Mikey Hartman, La Salle-Peru

Intercepted two passes in 24-19 win over Ottawa

Kyle Prebil, Sycamore

Returned an interception for a touchdown, plus caught a touchdown pass as well